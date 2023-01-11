ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Tee Higgins drops playoff injury update that will fire up Bengals QB Joe Burrow

The Cincinnati Bengals are gearing up for their third showdown with the Baltimore Ravens this season, and ahead of the playoff matchup against their familiar foe, Tee Higgins provided an eye-opening injury update on his status for Sunday. After missing practice on Wednesday due to an illness, Higgins indicated he was feeling better on Thursday and that his sickness isn’t something he won’t be able to play through, via Charlie Goldsmith of Enquirer. That should be music to the ears of Joe Burrow, hearing that his star wide receiver expects to be all systems go for the Wild Card Round.
Meet the Bengals’ new right guard Max Scharping, who was brought in exactly for a moment like this

CINCINNATI, Ohio — For a unit that once was the healthiest on the team, the Bengals’ offensive line is going to have a rather ill-timed test on Sunday against the Ravens. In the span of three games, right tackle La’el Collins and right guard Alex Cappa were lost to a knee and ankle injury, respectively. The former’s injury is season-ending, while the latter’s appears to be a multi-week injury at the very least.
Arch Manning makes freshman mistake

The spotlight is going to be on Arch Manning next season as he competes for the starting quarterback position with the Texas Longhorns. In the meantime, it appears that everything the highly touted recruit does is going to get noticed, and that includes if he happens to lose his student ID on one of his first days of school.
Look: Bengals Had Big Return At Practice On Thursday

Fresh off their first Super Bowl appearance since the 1980s, the Cincinnati Bengals hope that another drought of playoff defeats doesn't ensue as they take on the Baltimore Ravens this weekend. To that end, they're getting a big boost on offense. Bengals insider Jay Morrison of The Athletic noted ...
Young Bengals fan with rare condition wins tickets to playoff game

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A young Bengals superfan got surprised Thursday with tickets to see his beloved team take on the Ravens at Paycor Stadium on Sunday. Gold Star hosted River Blank, an 11-year-old with infantile scoliosis, for a special Who Dey Pep Rally at the Amelia location. Blank was named...
Report: Ravens Still Hope for Long-Term Lamar Jackson Deal

For the second straight season, Lamar Jackson missed the stretch run of the Ravens regular season, and he has officially been ruled out for the team’s playoff opener against the Bengals. Even so, Baltimore still plans to negotiate a long-term contract with the former league MVP in the offseason, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
LOOK: This Ohio house is lit up in orange and black to cheer on the Bengals

Fans are getting ready to don their best orange and black ahead of Sunday's game, but one fan has his entire house decked in Bengals spirit. Keith Moeller puts on a holiday projection showevery year with mapping projection animated and displayed on his house, but for the past two seasons, he's also been using it to cheer on the Bengals.
Bengals RB Joe Mixon Proposes Plan to Resolve Coin Flip Fine

The Cincinnati ballcarrier made good on his promise after scoring a Week 18 touchdown, but now faces discipline from the league. Bengals running back Joe Mixon made waves around the NFL when he broke out a coin flip celebration after scoring a touchdown in last Sunday’s regular season finale against the Ravens. So much so, that he’s received a fine from the league office.
