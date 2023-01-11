Read full article on original website
Rob Gronkowski predicts Cincinnati's Joe Burrow will decimate the Baltimore Ravens defense
Former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski told Kay Adams on FanDuel's "Up & Adams" that he doesn't like the Baltimore Ravens secondary's chances Sunday night against Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. "Joe Burrow is going to decimate the Baltimore Ravens defense," Gronkowski said. "The Baltimore Ravens can sign whoever they...
Tee Higgins drops playoff injury update that will fire up Bengals QB Joe Burrow
The Cincinnati Bengals are gearing up for their third showdown with the Baltimore Ravens this season, and ahead of the playoff matchup against their familiar foe, Tee Higgins provided an eye-opening injury update on his status for Sunday. After missing practice on Wednesday due to an illness, Higgins indicated he was feeling better on Thursday and that his sickness isn’t something he won’t be able to play through, via Charlie Goldsmith of Enquirer. That should be music to the ears of Joe Burrow, hearing that his star wide receiver expects to be all systems go for the Wild Card Round.
A look at Joe Burrow's most iconic outfits from the 2022 season 😎
Fans know Joe Burrow for his golden arm and confident play on the field for the Cincinnati Bengals. But those who follow his every move recognize him for another important characteristic: his unique fashion. Burrow’s wardrobe has received national attention, earning him a spot on the New York Times’ list...
Meet the Bengals’ new right guard Max Scharping, who was brought in exactly for a moment like this
CINCINNATI, Ohio — For a unit that once was the healthiest on the team, the Bengals’ offensive line is going to have a rather ill-timed test on Sunday against the Ravens. In the span of three games, right tackle La’el Collins and right guard Alex Cappa were lost to a knee and ankle injury, respectively. The former’s injury is season-ending, while the latter’s appears to be a multi-week injury at the very least.
Arch Manning makes freshman mistake
The spotlight is going to be on Arch Manning next season as he competes for the starting quarterback position with the Texas Longhorns. In the meantime, it appears that everything the highly touted recruit does is going to get noticed, and that includes if he happens to lose his student ID on one of his first days of school.
Look: Bengals Had Big Return At Practice On Thursday
Fresh off their first Super Bowl appearance since the 1980s, the Cincinnati Bengals hope that another drought of playoff defeats doesn't ensue as they take on the Baltimore Ravens this weekend. To that end, they're getting a big boost on offense. Bengals insider Jay Morrison of The Athletic noted ...
Fox 19
Young Bengals fan with rare condition wins tickets to playoff game
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A young Bengals superfan got surprised Thursday with tickets to see his beloved team take on the Ravens at Paycor Stadium on Sunday. Gold Star hosted River Blank, an 11-year-old with infantile scoliosis, for a special Who Dey Pep Rally at the Amelia location. Blank was named...
Centre Daily
Why Bears Having First Pick Makes it More Likely Bryce Young Goes No. 1: All Things CW
The All Things CW notes column by Christopher Walsh appears in five parts, with the latest on the Alabama Crimson Tide. This is ... On face value, it didn't look good for Bryce Young, one of two former Alabama Crimson Tide players who have a chance to be selected first in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Centre Daily
Report: Ravens Still Hope for Long-Term Lamar Jackson Deal
For the second straight season, Lamar Jackson missed the stretch run of the Ravens regular season, and he has officially been ruled out for the team’s playoff opener against the Bengals. Even so, Baltimore still plans to negotiate a long-term contract with the former league MVP in the offseason, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
WLWT 5
LOOK: This Ohio house is lit up in orange and black to cheer on the Bengals
Fans are getting ready to don their best orange and black ahead of Sunday's game, but one fan has his entire house decked in Bengals spirit. Keith Moeller puts on a holiday projection showevery year with mapping projection animated and displayed on his house, but for the past two seasons, he's also been using it to cheer on the Bengals.
Centre Daily
Lakers News: How LeBron James Survived Endurance Test Against Dallas
During your Los Angeles Lakers' 119-115 double overtime home heartbreaker against the Dallas Mavericks Thursday, 38-year-old All-Star forward LeBron James played more minutes than any other Laker (46:45, still a lower sum than all five Dallas starters). James didn't quite have his normal pep. The 6'9" power forward still put up solid counting stats, scoring 24 points on just 9-of-28 shooting from the floor (including 0-of-7 shooting from long range -- he often settled for risky triples as the game wore on), grabbed 16 rebounds and served up nine assists to teammates.
Fox 19
Bengals fans show excitement ahead of playoff game: Share your photos here
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals fans are showing their excitement ahead of Sunday’s wild card game against the Baltimore Ravens. Who Dey Nation has been sharing their photos and videos with FOX19 NOW in the lead-up to the game. Share your photos with us here: Who Dey Playoffs. Fans of...
Centre Daily
General Manager Candidate: Quentin Harris
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans continued the interview process Saturday in their search for a new general manager. The team confirmed that it concluded interviews with Ian Cunningham of the Chicago Bears and Quentin Harris of the Arizona Cardinals. The next general manager will be the 15th in the...
Centre Daily
Milicic scores 16, Charlotte defeats UTSA 72-54
Igor Milicic Jr.'s 16 points helped Charlotte defeat UTSA 72-54 on Saturday. Milicic also contributed seven rebounds and three steals for the 49ers (12-5, 3-3 Conference USA). Jackson Threadgill scored 14 points, making 4 of 5 3-pointers. Aly Khalifa had 12 points and went 6 of 8 from the field.
Centre Daily
Standing Pat? New England Patriots’ Jerod Mayo Making Decisions on NFL Offers
The message is clear this offseason for the New England Patriots:. The play-making defense is good enough. The anemic offense needs an overhaul. To that end, the historically tight-lipped Patriots made an uncharacteristically transparent announcement last week. That they are commencing the search for a new offensive coordinator. And that they are opening contract negotiations with defensive assistant coach Jerod Mayo in an attempt to keep him in Foxboro.
Centre Daily
Michigan Football, Jim Harbaugh & Denver Broncos, Blake Corum Returning
We're now two weeks removed from Michigan's unfortunate loss to TCU in the College Football Playoff semifinal, and instead of watching U-M's momentum build and build after a phenomenal season, we're witnessing more turmoil and uncertainty when it comes to head coach Jim Harbaugh's future with the program. Harbaugh did...
Fox 19
Coach Taylor, Bengals players go above and beyond for young boy outside practice
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A young boy from Fort Mitchell got a huge surprise Friday at Paycor Stadium!. Calvin Theetge, a huge Bengals fan with Down syndrome, was visiting the stadium Friday. Calvin’s father, Derrick Theetge took him hoping to see the team as they left practice. But he got a...
Recruiting Roundup: Three More Local Talents Visiting UC
The Bearcats are blitzing the 513 area.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Bengals RB Joe Mixon Proposes Plan to Resolve Coin Flip Fine
The Cincinnati ballcarrier made good on his promise after scoring a Week 18 touchdown, but now faces discipline from the league. Bengals running back Joe Mixon made waves around the NFL when he broke out a coin flip celebration after scoring a touchdown in last Sunday’s regular season finale against the Ravens. So much so, that he’s received a fine from the league office.
Fox 19
Collector’s edition ‘Fear Da Tiger’ t-shirt released for Bootsy Collins’ Bengals halftime show
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A new, 2023 Collector’s Edition “Fear Da Tiger” t-shirt is available ahead of funk legend Bootsy Collins’ halftime performance during the Cincinnati Bengals’ game Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium. Collins was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of...
