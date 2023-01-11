Read full article on original website
Related
Tatjana Patitz, one of the original supermodels of the '80s and '90s, dies at age 56
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Tatjana Patitz, one of an elite group of famed supermodels who graced magazine covers in the 1980s and '90s and appeared in George Michael's "Freedom! '90" music video, has died at age 56. Patitz's death in the Santa Barbara, California, area was confirmed by her...
WFAE
9K+
Followers
21K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.https://www.wfae.org
Comments / 0