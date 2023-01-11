ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donald Glover Admits That He’s ‘Making Music Right Now’

By Rania Aniftos
No, Donald Glover has not retired his beloved musical alter ego, Childish Gambino .

The 39-year-old Atlanta actor joined Laverne Cox for E! News on the Golden Globes red carpet on Tuesday (Jan. 10), where he revealed that music is on its way. “I’m making music right now. I love it,” he shared. “I’m in the studio, bringing people in, secret people, working on little things. I’ve just been making it for fun right now but soon something will happen, I promise.”

“I thought I heard you were retiring Childish Gambino ,” Cox said, before Glover replied, “No, that was out in the ether. You don’t have to worry about that. He will be back.”

The star, who was nominated for best actor in a musical/comedy series, also chatted with Billboard at the official Golden Globes afterparty, where he revealed his plans for 2023. “I cannot wait for this year,” he shared. “I think this year is the year of positivity. I think people are actually going to be — and I don’t mean, like, bulls— YouTube inspirational videos. I mean actual happiness.”

Glover’s last release as Childish Gambino was his fourth studio album, 3.15.20 , which arrived back in March 2020. Watch Billboard ‘s full interview below.

Billboard

Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding Are Back in the Studio Together

Together, Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding delivered a pair of EDM classics with 2012’s “I Need Your Love” and 2014’s “Outside.” Now it looks like we may be getting more music from the pair. On Thursday (Jan. 12), Harris tweeted a casual photo of himself and Goulding in the studio, writing simply “back in the studio with Ellie Goulding!!” along with a CD emoji. In the photo Goulding, dressed all in black, smiles for the camera while standing in front of the mic clutching her headphones, while Harris, bearded, smiling and draped in green flannel, handles selfie duty. Together, Harris...
Billboard

Miley Cyrus, Shakira, Sam Smith & More: What’s Your Favorite New Music of the Week? Vote!

New music is blooming this week, and among the artists with offerings are Miley Cyrus, who is growing some self-love, and Shakira, who is taking jabs at an ex. Related First Stream: New Music From Miley Cyrus, Bizarrap & Shakira, Sam Smith and More 01/13/2023 After two weeks of teasing, the former Disney Channel darling presented fans with “Flowers,” a midtempo disco-inspired tracked that sees Cyrus not so much reinventing herself, but falling into a natural progression of her multifaceted sound throughout the years. The song, which preaches of self-fulfillment after a breakup, serves as the first look at upcoming album Endless Summer Vacation, which...
Billboard

Queer Jams of the Week: New Music From Sam Smith, Vagabon, May-A & More

As you continue to work on those New Year’s resolutions, why not soundtrack them with some fabulous new tunes from your favorite queer artists? Billboard Pride is proud to present the latest edition of First Out, our weekly roundup of some of the best new music releases from LGBTQ artists. From Sam Smith’s sexed-up new single to Vagabon’s infectious new track, check out just a few of our favorite releases from this week below: Sam Smith feat. Koffee & Jessie Reyez, “Gimme” Innuendo is cool and all, but Sam Smith is ready to be a bit more overt with their latest track. “Gimme,” the latest offering...
Billboard

Lil Dicky’s ‘Dave’ Returning With All-Star Season 3 Featuring Rick Ross, Demi Lovato, Usher, MGK

Lil Dicky is gearing up for the third season of his FXX comedy Dave and, once again, he’s got a boatload of guest stars on tap to help tell the tale of the striving rapper with crippling writer’s block whose career is a series of unfortunate incidents. According to Deadline, at this year’s Television Critic’s Association gathering, comedian/rapper Dicky (born Dave Burd), unlocked the A-list names that will join him on the upcoming season, which will include Demi Lovato, Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, Usher, Rick Ross, Don Cheadle, Killer Mike, Travis Barker and more. “That’s just a fraction and...
Billboard

Nick Jonas Confirms Next Jonas Brothers Album Is ‘Done’

2023 is the year of the Jonas Brothers. Nick Jonas joined his former fellow The Voice coach Kelly Clarkson on her daytime talk show on Friday (Jan. 13), where he discussed navigating life as a new father and, of course, upcoming music following the success of the sibling trio’s Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM. “Later this year, there will be a tour,” he revealed to Clarkson, who asked him if he’s prepared to balance both touring life and fatherhood, as the 30-year-old shares one-year-old Malti with wife Priyanka Chopra. “I will probably be hitting you up for advice on...
Billboard

