Multi-award winning black owned barber shop continues to thrive in Newport NewsStephy SaysNewport News, VA
6-year-old shot Virginia teacher during class lessonMario DonevskiNewport News, VA
Chesapeake company ordered to pay over $1.5 Million in back wages to 194 home health care workersEdy ZooChesapeake, VA
Police say mother might be charged after 6-year-old shot Virginia teacherMalek SherifNewport News, VA
Metal detectors at elementary schools: Repercussions of the Newport News shooting?Mario DonevskiNewport News, VA
Body of missing Williamsburg-area woman found in Isle of Wight County
The body of missing Williamsburg woman Aonesty Selby was found Friday in Isle of Wight County.
WAVY News 10
Portsmouth man charged with second-degree murder
A man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the Wednesday homicide on Turnpike Road in Portsmouth. Read more: https://bit.ly/3CK73pR. A man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the Wednesday homicide on Turnpike Road in Portsmouth. Read more: https://bit.ly/3CK73pR. Family members found body of missing...
Three people shot at location of Suffolk restaurant, according to police
SUFFOLK, Va. — Three people were shot in Suffolk overnight and police are investigating the circumstances. According to a department spokesperson, they responded at around 1 a.m. to the High Tide Restaurant at 130 Commerce Street in the city's Historic District after several gunshots were heard in the area. When police got there, they found two adults who had been shot.
WAVY News 10
Virginia Beach Police take ‘heavily-armed individual’ into custody
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Police took into custody a heavily-armed person who had been illegally parked on the city’s Boardwalk, according to a city police official. Police Capt. Harry McBrien, in a tweet Friday evening, said Second Precinct’s Oceanfront officers were the ones who brought...
WAVY News 10
Police: 7-Eleven on West Washington St. in Suffolk robbed at gunpoint
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A 7-Eleven on West Washington Street was robbed at gunpoint early Saturday morning, Suffolk Police said. Around 2:35 a.m., Suffolk Police responded to the 7-Eleven on 819 West Washington St. for a report of an armed robbery. Officers learned that two men entered the store and produced handguns to the clerk, demanding money.
Car crash into Virginia Beach townhouse being investigated as possible homicide, police say
The man who died after a car crashed into a Virginia Beach townhouse Wednesday may have been shot beforehand, according to police. Now, the crash is being investigated as a possible homicide. The car crashed near Spring and Featherstone Courts, which are between the Newtown and Town Center areas of...
Police: 3 shot outside Suffolk restaurant early Saturday morning
Police tell News 3 that officers were called to Commerce Street in Downtown Suffolk around 1 a.m. Saturday for a shooting. All three victims are expected to survive.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia Beach: Teen last seen on New Year’s Eve sought by law enforcement
The Virginia Beach Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old juvenile. Carolynn Banks was last seen in Virginia Beach on New Year’s Eve. Banks has a tattoo of the Nirvana “Smiley Face” on her left calf, wears braces, and has a septum ring.
Police looking for two men who robbed a convenience store in Suffolk
SUFFOLK, Va. — Police in Suffolk are looking for two men after they robbed a convenience store at gunpoint early Saturday morning. According to a spokesperson, Suffolk Police were dispatched to the 7-Eleven store at 819 West Washington Street at around 2:30 a.m. for a report of an armed robbery. At the scene, the police officers learned that two men had come into the store, showed guns to the clerk, and demanded money. The suspects then fled from the scene with an undisclosed amount of money and "tobacco products."
Man, woman found dead inside Newport News home, police say
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man and a woman were found dead with gunshot wounds in a Newport News home Friday morning, police said. The investigation began when the Newport News Police Department responded to a residence on Arlington Avenue around 9:45 a.m. for a welfare check. The man and woman were found inside and then pronounced dead there.
Man facing charges in connection to Portsmouth homicide: Police
Police initially said they were not looking for any suspects, but days later they announced that a man is now facing charges
'Peaceful, loving person' | Vigil held for man killed in fiery crash
VIRGINIA, USA — Loved ones of a Newport News father, brother and uncle are remembering him for his caring and giving spirit. Family members and friends gathered to pay tribute to Gregory James Smith, Jr. in his childhood neighborhood of Newsome Park in Newport News on Friday. Virginia Beach...
Man dead following overnight shooting on Stonecypher Ct in Virginia Beach
Police say one person is dead following an overnight shooting in Virginia Beach.
Police now say fiery Virginia Beach crash is possible homicide
What officials say was a crash that resulted in a motorist's death in Virginia Beach Wednesday now appears to have been a shooting.
13newsnow.com
Suffolk police search for missing man
Police say Robert Bailey's family reported him missing on Jan. 2. He lives in Newport News, but was last seen leaving a family member's home in Chuckatuck.
WAVY News 10
Norfolk Naval Shipyard to require masking next week
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Due to high levels of COVID-19 in the community, Norfolk Naval Shipyard has been elevated to high, and masking will be required at the shipyard beginning Monday and continuing through Jan. 22. Because of a high (red) community level, social distancing will be mandated along...
'I know she is a hero' | Newport News Police Chief discusses Richneck shooting
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Friday marks one week since the shooting at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, where police say a 6-year-old boy intentionally shot his teacher. 13News Now has been following this case since day one. Here are the biggest developments since then:. Richneck Elementary is under...
Man dies after shooting off of Ferrell Parkway in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Friday morning. According to dispatch for the department, the shooting occurred on the 1300 block of Stonecypher Court. That's near Ferrell Parkway and Indian Lakes Boulevard. Police got the call to respond at...
Man shot on Merrimac Avenue, near NSU, Norfolk police say
NORFOLK, Va. — A man is hospitalized after a shooting near Norfolk State University Friday afternoon. It happened around 2:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Merrimac Drive, according to the Norfolk Police Department. When officers arrived, they found a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken...
WAVY News 10
15-year-old accused of killing adoptive parents appears before judge
WAVY News 10's Chris Horne reports. 15-year-old accused of killing adoptive parents appears …. WAVY News 10's Chris Horne reports. Portsmouth businesses bet on big boost from new casino. City officials are placing big bets on the new Rivers Casino bringing big bucks and an economic boost to Portsmouth --...
