The Cincinnati Bengals are gearing up for their third showdown with the Baltimore Ravens this season, and ahead of the playoff matchup against their familiar foe, Tee Higgins provided an eye-opening injury update on his status for Sunday. After missing practice on Wednesday due to an illness, Higgins indicated he was feeling better on Thursday and that his sickness isn’t something he won’t be able to play through, via Charlie Goldsmith of Enquirer. That should be music to the ears of Joe Burrow, hearing that his star wide receiver expects to be all systems go for the Wild Card Round.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO