Celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. With a Day of Service
“Everybody can be great because everybody can serve.”. - Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Many of us think of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday as a day off, but we should be thinking about it as a day on. This year's Martin Luther King Jr. holiday is January 16,...
Wyatt Tee Walker: Chief strategist for Martin Luther King Jr. in the struggle for civil rights
Rev. Walker worked closely with King and would be the one to bring King's Letter from Birmingham Jail to public attention. He was the only one who could understand King's handwriting.
Facts You May Not Have Known About Martin Luther King Jr.
Every January, the U.S. observes Martin Luther King Jr. Day, in honor of the life of iconic civil rights activist and reverend. Martin Luther King Jr. is best known for his powerful speeches, his leadership in the movement for racial equality, and his use of nonviolent civil disobedience as activism. That said, there is so much to learn about King — so in honor of the annual holiday, here are some interesting facts about Martin Luther King Jr.
Monument honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King unveiled in Boston
A new monument honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and his wife, Coretta Scott King, was unveiled in Boston Friday, ahead of Monday's national holiday honoring the civil rights icon. The 22-foot tall sculpture, named "The Embrace," represents the hug between Dr. King and Coretta after he won the Nobel...
News On 6
Union High School Student Winds One Gas Martin Luther King Junior Scholarship
A sophomore at Union High School is awarded a $1,000 scholarship for winning this year's One Gas Martin Luther King Junior Oratorical Contest. Kriti Gopi delivered her rendition of doctor King's "I have a dream speech" on Thursday. She says it took her about a week to memorize the 17-minute long speech and said to her that it means that everyone has a voice.
