Suffolk, VA

WAVY News 10

Portsmouth man charged with second-degree murder

A man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the Wednesday homicide on Turnpike Road in Portsmouth. Read more: https://bit.ly/3CK73pR. A man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the Wednesday homicide on Turnpike Road in Portsmouth. Read more: https://bit.ly/3CK73pR. Family members found body of missing...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
13News Now

Three people shot at location of Suffolk restaurant, according to police

SUFFOLK, Va. — Three people were shot in Suffolk overnight and police are investigating the circumstances. According to a department spokesperson, they responded at around 1 a.m. to the High Tide Restaurant at 130 Commerce Street in the city's Historic District after several gunshots were heard in the area. When police got there, they found two adults who had been shot.
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Police: 7-Eleven on West Washington St. in Suffolk robbed at gunpoint

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A 7-Eleven on West Washington Street was robbed at gunpoint early Saturday morning, Suffolk Police said. Around 2:35 a.m., Suffolk Police responded to the 7-Eleven on 819 West Washington St. for a report of an armed robbery. Officers learned that two men entered the store and produced handguns to the clerk, demanding money.
SUFFOLK, VA
13News Now

Police looking for two men who robbed a convenience store in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — Police in Suffolk are looking for two men after they robbed a convenience store at gunpoint early Saturday morning. According to a spokesperson, Suffolk Police were dispatched to the 7-Eleven store at 819 West Washington Street at around 2:30 a.m. for a report of an armed robbery. At the scene, the police officers learned that two men had come into the store, showed guns to the clerk, and demanded money. The suspects then fled from the scene with an undisclosed amount of money and "tobacco products."
SUFFOLK, VA
13News Now

Man, woman found dead inside Newport News home, police say

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man and a woman were found dead with gunshot wounds in a Newport News home Friday morning, police said. The investigation began when the Newport News Police Department responded to a residence on Arlington Avenue around 9:45 a.m. for a welfare check. The man and woman were found inside and then pronounced dead there.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
13newsnow.com

Suffolk police search for missing man

Police say Robert Bailey's family reported him missing on Jan. 2. He lives in Newport News, but was last seen leaving a family member's home in Chuckatuck.
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Norfolk Naval Shipyard to require masking next week

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Due to high levels of COVID-19 in the community, Norfolk Naval Shipyard has been elevated to high, and masking will be required at the shipyard beginning Monday and continuing through Jan. 22. Because of a high (red) community level, social distancing will be mandated along...
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

Man shot on Merrimac Avenue, near NSU, Norfolk police say

NORFOLK, Va. — A man is hospitalized after a shooting near Norfolk State University Friday afternoon. It happened around 2:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Merrimac Drive, according to the Norfolk Police Department. When officers arrived, they found a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

15-year-old accused of killing adoptive parents appears before judge

WAVY News 10's Chris Horne reports. 15-year-old accused of killing adoptive parents appears …. WAVY News 10's Chris Horne reports. Portsmouth businesses bet on big boost from new casino. City officials are placing big bets on the new Rivers Casino bringing big bucks and an economic boost to Portsmouth --...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
13News Now

13News Now