First Stream: New Music From Miley Cyrus, Bizarrap & Shakira, Sam Smith and More

Billboard’s First Stream serves as a handy guide to this Friday’s most essential releases — the key music that everyone will be talking about today, and that will be dominating playlists this weekend and beyond.  This week, Miley Cyrus grows with “Flowers,” Shakira doesn’t hold anything back alongside Bizarrap, and Sam Smith recruits two pals to keep evolving. Check out all of this week’s First Stream picks below: Miley Cyrus, “Flowers”  Throughout her career, Miley Cyrus has remade her image and sound at the start of a new album era, from the grown-up synth-pop of Can’t Be Tamed to the audacious hip-hop influence...
Billboard

Blessing Offor Talks Christian Music Success & Debut Album ‘My Tribe’: ‘I Didn’t Give Myself Permission to Quit’

“That was a wild 36 hours in Santa Barbara,” singer-songwriter and Contemporary Christian Music hitmaker Blessing Offor tells Billboard, recalling how a meeting with five-time Grammy winner Jon Batiste in November 2022 at the Google Zeitgeist Conference led to an impromptu writing session.  “It felt like meeting an old friend kind of thing, just immediately cool,” Offor says. “He asked what we were doing that afternoon, and if we wanted to do a session in L.A. My flight was supposed to leave that afternoon, but I was like, ‘Absolutely.’ I immediately called my travel guy and was like, ‘Do whatever you...
‘What a Queen’: Artists React to Shakira’s Hard-Hitting Bizarrap Music Session

If you went to sleep with Shakira on your mind and woke up with Shakira on your mind, you’re not alone. The Colombian star’s Music Session with Argentine hitmaker Bizarrap is all the buzz. The striking new song, in which she slams ex Gerard Piqué for leaving her for another woman, is stirring up strong emotions among other artists, who are celebrating Shak for her new girl-power anthem. “My God, what a queen Shakira,” Argentine artist Emilia posted on Twitter. Related Shakira Slams Pique in New Bizarrap Session: Here Are the Lyrics Translated to English 01/12/2023 “BZRP: Music Sessions #53” dropped on Wednesday (Jan....
Billboard

Shakira Takes Aim at Her Ex Gerard Piqué in ‘BZRP Music Sessions #53’: ‘You Thought You Hurt Me But You Made Me Stronger’

Shakira and Bizarrap have blessed fans with their highly anticipated “BZRP Music Sessions #53,” which dropped Wednesday. Truth be told, fans weren’t sure what to expect from the latest edition of the music sessions, which are popular collaborations between Bizarrap and artists such as Nicky Jam, Paulo Londra, Residente and Snow Tha Product where they rap over a unique beat created by the hitmaker. Shakira doesn’t rap; instead, it’s very much a therapy session between Biza and his guest. The singer-songwriter doesn’t hold back and is as blunt as ever about her ex, Spanish soccer star Gerard Piqué. “A wolf like...
Billboard

Jack White Reflects on Playing With Jeff Beck as The Yardbirds: ‘One of the Greatest Thrills of My Life’

The music industry is coming together to mourn the loss of Jeff Beck, one of rock’s most masterful guitarists. Following Beck’s death on Wednesday (Jan. 11), famous admirers of the celebrated guitarist have been coming forward to express their sadness, with White Stripes‘ Jack White reflecting on special moments he shared with the late guitarist. “Jeff Beck, guitar innovator extraordinaire has moved to the next realm. I wrote to him a couple of years ago to show him that I was standing where he once stood inside Sam Phillips studio in Memphis some 50 odd years before,” White wrote on Instagram....
Billboard

Harry Styles Announces Final Dates for Love on Tour

Fans who missed international superstar Harry Styles‘ epic Love on Tour North America run have two more chances to catch the “Music for a Sushi Restaurant” singer perform live. After completing three rescheduled shows at the Forum in Los Angeles Jan. 26, 27 and 29, Styles announced on Friday (Jan. 13) that he will play two final nights at Acrisure Arena, Southern California’s newest 11,000-capacity world-class venue in Greater Palm Springs, on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1. Madi Diaz will serve as a special guest for the two dates. Since launching Sept. 4, 2021, Styles has netted $338.9 million and sold...
Billboard

Naya Rivera Honored by Ex-Husband Ryan Dorsey on Her Birthday: ‘I Still Don’t Have the Answers’

