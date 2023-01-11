ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

10 Tampa Bay

Deputies: Argument over living arrangements leads to murder-suicide in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A man and woman are dead after an apparent murder-suicide Friday afternoon in Clearwater, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office said deputies found Erica Viney, 41, and Langley Dunsmuir, 71, dead inside a home located at 1825 Stancel Drive in unincorporated Clearwater after receiving a call that both were shot.
CLEARWATER, FL
Boston 25 News WFXT

Officials say argument possibly led to apparent murder-suicide in Florida

CLEARWATER, Fla. — An argument possibly led to an apparent murder-suicide Friday afternoon in Clearwater, Florida. In a news release, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said that on Friday around 2 p.m., deputies were called out to 1825 Stancel Drive in an unincorporated part of Clearwater about a shooting involving a man and a woman. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found Erica Viney, 41, and Langley Dunsmuir, 70, dead. Both had apparent gunshot wounds.
CLEARWATER, FL
YAHOO!

Sheriff’s Office identifies victims in suspected murder-suicide

Detectives are investigating an “apparent murder-suicide” at a home in unincorporated Clearwater, according to a Saturday morning news release from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office. When deputies arrived at a home in the 1800 block of Stancel Drive around 2 p.m. Friday, Langley Dunsmuir, 70, and Erica...
CLEARWATER, FL
suncoastnews.com

Spring Hill doctor charged with indecent exposure

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office has arrested a Spring Hill doctor for exposing himself to a juvenile. Keivan Tavakoli, 52, was arrested at the University of South Florida campus on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Surveillance video showed Tavakoli on the USF campus several times. At the time of Tavakoli’s arrest, he...
SPRING HILL, FL
westorlandonews.com

Lake Wales Man Wanted for Murdering Brother Arrested in Puerto Rico

On December 28, 2022, the U.S. Marshals Service and the Puerto Rico Police Department arrested 23-year-old Jeremy Otero Marrero of Lake Wales on a Polk County Warrant for First Degree Murder. The warrant was the result of the Polk County Sheriff’s Office investigation of the murder of 35-year-old Luis Contreras...
LAKE WALES, FL
fox13news.com

Two men died after shooting each other in Brooksville, deputies say

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - Hernando County deputies say a second person has since passed away following a shooting that occurred last week. According to the sheriff's office, two men, who are relatives, started arguing at a home near Powell Road and Griffin Road in Brooksville. At one point, both men shot each other.
BROOKSVILLE, FL

