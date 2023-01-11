Read full article on original website
whdh.com
Arlington police charge 3 men in connection with alleged home improvement scam
ARLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Arlington police have arrested three men in connection with an alleged home improvement scam. Officers notified by an elderly resident of a potential scam on Jan. 10 said three men charged him an excessive amount of money for home improvement work and damaged his property. “This...
whdh.com
Correction officer charged with smuggling drugs into Middlesex Jail
BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Middlesex Sheriff Peter J. Koutoujian have announced that Francisco Morales-Urizandi, 32, of Tewksbury, was arraigned today in Lowell District Court on Friday after allegedly conspiring to violate the Controlled Substances Act and delivering drugs to prisoners in the Middlesex Jail and House of Correction.
mspnews.org
TROOPERS SEIZE DRUGS, UNLAWFULLY-POSSESSED GUNS, DURING EARLY A.M. ACTIVITY IN WHATELY AND HAVERHILL
During the overnight hours, when many people are sleeping, Massachusetts State Troopers, like all police officers, continue to enforce the law to make the communities they patrol safer. Two examples of this occurred in the early morning hours this past Tuesday and again yesterday. On Tuesday, just before 2 AM,...
whdh.com
Search warrants connected to investigation of missing Cohasset mother returned, impounded by judge
COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Search warrants connected to the disappearance of Ana Walshe, a mother of three last seen on New Year’s Day, have been returned and impounded, according to officials. Quincy District Court officials confirmed to 7NEWS that investigators returned the warrants to the clerk’s office on Friday....
WCVB
Numerous search warrants linked to missing Massachusetts woman Ana Walshe delivered to court
COHASSET, Mass. — Numerous search warrants related to the search for missing Massachusetts mother Ana Walshe were returned to Quincy District Court Friday, where the documents were impounded, 5 Investigates has learned. Between 10 and 20 of the documents were returned. While these files were not made public, they...
newportdispatch.com
Police looking for woman caught stealing in Concord, NH
CONCORD — Police say they are still investigating a theft that occurred in Concord back in December. Authorities were notified of a shoplifting incident at Marshalls Department Store on Storrs Street. Police say that a woman, described as being caucasian, in her late 20s, with large hoop earrings and...
fallriverreporter.com
Former Massachusetts firefighter sentenced to probation for role in setting fire to restaurant that injured two firefighters
An 81-year-old man has pleaded guilty to charges that he and two other people set fire to an abandoned restaurant which left two firefighters injured, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz has announced. Friday in Plymouth Superior Court, Alfred Russo of Bourne pleaded guilty to one count of Burning...
fallriverreporter.com
Brockton Police help reunite missing person with family using Project Lifesaver
The family of a missing person can rest easy tonight after Brockton Police reunited them with the help of a program available in their community. According to Brockton Police, Project Lifesaver is an electronic monitoring system that sends out a radio frequency to help police locate loved ones. Officer Jodi...
Police: ‘Marauding’ group beat, robbed MBTA riders with crowbar
BOSTON — A “marauding” group of individuals armed with a crowbar were arrested Thursday after police say they beat and robbed a number of MBTA riders during the evening commute. Officers responding to a report of a male being assaulted by three males and one female in...
bpdnews.com
BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department is Seeking the Public’s Help to Identify Suspect Following Indecent Assault
BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s help to identify the suspect in the images above in connection to an indecent assault that occurred at about 6:55 PM on Thursday, January 12, 2023, in the area of 50 Malden Street in the South End. Anyone...
Body Found Outside Boylston Home: Police
A death investigation is underway after authorities found a body found outside a private home in Central Massachusetts. The body was found outside a Boylston home on the afternoon of Friday, Jan. 13, Boylston Police said on Facebook. The discovery sparked a shelter-in-place to surrounding schools in Berlin and Boylston...
whdh.com
Nashua, NH police searching for man in high-value Costco ‘theft spree’
NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Nashua, New Hampshire police are turning to the public for help as they search for a man wanted in connection with a spree of high-value thefts at the Costco on Daniel Webster Highway. After an investigation, it was determined that James G. Martin 36, was the...
Photos of skimming devices found on pumps at truck stop in Massachusetts
Police are reminding drivers to check for skimming devices at pumps after several were found at a truck stop this week.
Police searching for suspect in Plymouth stabbing that left man hospitalized
Plymouth police are searching for a suspect that allegedly stabbed a man in the chest outside a 711 Wednesday night. Officers arrived at the convenience store on Court Street shortly before 11 p.m. to find a 37-year-old man suffering from a single stab wound to the chest. The man was treated at the scene and transported to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital.
liveboston617.org
Rules for Thee But Not For Me – Deputy Chief of BPHC Police on Admin Leave After LB617 Investigation Finds Troublesome Pattern of Misconduct and Recent Warrant for Domestic Violence
We’ve all heard the story by now, ‘police officer arrested for domestic violence’, and each time it’s the same story, innocent or guilty they are strung up in the metaphorical town square and made an example of. That is unless you are a member of the command staff…
Boston Drug Dealer's 1K Fentanyl Pill Stash Raided: Police
Three arrest warrants were executed to nab a drug dealer and a stash of drugs and cash, including fentanyl pressed into pills, officials say. Police from the Roxbury Drug Control Unit and the Suburban Middlesex County Drug Task Force arrested 32-year-old Tomas Lopez Cabrera on Wednes…
Boston police seek assistance locating missing 45-year-old woman
BOSTON — Boston Police are seeking assistance locating a missing 45-year-old woman. Lori Baxter was last heard from on December 28, 2022 a little after 2 p.m., via text. Baxter is known to visit Massachusetts Avenue, Melnea Cass Boulevard and Southampton Street area. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts...
newstalknewengland.com
Uxbridge, Massachusetts Man Arrested For Attempted Bank Robbery In Boston
Thursday morning Boston Police arrested Shawn Senay, 21, of Uxbridge, Massachusetts. Senay is charged with armed assault to rob. At about 9:18 a.m. officers assigned to District A-1, responded to a radio call for a robbery in progress at the Santander Bank located at 61 Harrison Avenue in Boston. Upon...
NECN
Weymouth Teen Missing Since Dec. 28 Has Been Found, Police Say
Police in Weymouth, Massachusetts, say a teenager who had been missing for more than two weeks has been found. The Weymouth Police Department said in a Facebook post Friday that 17-year-old Rebekah Webb had not been seen since Dec. 28, noting that she may be in the area of Providence, Rhode Island.
whdh.com
7NEWS Sources: Police reviewing security footage of Ana Walshe’s husband at a dumpster hours after her disappearance
SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - A liquor store security camera overlooking a dumpster in Swampscott has the attention of authorities as they continue to investigate the disappearance of Ana Walshe. Multiple 7NEWS sources say Massachusetts State Police have obtained video showing Brian Walshe at a dumpster in the hours after his...
