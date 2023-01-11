Read full article on original website
Related
Man leaves wife after 19 years of marriage because she was a man: "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing"
A man has spoken about the incident when he discovered his wife of 19 years was a man. And he exclaimed, "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing." Sharing their story, the 64-year-old man, who goes by Jan, said he had met his wife Monica when she accompanied his sister’s children as an au-pair. He recollected she was ‘beautiful and feminine’ but ‘poor at ironing’, which he never understood.
musictimes.com
Lisa Marie Presley Dead at 54: Real Cause of Death Tragic After Shocking Comatose
Lisa Marie Presley, the daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, has passed away. She was 54 years old. The world was shocked to hear her in comatose on Thursday, January 12, night. But was shocked further to read that she has not survived shortly after. The sole child of the...
Bundle of Joy! Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth to Rainbow Baby With Husband John Legend
Congratulations! Chrissy Teigen has given birth, welcoming a rainbow baby with her husband, John Legend. The “All of Me” artist, 44, announced the news onstage during a private concert, People reported on Friday, January 13. “What a blessed day,” John said, per the outlet, adding that they had welcomed “the little baby this morning.” While he explained that he “didn’t...
Centre Daily
Drama? RHOBH’s Lisa Rinna Slams Kyle Richards, Claims She ‘Wants to Be Liked’ Too Much
Just being real? The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Lisa Rinna slammed costar Kyle Richards, claiming she could never be the show’s villain because she wants to be “liked too much.”. “I love her, but I say that to her face. She’s too worried about what people...
Centre Daily
Sister Wives’ Paedon Brown Hints Meri Was Kody’s ‘Favorite’ Wife Before Catfish Scandal
Times have changed. Sister Wivesstar Paedon Brown claimed that dad Kody Brown’s first wife Meri Brown was once the “favorite” wife, hinting that she lost her position as his “No. 1” spouse after her catfish scandal. “Full disclosure, we’ve known that Robyn [Brown] was dad’s...
Comments / 0