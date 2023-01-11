Read full article on original website
Sherri Tremblay
3d ago
so if a girl plays with cars or a boy plays with dolls are they going to be punished? and parents called? that's kind of ridiculous
WQAD
Iowa legislators propose gender identity bill for students under 18
DAVENPORT, Iowa — A proposed bill in Iowa is addressing the topic of transgender students in grades 12 and below. House File 9 states that school districts are prohibited from affirming a student's identity that's different from their official birth certificate without the written consent of a parent or guardian.
kniakrls.com
Rozenboom Firm in Support for Public Funding for Private K-12 Families
As a proposal from Governor Kim Reynolds to expand public funding for families attending private schools makes its way through the legislature, the longtime State Senator representing Pella remains firm in his support for the proposal. State Senator Ken Rozenboom wrote in his weekly newsletter that he is in favor...
Atlantic School Superintendent Steve Barber on Governor Reynolds Education Priorities
(Atlantic) At Wednesday’s School Board Meeting, Atlantic School’s Superintendent Steve Barber outlined Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds’ legislative priorities for this session. Barber says, as expected, the Governor’s number one priority is to pass some Educational Savings Account. Barber says that the Governor commented on creating flexibility...
iheart.com
Iowa House Bill Requires Teachers To Notify Parents On Gender Identity
(Des Moines, IA) -- A bill proposed by Iowa House Republicans would require teachers to tell parents their child's gender identity. Supported by more than 40 GOP representatives, it would also bar teachers from supporting the students without the parent's permission. Another bill would ban public school or charter school...
Private and public schools react to the school voucher proposal
The 2022 school voucher proposal only had 10,000 scholarships available to students transferring to private schools. The new bill would allow every Iowa student to be able to transfer, that's over 481,000 kids.
Iowa's private-school deserts dog Gov. Kim Reynolds' 'choice' plan
Iowa would allow families to apply per pupil public-school allocations — currently $7,598 a year — to pay for private schools, under a plan outlined by Gov. Kim Reynolds Tuesday night.Yes, but: Groups like the left-leaning Common Good Iowa contend Reynolds' plan is not an option for much of Iowa.Forty-one of Iowa's 99 counties have no private school and 23 have just one, according to state data released last year.Catch up fast: Reynolds contends her plan would allow families choice in sending their child to a school that best fits them — including for reasons of faith and moral...
Iowa governor's plan would let parents spend their taxpayer dollars for private schools
(The Center Square) – Iowa Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds has introduced legislation that would eventually allow all parents in the state to use their taxpayer dollars on private schools. If passed by the state legislature, Iowa would be the ninth state in the U.S. to offer some form of...
cbs2iowa.com
Iowans voice their opinions as 'school choice' bill passes out of Senate subcommittee
DES MOINES, Iowa — Thursday, the Students First Act, also known as Governor Reynolds' "school choice" bill passed out of the Senate subcommittee. The room was packed with Iowans for and against the proposal, and that doesn't even include the number of people who joined online. Each person was...
bleedingheartland.com
Iowa House leaders back rule change to grease skids for school vouchers
Iowa House Republicans are seeking to change a longstanding chamber rule, in order to make it easier to pass Governor Kim Reynolds' school voucher plan. Since Republicans gained control of the Iowa House for the 2011 session, every rules package has contained the following language under Rule 32:. All bills...
Will Iowa Pass Its Own ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill?
Iowa House Republicans introduced a bill on Wednesday similar to the law in Florida commonly known as the 'Don't Say Gay Bill', according to the Globe Gazette. The measure says that public school teachers may not teach sexual orientation or gender identity in kindergarten through third grade. It would also require that school boards provide age-appropriate and research-based instruction in human growth and development according to the Globe Gazette. Supporters of the bill say that its meant to allow parents to determine when and where to introduce LGBTQ topics to their children.
Gov. Kim Reynolds calls for Democrats to reconsider new presidential calendar
Gov. Kim Reynolds, in her inauguration speech Friday, asked Democrats to “reconsider” their choice to push the Iowa caucuses from the first-in-the-nation spot. “As a Republican, it benefits my party for Democrats to turn away from Iowa,” Reynolds said. “As an American, it pains me to see.” Reynolds was sworn in for her second full […] The post Gov. Kim Reynolds calls for Democrats to reconsider new presidential calendar appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
"Don't Say Gay" bill introduced by Iowa Republican leaders
Iowa Republican House leaders are proposing two classroom bills that could force teachers to "out" certain LGBT students, according to advocacy groups, as well as prohibit teachers from providing LGBT-related materials for students 3rd grade and younger.Driving the news: House File 8 restricts school staff from giving "instruction of any kind" on gender identity and sexual orientation in K-3rd grade classrooms.That includes tests, surveys or handouts.The second bill, House File 9, prohibits school staff from "affirming" a student's gender identity and preferred pronouns if it's different from their birth certificate, unless the teacher has written approval from the student's parent....
nebraskaexaminer.com
ACLU condemns ‘drag’ show proposal as part of national effort to ‘push LGBTQ+ people out of public life’
LINCOLN — A bill introduced Thursday in the Nebraska Legislature to block minors from attending “drag” shows was condemned as part of the culture war against the LGBTQ+ community. “Let’s call this what it is — an unconstitutional censorship attempt rooted in a coordinated national effort to...
kwit.org
NEWS 1.11.23: Iowa Rule Changes, School Gender Identity Ban Proposal, Judicial Shortage, and More
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has issued a moratorium on new rule-making by state government agencies. During her “Condition of the State” address last night, Reynolds said Iowa’s Administrative Code has ballooned to more than 20,000 pages with many rules unnecessary and even counterproductive. Reynolds has directed state...
3 News Now
Iowa official's wife charged with 52 counts of voter fraud
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — The wife of a northwestern Iowa county supervisor has been charged with 52 counts of voter fraud after she allegedly filled out and cast absentee ballots in her husband's unsuccessful race for a Republican nomination to run for Congress in 2020, federal prosecutors said.
Over 500 vacant government jobs remain unfilled as Governor Reynolds streamlines state government agencies
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa could see some excess money for other government initiatives after Governor Kim Reynolds revealed her plans to reduce government agencies during her Condition of the State address Monday. “I’ll be introducing a bill that will improve the services we deliver and streamline our operations by taking us from 37 cabinet […]
KGLO News
Reynolds calls for state-funded savings accounts to cover private school expenses
DES MOINES — Governor Kim Reynolds is proposing state-funded savings accounts for parents who send their children to private school. Reynolds outlined the plan Tuesday during the annual “Condition of the State” address at the statehouse. “Our first priority in this legislative session and what I will...
Iowa elected official's wife arrested in alleged voter fraud scheme
An Iowa woman is being charged in an alleged voter fraud scheme stemming from her husband's 2020 congressional campaign, according to the DOJ.
iheart.com
Jeff Angelo: The Iowa Debate Over School Choice
In her Condition Of The State address, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds proposed the creation of education savings accounts for every student in Iowa. This podcast features a variety of listener reactions, a counter-argument by Senator Zach Wahls, research on the impact on rural areas by Jason Bedrick, and two Iowa students - Christopher Pierson and Zachary Harnden - advocating for school choice. Click below to listen:
ourquadcities.com
IA gun advocates take aim at new IL assault weapon ban
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker signed an assault weapons ban earlier this week. The new law does allow anyone who already owned assault weapons to keep them, as long as they register the weapons with state police. “I’m signing this legislation tonight so that it can take immediate effect, and we...
