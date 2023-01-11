Rolling Mill Hill Residents’ Association to meet Jan. 18

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

WILKES-BARRE — Wilkes-Barre’s Rolling Mill Hill Residents’ Association will hold their monthly meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 7 p.m.

Please note a change of location: The meeting will be held in the gym of the school building of the Mennonite Church, 223 Blackman St. Entrance is at the doors in the back of the school on the same level as the parking lot where there is plenty of parking and handicap parking available.

This month’s guest speaker will be the new Wilkes-Barre City animal enforcement officer, Amanda Hill who will explain the duties of her office.

District B Councilman Tony Brooks will also be attending to listen to neighborhood concerns and issues.

For more information contact Linda Joseph at 570-823-0626. You can also learn about the association and its activities by visiting https://www.facebook.com/RollingMillHillResidentsAssociation.