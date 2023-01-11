ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Three people hurt in Rockford crash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Three people were hospitalized after a vehicle hit a tree in the area of Ohio Parkway and Maryland Road on Rockford’s southeast side. According to the Rockford Fire Department, crews responded to the area around midnight Thursday and had to extract two of the three victims from the vehicle. All three victims […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Coroner ID's Pinnon's shooting victim as 63-year-old Peggy Anderson

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com

Woman arrested for Freeport hit-and-run that killed Kody Newman

Freeport Police have arrested Dominique Furcron, 29, the suspect in a fatal Freeport hit-and-run crash that killed 22-year-old Kody Newman in December. Woman arrested for Freeport hit-and-run that killed …. Freeport Police have arrested Dominique Furcron, 29, the suspect in a fatal Freeport hit-and-run crash that killed 22-year-old Kody Newman...
FREEPORT, IL
MyStateline.com

Poplar Grove man, woman dead in murder-suicide

POPLAR GROVE, IL
WIFR

Victim identified after shooting at Pinnon’s Foods in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A woman who died after a shooting outside Pinnon’s Foods on Wednesday has been identified by the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office. Peggy Anderson, 63, was shot just before 5 p.m. Wednesday after an alleged altercation with an unidentified man outside of Pinnon’s Foods on N. Court Street in Rockford.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Jefferson students create flower garden using metal

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — United Way of Rock River Valley moved three Stateline non-profits into the Marie Avenue Strong house in Machesney Park. The Strong Neighborhood house will now be occupied by The Live R.E.A.L. Foundation(LRF), Secondary Success and Beyond, as well as The Tommy Corral Memorial Foundation(TCMF).
ROCKFORD, IL
rockrivercurrent.com

Rockford mayor says local sheriffs wrong for refusing to enforce state’s assault weapons ban

ROCKFORD — Mayor Tom McNamara said Friday that local law enforcement officials should not pick and choose which laws they enforce. His comments were made at City Hall in response to a question from a television reporter about recent statements from sheriffs here and in other counties across Illinois who said they would not enforce the state’s newly enacted ban on military-style weapons.
ROCKFORD, IL
fox32chicago.com

McHenry County man charged with possessing large amount of meth

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. - A McHenry County man was charged with possessing a large amount of methamphetamine after a traffic stop early Saturday morning in Lake County. The Lake County Sheriff's Office says Steven Mors, 32, of Spring Grove, was traveling at a high rate of speed around 12:25 a.m. on Grass Lake Road.
MCHENRY COUNTY, IL
WIFR

Several new development projects in the works across Belvidere

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With a new year, comes a new Belvidere. The City of Murals is blooming with several new development projects that are in the works, bringing more jobs and more business to the stateline. “You’re talking anywhere to six to 800 direct jobs, which also brings a...
ROCKFORD, IL
wiproud.com

Which Wisconsin city ranks #1 as the most dangerous in the state?

Your first guess might be Wisconsin’s biggest city, Milwaukee, but you would be incorrect. Milwaukee actually ranks #3 on onlyinyourstate.com’s list of Most Dangerous Cities In Wisconsin. In the #2 spot is the Village of Brown Deer, with 398 violent crimes for every 100,000 residents. Yeah, that math...
MILWAUKEE, WI
MyStateline.com

FDA: Moderna left out data on boosters

Advisers with Food and Drug Administration said that Moderna held back some data when its COVID-19 vaccine booster shots were going through the approval process. Advisers with Food and Drug Administration said that Moderna held back some data when its COVID-19 vaccine booster shots were going through the approval process.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL

