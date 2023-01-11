ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Sherri Tremblay
3d ago

so if a girl plays with cars or a boy plays with dolls are they going to be punished? and parents called? that's kind of ridiculous

WQAD

Iowa legislators propose gender identity bill for students under 18

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A proposed bill in Iowa is addressing the topic of transgender students in grades 12 and below. House File 9 states that school districts are prohibited from affirming a student's identity that's different from their official birth certificate without the written consent of a parent or guardian.
IOWA STATE
kniakrls.com

Rozenboom Firm in Support for Public Funding for Private K-12 Families

As a proposal from Governor Kim Reynolds to expand public funding for families attending private schools makes its way through the legislature, the longtime State Senator representing Pella remains firm in his support for the proposal. State Senator Ken Rozenboom wrote in his weekly newsletter that he is in favor...
PELLA, IA
iheart.com

Iowa House Bill Requires Teachers To Notify Parents On Gender Identity

(Des Moines, IA) -- A bill proposed by Iowa House Republicans would require teachers to tell parents their child's gender identity. Supported by more than 40 GOP representatives, it would also bar teachers from supporting the students without the parent's permission. Another bill would ban public school or charter school...
IOWA STATE
Axios Des Moines

Iowa's private-school deserts dog Gov. Kim Reynolds' 'choice' plan

Iowa would allow families to apply per pupil public-school allocations — currently $7,598 a year — to pay for private schools, under a plan outlined by Gov. Kim Reynolds Tuesday night.Yes, but: Groups like the left-leaning Common Good Iowa contend Reynolds' plan is not an option for much of Iowa.Forty-one of Iowa's 99 counties have no private school and 23 have just one, according to state data released last year.Catch up fast: Reynolds contends her plan would allow families choice in sending their child to a school that best fits them — including for reasons of faith and moral...
IOWA STATE
bleedingheartland.com

Iowa House leaders back rule change to grease skids for school vouchers

Iowa House Republicans are seeking to change a longstanding chamber rule, in order to make it easier to pass Governor Kim Reynolds' school voucher plan. Since Republicans gained control of the Iowa House for the 2011 session, every rules package has contained the following language under Rule 32:. All bills...
98.1 KHAK

Will Iowa Pass Its Own ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill?

Iowa House Republicans introduced a bill on Wednesday similar to the law in Florida commonly known as the 'Don't Say Gay Bill', according to the Globe Gazette. The measure says that public school teachers may not teach sexual orientation or gender identity in kindergarten through third grade. It would also require that school boards provide age-appropriate and research-based instruction in human growth and development according to the Globe Gazette. Supporters of the bill say that its meant to allow parents to determine when and where to introduce LGBTQ topics to their children.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Gov. Kim Reynolds calls for Democrats to reconsider new presidential calendar

Gov. Kim Reynolds, in her inauguration speech Friday, asked Democrats to “reconsider” their choice to push the Iowa caucuses from the first-in-the-nation spot. “As a Republican, it benefits my party for Democrats to turn away from Iowa,” Reynolds said. “As an American, it pains me to see.” Reynolds was sworn in for her second full […] The post Gov. Kim Reynolds calls for Democrats to reconsider new presidential calendar appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Axios Des Moines

"Don't Say Gay" bill introduced by Iowa Republican leaders

Iowa Republican House leaders are proposing two classroom bills that could force teachers to "out" certain LGBT students, according to advocacy groups, as well as prohibit teachers from providing LGBT-related materials for students 3rd grade and younger.Driving the news: House File 8 restricts school staff from giving "instruction of any kind" on gender identity and sexual orientation in K-3rd grade classrooms.That includes tests, surveys or handouts.The second bill, House File 9, prohibits school staff from "affirming" a student's gender identity and preferred pronouns if it's different from their birth certificate, unless the teacher has written approval from the student's parent....
IOWA STATE
3 News Now

Iowa official's wife charged with 52 counts of voter fraud

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — The wife of a northwestern Iowa county supervisor has been charged with 52 counts of voter fraud after she allegedly filled out and cast absentee ballots in her husband's unsuccessful race for a Republican nomination to run for Congress in 2020, federal prosecutors said.
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
iheart.com

Jeff Angelo: The Iowa Debate Over School Choice

In her Condition Of The State address, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds proposed the creation of education savings accounts for every student in Iowa. This podcast features a variety of listener reactions, a counter-argument by Senator Zach Wahls, research on the impact on rural areas by Jason Bedrick, and two Iowa students - Christopher Pierson and Zachary Harnden - advocating for school choice. Click below to listen:
IOWA STATE
ourquadcities.com

IA gun advocates take aim at new IL assault weapon ban

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker signed an assault weapons ban earlier this week. The new law does allow anyone who already owned assault weapons to keep them, as long as they register the weapons with state police. “I’m signing this legislation tonight so that it can take immediate effect, and we...
ILLINOIS STATE

