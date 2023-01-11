Donald Glover Admits That He’s ‘Making Music Right Now’

No, Donald Glover has not retired his beloved musical alter ego, Childish Gambino .

The 39-year-old Atlanta actor joined Laverne Cox for E! News on the Golden Globes red carpet on Tuesday (Jan. 10), where he revealed that music is on its way. “I’m making music right now. I love it,” he shared. “I’m in the studio, bringing people in, secret people, working on little things. I’ve just been making it for fun right now but soon something will happen, I promise.”

“I thought I heard you were retiring Childish Gambino ,” Cox said, before Glover replied, “No, that was out in the ether. You don’t have to worry about that. He will be back.”

The star, who was nominated for best actor in a musical/comedy series, also chatted with Billboard at the official Golden Globes afterparty, where he revealed his plans for 2023. “I cannot wait for this year,” he shared. “I think this year is the year of positivity. I think people are actually going to be — and I don’t mean, like, bulls— YouTube inspirational videos. I mean actual happiness.”

Glover’s last release as Childish Gambino was his fourth studio album, 3.15.20 , which arrived back in March 2020. Watch Billboard ‘s full interview below.