Naya Rivera would have turned 36 years old Thursday (Jan. 12). In a heartbreaking Instagram post, her ex-husband Ryan Dorsey marked the hollow occasion by paying tribute to the beloved Glee star, who died in a tragic drowning accident two years ago. Related Naya Rivera’s Father Speaks Out in 'The Price of Glee' Teaser: ‘Fame Can Be Poisonous&rsquo… 01/12/2023 Dorsey, who was married to Rivera from 2014 to 2018, shared a trio of photos of the late actress smiling alongside their son, Josey, who turned 7 last year. “A little easier with each little bit of time that passes by to look at pictures…but...
Billboard

What Shakira Is Really Saying in Her New Song With Bizarrap

Shakira’s new “BZRP Music Sessions Vol. 53” alongside Argentine DJ and producer Bizarrap, is the equivalent of a sonic bomb. The 45-year-old Colombian star went to town, pulling no punches in a track that aims squarely at her ex, soccer player Gerard Piqué, who split with her for a far younger woman. This isn’t the first time an artist lets it all out next to Bizarrap. Last year, Puerto Rican rapper Residente made major waves with his “BZRP Music Sessions Vol. 49,” on which he lambasted the industry as a whole and J Balvin in particular. And this isn’t the first time...
Billboard

Nick Jonas Reveals He & Priyanka Chopra Celebrated Baby Malti’s Birthday ‘In Style’

Nick Jonas and wife Priyanka Chopra have been celebrating all of their daughter Malti’s milestones, so when she turned 1 recently, Jonas couldn’t help but share a few details about her birthday party on Friday’s (Jan. 13) episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. Clarkson inquired about Malti’s age, asking if she is about to turn 1. “She did, over the weekend. We had to celebrate,” Jonas shared. “She went through a pretty wild journey in the earlier part of her life, and so we had to celebrate in style. She’s 1, she’s beautiful, she’s amazing. The best.” Jonas and Chopra first revealed...
Billboard

SZA, Taylor Swift Rule Australia’s Charts

SZA cleans-up on the Australian singles chart with “Kill Bill” (via RCA/Sony), while Taylor Swift enters a 10th non-consecutive week at No. 1 on the national albums survey with Midnights (Universal). Swift’s 10th and latest album becomes her longest-reigning No. 1 on the ARIA Chart, eclipsing the nine-week run for 1989’s 2014. On the latest chart, published Friday, Jan. 13, 1989 dips 19-20. “Congratulations Taylor! Ten weeks at No. 1 is a great achievement and 10 chart-topping albums in just 12 years is incredible,” comments ARIA CEO Annabelle Herd. “Australia’s love affair with Taylor and her music is not slowing down.” Midnights...
Billboard

Dolly Parton Sends Condolences to Priscilla Presley After Lisa Marie’s Death: ‘I Know How Sad You Must Be’

Dolly Parton has offered her condolences following the sudden death of Lisa Marie Presley on Thursday (Jan. 12) at age 54. Related Lisa Marie Presley Will Be Buried at Graceland Next to Her Son 01/13/2023 In a social media post, Parton addressed Priscilla Presley, Lisa Marie’s mother, directly. “Priscilla, I know how sad you must be. May God comfort you at this time,” she began before turning to the late King of Rock n’ Roll and his daughter. “Elvis, I know how happy you must be to finally have her home and to have her back with you. Lisa Marie, may you rest in...
Billboard

Guess Who’s Back? Selena Gomez Returns to Instagram After Four Years: ‘Can You Tell I’m Back?’

Selena Gomez is back. The singer and Only Murders in the Building star who was the second-most-followed woman on Instagram when she quit the social network more than four years ago quietly returned on Wednesday (Jan. 11) with a low-key series of bathroom selfies and the message, “Wait can you tell I’m back on Instagram?” A year ago, Gomez opened up to InStyle about her troubled relationship with the app, on which she now has 369 million followers. “I became aware that my little world is complicated, but the picture is much bigger than the stuff I deal with. I have...
Billboard

Machine Gun Kelly Celebrates Engagement Anniversary With Megan Fox in a Sweet Throwback Video

Machine Gun Kelly and fiancée Megan Fox have hit another milestone in their relationship — the twin flames have been engaged for a year. To celebrate, the “Papercuts” singer shared a throwback video to his Instagram Story on Wednesday (Jan. 11) from the day he proposed. The video features MGK delicately slipping the emerald portion of Fox’s ring onto her finger. He captioned the sweet moment, “one year ago under a banyan tree.” The banyan tree Machine Gun Kelly references is the one he discussed after announcing his and Fox’s engagement. “‘Yes, in this life and every life.’ Beneath the same branches...
