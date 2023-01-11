This is an opinion column. The tears were there. It took all Don Lupo could muster to keep the moisture welling in his eyes from rolling down his cheeks. It took all he could muster to not rewind what those eyes have seen in a job that became a purpose, a job that began just before the turn of this century, a job he’s held under four Birmingham mayors—a job he’s become.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO