Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rockford Police are asking for the public's help identifying suspect involved in a deadly robbery in Rockford, IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCRockford, IL
Madison doctor opens Rockford Family Planning clinic in response to state law banning abortionsEdy ZooRockford, IL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From RockfordTed RiversRockford, IL
57-Year-Old Jeep Factory Indefinitely Closing in 2023. Cherokee Model Reportedly May Be Discontinued.Joel EisenbergBelvidere, IL
River ice jams are possible across parts of Northern Illinois following the cold surgeLimitless Production Group LLCIllinois State
Related
Three people hurt in Rockford crash
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Three people were hospitalized after a vehicle hit a tree in the area of Ohio Parkway and Maryland Road on Rockford’s southeast side. According to the Rockford Fire Department, crews responded to the area around midnight Thursday and had to extract two of the three victims from the vehicle. All three victims […]
MyStateline.com
Coroner ID's Pinnon's shooting victim as 63-year-old Peggy Anderson
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — United Way of Rock River Valley moved three Stateline non-profits into the Marie Avenue Strong house in Machesney Park. The Strong Neighborhood house will now be occupied by The Live R.E.A.L. Foundation(LRF), Secondary Success and Beyond, as well as The Tommy Corral Memorial Foundation(TCMF).
MyStateline.com
Woman arrested for Freeport hit-and-run that killed Kody Newman
Freeport Police have arrested Dominique Furcron, 29, the suspect in a fatal Freeport hit-and-run crash that killed 22-year-old Kody Newman in December. Woman arrested for Freeport hit-and-run that killed …. Freeport Police have arrested Dominique Furcron, 29, the suspect in a fatal Freeport hit-and-run crash that killed 22-year-old Kody Newman...
Pinnon Meats closed temporarily in aftermath of Wednesday shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Pinnon Meats, at 2324 N. Court, has closed after a 63-year-old woman was shot and killed there on Wednesday. The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. Police responded to the grocery store for a report of an armed robbery. When officers arrived, they found Peggy Anderson, 63, lying at the bottom of […]
MyStateline.com
Poplar Grove man, woman dead in murder-suicide
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — United Way of Rock River Valley moved three Stateline non-profits into the Marie Avenue Strong house in Machesney Park. The Strong Neighborhood house will now be occupied by The Live R.E.A.L. Foundation(LRF), Secondary Success and Beyond, as well as The Tommy Corral Memorial Foundation(TCMF).
WIFR
Victim identified in house fire on Huffman Boulevard in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The name has been released of a 61-year-old woman who died in a house fire on Christmas Eve day. Debra Lamb was found dead just before 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 at her home in the 3600 block of Huffman Boulevard in Rockford. Her cause...
WIFR
Victim identified after shooting at Pinnon’s Foods in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A woman who died after a shooting outside Pinnon’s Foods on Wednesday has been identified by the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office. Peggy Anderson, 63, was shot just before 5 p.m. Wednesday after an alleged altercation with an unidentified man outside of Pinnon’s Foods on N. Court Street in Rockford.
MyStateline.com
Jefferson students create flower garden using metal
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — United Way of Rock River Valley moved three Stateline non-profits into the Marie Avenue Strong house in Machesney Park. The Strong Neighborhood house will now be occupied by The Live R.E.A.L. Foundation(LRF), Secondary Success and Beyond, as well as The Tommy Corral Memorial Foundation(TCMF).
Rockford Woman Who Died in Fire On Christmas Eve Has Been Identified
The Winnebago County Coroner just completed an autopsy on a woman who died in a house fire on Christmas Eve morning (12/24/23) and is now releasing more details about her identity. According to a press release, the Rockford Fire Department responded to a house fire call in the 3600 block...
rockrivercurrent.com
Rockford mayor says local sheriffs wrong for refusing to enforce state’s assault weapons ban
ROCKFORD — Mayor Tom McNamara said Friday that local law enforcement officials should not pick and choose which laws they enforce. His comments were made at City Hall in response to a question from a television reporter about recent statements from sheriffs here and in other counties across Illinois who said they would not enforce the state’s newly enacted ban on military-style weapons.
WIFR
Hanley: criminal charges ‘not appropriate’ in in-custody death at Winnebago Co. jail
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley announced a decision Friday after a task force investigated an inmate death at the Winnebago County jail from August 2022. “Littrell was alone in his cell and died as a result of ‘cardia arrhythmia caused by left ventricular hypertrophy,’”...
2022 Year End Report the Top 10 Most Dangerous Towns in Illinois
Out of the 1,369 cities in Illinois, 10 of them have been ranked as the most dangerous for 2022. This is a lit no town wants to be on, but unfortunlety there are 10 towns that ranked high in crime over the past year. We can have a little comfort in knowing that no local towns/cities are on the list in the Tri-States.
Multiple vehicles hit by gunfire overnight, Beloit police say
BELOIT, Wis. — Multiple vehicles were hit by bullets in Beloit overnight, the city’s police department said. Police officers were called to the 800 blocks of both Fifth Street and Bluff Street for a report of shots fired around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday. In a Facebook post, the Beloit Police Department said officers found several spent shell casings in the area....
fox32chicago.com
McHenry County man charged with possessing large amount of meth
LAKE COUNTY, Ill. - A McHenry County man was charged with possessing a large amount of methamphetamine after a traffic stop early Saturday morning in Lake County. The Lake County Sheriff's Office says Steven Mors, 32, of Spring Grove, was traveling at a high rate of speed around 12:25 a.m. on Grass Lake Road.
Woman’s car is stolen just after she moved into new Rockford apartment
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — An 18-year-old Rockford woman had just moved into her new apartment when thieves broke in and stole both her car and her sense of security. The move to the apartment on Rome Avenue was Destiny Robins first, out of her parents’ home. On Tuesday, while she was in bed, she heard […]
State’s attorney: No charges against officers in two Winnebago County deaths
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — No criminal charges will be filed in two deaths that involved area law enforcement agencies, Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley said Friday. The first was the death of 44-year-old Christian K. Littrell, who was found unresponsive on Aug. 9, 2022, inside the Winnebago County Jail, where he was being held on […]
Police arrest Rockford man with no driver’s license going 116 mph
OGLE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Police in Ogle County arrested Christopher Canales, 21, of Rockford, after he was reportedly caught going 116 mph on I-39 without a driver’s license. The Ogle County Sheriff’s Office said deputies stopped Canales on I-39 near Route 64 on Monday. The speed limit on I-39 is 70 mph He was […]
WIFR
Several new development projects in the works across Belvidere
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With a new year, comes a new Belvidere. The City of Murals is blooming with several new development projects that are in the works, bringing more jobs and more business to the stateline. “You’re talking anywhere to six to 800 direct jobs, which also brings a...
wiproud.com
Which Wisconsin city ranks #1 as the most dangerous in the state?
Your first guess might be Wisconsin’s biggest city, Milwaukee, but you would be incorrect. Milwaukee actually ranks #3 on onlyinyourstate.com’s list of Most Dangerous Cities In Wisconsin. In the #2 spot is the Village of Brown Deer, with 398 violent crimes for every 100,000 residents. Yeah, that math...
MyStateline.com
FDA: Moderna left out data on boosters
Advisers with Food and Drug Administration said that Moderna held back some data when its COVID-19 vaccine booster shots were going through the approval process. Advisers with Food and Drug Administration said that Moderna held back some data when its COVID-19 vaccine booster shots were going through the approval process.
Comments / 0