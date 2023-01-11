Read full article on original website
OHP dive team recovers stolen truck from Oklahoma lake
The vehicle that was recovered was a 2008 red Chevy Silverado.
kggfradio.com
Osage County Man Dies in Collision
On Osage County man is dead following a fatality collision around 3:10 pm on County Road 2130, one half mile west of County Road 2140 and nine miles west of Avant. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 48-year-old Bradley D. Prather of Skiatook was traveling eastbound on County Road 2130 in a Ford F350 pickup, and 58-year-old Westley W. Bonniger of Mannford was driving a tractor trailer westbound on the same road. Prather's vehicle went left of center on a curve, striking the semi head on.
News On 6
Muskogee Man Killed In Crash In Creek County
A Muskogee man is dead after an early-morning crash in Sapulpa, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Troopers. Troopers say it happened on the Turner Turnpike at around 12:30 a.m. on Friday. According to troopers, 61-year-old John Williams died at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle was not...
Skiatook Man Killed In Head-On Crash In Osage Co.
A Skiatook man is dead after a crash in Osage County on Thursday evening. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 48-year-old Bradley Prather was driving east on County Road 2130, about 9 miles from Avant, when he veered left and hit another car head-on. Troopers say Prather was not wearing...
Muskogee man dies in crash involving tractor trailer on Turner Turnpike
CREEK COUNTY, Okla. — A Muskogee man died in a crash overnight on the Turner Turnpike, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers responded to a crash just after midnight on the Turner Turnpike in Sapulpa. Troopers are still working to determine what led to the crash involving a...
Fire destroys south Tulsa playground
TULSA, Okla. — A fire destroyed a south Tulsa playground early Friday morning. The fire was called in at a playground at Helmerich Park near East 71st Street and Riverside Drive around 1:15 a.m. The Tulsa Fire Department said the playground is a complete loss and the cause of...
news9.com
Tulsa Police Reports Less Car Thefts In 2022
Tulsa Police say they're seeing a lower number of car thefts. Officers say there were just over 2,700 auto thefts in 2022, a 30 percent decrease from the 3,900 thefts in 2021. They say crimes related to auto thefts were also down 20 percent. The department says they think their...
news9.com
Investigators Looking Into Cause Of Fire At Tulsa Playground
Investigators are looking into the cause of a fire that destroyed the playground at Helmerich Park in Tulsa on Friday morning. Officials say the blaze broke out around 12:30 a.m. The Tulsa Fire Department says it does appear to have been intentionally set. This is a developing story, stay with...
KTUL
Arrest made in Turley double homicide
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man they say is responsible for the murder of two people in Turley. On Jan. 5, a man and woman were found shot to death in a building near a mobile home in Turley. TCSO identified the...
news9.com
Playground At Helmerich Park Destroyed By Fire, TFD Investigating
The Tulsa Parks Department is again planning to rebuild a playground destroyed by fire. A play set at Helmerich Park, at 73rd and Riverside, was set on fire early Friday, according to the Tulsa Fire Department. The fire destroyed the equipment, which was part of a $250,000 renovation of the...
Man Arrested In Connection To Tulsa County Double-Murder
A man has been arrested in connection to a Turley double-murder, according to Tulsa County Sheriff's Office. Roger Jackson Jr, was taken into custody on Friday and is accused of killing Tiffany Culkins (Sheets) and her landlord Harry Leroy McElfresh on Thursday, January 5. The Tulsa County Sheriff's office said both victims were found with gunshot wounds in a shed behind their mobile home. Investigators said family members inside the home didn’t hear the gunshots but came out after dogs started barking and found the two victims shot execution style.
Head-on crash kills man in Leflore County
LEFLORE COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities said a head-on crash in LeFlore County killed a man and left a woman critically injured on Tuesday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said (OHP) said around 6:50 p.m., a Chevrolet Silverado driven by 76-year-old Bobbie Fisk, from Keota, turned westbound in an eastbound lane on U.S. Highway 271, just west of Spiro. The Chevrolet hit a Kia K5 head on.
Truck hits house in east Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A truck went into a house in east Tulsa Friday morning. The truck was seen partially inside a house in a neighborhood near East 41st Street and South Garnett Road. Tulsa police said the driver of the truck told officers he has issues with the brakes,...
KTUL
Tulsa police look for 3 subjects accused of filling cart, leaving store with unpaid items
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department Retail Crimes Unit is asking for the public's assistance in identifying three people of interest. Officers say two women allegedly entered a store and filled a cart with merchandise. Shortly after filling the cart, they made a call and a man soon entered the store, police said.
Tulsa County deputies arrest man suspected in copper theft
TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — A man was arrested on Tuesday suspected in a copper theft from a business, according to the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office. The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a burglary call at a wrecking company on South 48th West Avenue early Tuesday morning.
Friendly Dog Helps Deputies Make Arrest
Tulsa County Deputies say a friendly dog helped them find a woman who had a warrant out for her arrest. Authorities say they responded to a 9-1-1 hang-up call on Thursday night when they came into contact with Rosetta Almy. They say Almy had a warrant out for her arrest and ran away and hid from deputies. That's when a dog named Lassie joined the search and led authorities to where Almy was hiding.
news9.com
Winganon Causeway At Oologah Lake To Get Major Facelift
Rogers County Commissioners recently approved a $19 million project to improve the causeway that crosses Oologah Lake. Located right in the middle of Oologah Lake, Rogers County commissioners say the Winganon Causeway is the only way to cross the lake for the roughly 870 drivers that use it every day. Major flooding in 2018 and 2019 washed out part of the road, a headache for Winganon Cafe manager Bailey Bible.
news9.com
Man Shot Multiple Times, Taken To Hospital After Tulsa Apartment Shooting
Authorities say a 48-year-old man was taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds after a Tulsa apartment complex shooting Saturday night. Police were called to the Parkview Terrace Apartments just before 9 p.m., according to Sgt. Whitehead with TPD. Officers found the injured man near a black Cadillac Escalade...
news9.com
Police Arrest Man Accused Of Trying To Break Into Cars At Tulsa Dealership
Police say a man is in custody on Friday morning accused of trying to break into cars at a car dealership in Tulsa. Police say the man was caught by a security guard at the Fowler Ford dealership, near 31st and Sheridan, after he saw the man on security cameras and alerted Tulsa Police.
news9.com
Interaction With Officer Shapes Broken Arrow Teen's Career Path
A positive interaction with a Broken Arrow police officer has done something good for a local teenager. Isabel Zunun, a senior in high school, already knows what she wants to do after graduation. She said part of the credit is owed to Broken Arrow Police Officer, A. Stanton. Isabel said...
