ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whdh.com

Correction officer charged with smuggling drugs into Middlesex Jail

BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Middlesex Sheriff Peter J. Koutoujian have announced that Francisco Morales-Urizandi, 32, of Tewksbury, was arraigned today in Lowell District Court on Friday after allegedly conspiring to violate the Controlled Substances Act and delivering drugs to prisoners in the Middlesex Jail and House of Correction.
TEWKSBURY, MA
newportdispatch.com

Police looking for woman caught stealing in Concord, NH

CONCORD — Police say they are still investigating a theft that occurred in Concord back in December. Authorities were notified of a shoplifting incident at Marshalls Department Store on Storrs Street. Police say that a woman, described as being caucasian, in her late 20s, with large hoop earrings and...
CONCORD, NH
Daily Voice

Body Found Outside Boylston Home: Police

A death investigation is underway after authorities found a body found outside a private home in Central Massachusetts. The body was found outside a Boylston home on the afternoon of Friday, Jan. 13, Boylston Police said on Facebook. The discovery sparked a shelter-in-place to surrounding schools in Berlin and Boylston...
BOYLSTON, MA
liveboston617.org

Rules for Thee But Not For Me – Deputy Chief of BPHC Police on Admin Leave After LB617 Investigation Finds Troublesome Pattern of Misconduct and Recent Warrant for Domestic Violence

We’ve all heard the story by now, ‘police officer arrested for domestic violence’, and each time it’s the same story, innocent or guilty they are strung up in the metaphorical town square and made an example of. That is unless you are a member of the command staff…
BOSTON, MA
newstalknewengland.com

Uxbridge, Massachusetts Man Arrested For Attempted Bank Robbery In Boston

Thursday morning Boston Police arrested Shawn Senay, 21, of Uxbridge, Massachusetts. Senay is charged with armed assault to rob. At about 9:18 a.m. officers assigned to District A-1, responded to a radio call for a robbery in progress at the Santander Bank located at 61 Harrison Avenue in Boston. Upon...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Weymouth Teen Missing Since Dec. 28 Has Been Found, Police Say

Police in Weymouth, Massachusetts, say a teenager who had been missing for more than two weeks has been found. The Weymouth Police Department said in a Facebook post Friday that 17-year-old Rebekah Webb had not been seen since Dec. 28, noting that she may be in the area of Providence, Rhode Island.
WEYMOUTH, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy