Wilkes-barre, PA

Rolling Mill Hill Residents’ Association to meet Jan. 18

By Staff Report
Times Leader
 4 days ago

WILKES-BARRE — Wilkes-Barre’s Rolling Mill Hill Residents’ Association will hold their monthly meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 7 p.m.

Please note a change of location: The meeting will be held in the gym of the school building of the Mennonite Church, 223 Blackman St. Entrance is at the doors in the back of the school on the same level as the parking lot where there is plenty of parking and handicap parking available.

This month’s guest speaker will be the new Wilkes-Barre City animal enforcement officer, Amanda Hill who will explain the duties of her office.

District B Councilman Tony Brooks will also be attending to listen to neighborhood concerns and issues.

For more information contact Linda Joseph at 570-823-0626. You can also learn about the association and its activities by visiting https://www.facebook.com/RollingMillHillResidentsAssociation.

Newswatch 16

'Code Blue' announced for Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Mayor Brown announced that the city will enact the 'Code Blue' designation Saturday and Sunday. The 'Code Blue' emergency shelter is located at the Keystone Mission Parkview Circle in the city. The shelter will be open at 9 p.m. Saturday night and will close at 7...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
DCP plans ‘Cocktails and Culture’ event for Thursday

WILKES-BARRE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Wilkes-Barre residents question delays in hotel, bridge projects

WILKES-BARRE — After city council approved all agenda items at Thursday’s meeting, members of the public weighed in on delayed bridge and development projects, among other things. Council unanimously authorized Mayor George Brown’s administration to award a $79,000 contract to Brdaric Excavating to demolish three structurally deficient double-block...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Dancing Stars of Wilkes-Barre set for Feb. 25

WILKES-BARRE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

$1.65M awarded to help complete D&L Trail in Lehigh Valley

CATASAUQUA, Pa. - State funding will help crews complete a nearly two-mile stretch of the Delaware & Lehigh Trail, according to a news release from the office of state Rep. Jeanne McNeill (D-Lehigh). The stretch of trail will connect Catasauqua and Hanover Township with Allentown, according to the news release.
ALLENTOWN, PA
theodysseyonline.com

The ABC's of the Lehigh Valley

How could we be famous without the help of Billy Joel. I encourage you to talk to anyone not from the Lehigh Valley and say you're from Allentown and almost every person will bring up the song. While Bethlehem Steel is what influenced this famous song and isn't about Allentown at all, Joel has said he thought "Allentown" sounded better and was easier to rhyme. Thanks Billy Joel for making my hometown famous!
ALLENTOWN, PA
Phillymag.com

Just Listed in the Poconos: Lakefront Contemporary in Lake Ariel

With an unusual three-story height, octagonal footprint, and soaring ceilings — including on its sun porch — this house stands out from just about every other Poconos second home. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Contemporary houses...
LAKE ARIEL, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Retired Wilson firefighter, his 2 daughters heat up Slate Belt's dining scene with new restaurant

LOWER MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. - With help from his daughters, a man who doused fires for decades is heating up the Slate Belt's dining scene with a new restaurant. Ember, a family-owned and -operated dining establishment serving upscale, casual American fare, opened Jan. 2 at 6618 S. Delaware Drive in the Martins Creek section of Lower Mount Bethel Township.
WILSON, PA
Out on a Limb: Anthracite history offers clues for genealogists

HAZLETON, PA
‘If I can help somone … it will be worth it’

WILKES-BARRE, PA
Court greenlights holding Pa. House special elections Feb. 7

HARRISBURG — A Pennsylvania court ruled Friday that special elections to fill three vacancies in Democratic-leaning state House districts will be held together next month, with partisan control of the chamber at stake. A three-judge Commonwealth Court panel sided with the House’s Democratic floor leader, Rep. Joanna McClinton of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
