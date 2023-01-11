ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

wbrc.com

Trussville City Schools superintendent search

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Transparency, retention, and more attention to special needs students & teachers are just a few things parents look to see in the new superintendent for Trussville City Schools. Several attended Thursday’s community engagement to share their input as the interview process begins next month. There...
TRUSSVILLE, AL
Bham Now

7 events to celebrate MLK Day in Birmingham

MLK Day is right around the corner on Monday, January 16 and there are many ways to celebrate the leader of the civil rights movement. From service opportunities to fun events, here’s how you can remember Martin Luther King Jr. in The Magic City. 1. Martin Luther King, Jr....
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Tuscaloosa church hosts tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Christ Baptist Church in Tuscaloosa invites the public to a tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. It’s on Saturday, Jan. 14 at noon. The list of guest speakers includes Tuscaloosa City Councilwoman Raevan Howard, Beulah Baptist Church Pastor David E. Gay, retired educator Ruby Simon, Pastor James Williams, the President of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference of Tuscaloosa, Lisa Young, President of the Tuscaloosa NAACP Branch and Pastor Walter Hawkins of Dry Creek Baptist Church.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
280living.com

Casey sworn in as new District Attorney for Shelby County

District Attorney Matt Casey’s investiture was held on Jan. 13, 2023, making him the newest District Attorney of Shelby County, the 18th Judicial Circuit of the State of Alabama. Casey won the election in Nov. 2022, and has been the acting District Attorney since being appointed by Governor Kay...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham Water Works Board names new chairwoman

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Water Works Board elected new leadership at its meeting Wednesday. Tereshia Huffman was voted as BWWB’s new Chairwoman. Huffman, 38, came to the BWWB as a Director in 2020 and most recently held the position of 2nd Vice-Chairwoman. This decision comes after a...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Roll 'Bama Roll

Greg Byrne: Enough excuses. It’s time to earn your salary and get Alabama Basketball a new arena

As I write this, the University of Alabama basketball program is No. 4 in the nation — with many advanced models having them as high as No. 2. Nate Oats has done this against one of the most brutal schedules in the country, with a roster turnover featuring 9 new rotational players and facing multiple losses to the pros. In that respect, little has changed from two years ago when we last made this plea.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
alreporter.com

Hollis elected vice chair of Jefferson County delegation

Rep. Rolanda Hollis, D-Jefferson, was elected vice-chair of the Jefferson County Legislative Delegation on Wednesday, landing the top Democratic position in the state’s largest county delegation. Hollis, who was elected to represent House District 58 in 2017 and served on the Jefferson County Delegation since 2019, is seen by...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Roy S. Johnson: For one man, Birmingham’s tiny house initiative for unhoused evokes tears, memories

This is an opinion column. The tears were there. It took all Don Lupo could muster to keep the moisture welling in his eyes from rolling down his cheeks. It took all he could muster to not rewind what those eyes have seen in a job that became a purpose, a job that began just before the turn of this century, a job he’s held under four Birmingham mayors—a job he’s become.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Gordon Edwards Burns, known as Country Boy Eddy, dies at 92

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The legendary Gordon Edwards Burns, known as ‘Country Boy Eddy’, has died at the age of 92. Burns is well-known in the Birmingham area for his time hosting the long-running ‘The Country Boy Eddie Show with Country Boy Eddy’ on WBRC FOX6 News from 1957 to 1993.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

John Cassimus announces return of Zoës Kitchen in Crestline

In a surprise announcement, the Cassimus family, the founders of Zoës Kitchen, posted on social media their intention to reopen the popular Mountain Brook Crestline location ( 225 Country Club Park) which closed last month. It’s Back!. Declaring on the @zoeskitchenbham Instagram page:. Original Zoës. Same owners.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Birmingham company to pay $153,300 on false Medicaid claim allegations

Birmingham-based Amvik Solutions is paying $153,300 to resolve allegations that it submitted false claims for payment to Connecticut’s Medicaid program, federal officials announced today. Federal officials announced the civil settlement with the government, which resolves allegations under the federal False Claims Act. The case involved the Justice Department, the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Cullman City school files criminal charge against student with disability, claims harassment

Cullman City Schools has filed a criminal harassment charge against a student diagnosed with Asperger’s, a move that may be in violation of federal law. Earlier this month, Melanie Roberts, the defendant’s mother, received a summons saying her son, a senior at Cullman High School, was being charged with criminal harassment for a comment he made in October about his school’s administration, a misdemeanor punishable by up to 90 days in jail.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman City Schools files charges against student who allegedly threatened administration

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman City Schools has filed criminal charges against a student who allegedly made verbal threats against school administration in October. The student was allegedly removed from school grounds and has been provided virtual learning since the incident.  An article published by the Alabama Media Group stated the student was charged with criminal harassment after threatening to kill school administrators, according to the student’s mother.  The mother alleges her son, a senior at Cullman High School, has not been provided with the provisions outlined in his individualized education plan (IEP) and that is the reason for his violent verbal threat...
CULLMAN, AL
