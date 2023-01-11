Read full article on original website
Deputies: Argument over living arrangements leads to murder-suicide in Clearwater
CLEARWATER, Fla. — A man and woman are dead after an apparent murder-suicide Friday afternoon in Clearwater, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office said deputies found Erica Viney, 41, and Langley Dunsmuir, 71, dead inside a home located at 1825 Stancel Drive in unincorporated Clearwater after receiving a call that both were shot.
Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd To Brief Media On Deadly Crash Stemming From Davenport Party
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Sheriff Grady Judd will brief the media at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday at PCSO Sheriff’s Operations Center in Winter Haven regarding an investigation of an open house party in Davenport. Deputies say dangerous felons from the party rammed a PCSO vehicle
Pasco Man Sentenced To Over 21 Years For Trafficking Fentanyl
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Edwin Hill, a/k/a “Z”, 51, Holiday, has been sentenced to 21 years and ten months in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl and 1 kilogram or more of heroin, four counts of distribution of fentanyl,
23-year-old man accused of shooting person found at St. Pete park
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Police say they have arrested a 23-year-old man accused of shooting the person that was found at a basketball court Sunday evening in St. Petersburg. Marquiel Anderson was charged with attempted murder in the second degree. Authorities arrived at Fossil Park on Dr. MLK Street...
Spring Hill doctor charged with indecent exposure
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office has arrested a Spring Hill doctor for exposing himself to a juvenile. Keivan Tavakoli, 52, was arrested at the University of South Florida campus on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Surveillance video showed Tavakoli on the USF campus several times. At the time of Tavakoli’s arrest, he...
Lake Wales Man Wanted for Murdering Brother Arrested in Puerto Rico
On December 28, 2022, the U.S. Marshals Service and the Puerto Rico Police Department arrested 23-year-old Jeremy Otero Marrero of Lake Wales on a Polk County Warrant for First Degree Murder. The warrant was the result of the Polk County Sheriff’s Office investigation of the murder of 35-year-old Luis Contreras...
A St. Petersburg Doctor Is Dead After Two Brothers Shot Each Other
Sad and tragic story coming out of Hernando County. According to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office two brothers are dead after they shot each other. The investigation is on going, but the shooting occurred after 9 p.m. on January 6 at a home in Brooksville. According to the investigation...
Man arrested after fight at basketball courts leads to shooting: police
A man was arrested Wednesday after police said a fight at basketball courts at a park led to a shooting over the weekend.
Clearwater Drug Dealer Sentenced To Fifteen Years In Federal Prison For Distributing Fentanyl
CLEARWATER, Fla. – Justin Roberson, 34, Clearwater, has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl. Roberson had pleaded guilty on September 20, 2022. According to court documents, the Clearwater Police Department (CPD) and the
Man who killed New Port Richey woman sentenced to death, again
A man who has sat on death row for nearly a decade for the murder of a 94-year-old woman was sentenced to death Thursday for a second time, after the Florida Supreme Court sent the case back to the trial court for a resentencing. John Sexton 59, received a death...
Teacher in Pasco County pushed student’s head into desk, hurting him, police say
The Zephyrhills Police Department arrested a teacher who they said allegedly pushed a student's head into a desk.
Hillsborough County doctor arrested after exposing self to minor, deputies say
A 52-year-old Hillsborough County doctor was arrested Tuesday after authorities said he exposed himself while asking for directions from a 15-year-old girl.
Two men died after shooting each other in Brooksville, deputies say
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - Hernando County deputies say a second person has since passed away following a shooting that occurred last week. According to the sheriff's office, two men, who are relatives, started arguing at a home near Powell Road and Griffin Road in Brooksville. At one point, both men shot each other.
St. Petersburg plastic surgeon, Brooksville resident Christopher Newman dies at age 48
St. Petersburg plastic surgeon, Brooksville resident Christopher Newman dies at age 48. A St. Petersburg plastic surgeon died Thursday, six days after deputies responded to a double shooting call at a home he owns in Brooksville.
When people are shot by police, this Tampa couple helps families heal and organize
After winning their case against Hillsborough Sheriff, the Josephs give others a blueprint for fighting police brutality
Family concerned for safety of Clearwater teen missing for over a week
The Clearwater Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding an 18-year-old man who was reported missing last week.
