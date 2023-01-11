Read full article on original website
Coroner identifies woman killed in west Louisville hit-and-run
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LMPD confirmed that an 18-year-old woman is dead after a driver hit her in west Louisville on Wednesday morning. Around 8:15 a.m., Louisville Metro Police responded to a hit-and-run on Louis Coleman Drive at Dumesnil Street, according to an LMPD press release. A driver traveling northbound...
Wave 3
Video of 600 round gang shootout near Louisville apartment complex obtained
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For the first time, the public gets to see parts of the biggest gang shooting in Louisville’s history which included 600 rounds of gunfire and more than 40 different types of guns. The video was released to WAVE News Troubleshooters by a source which asked...
Wave 3
LMPD: Man struck by vehicle near Churchill Downs dies at hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man who was struck by a vehicle near Churchill Downs has died days later at the hospital, according to Louisville Metro Police. Just before 9 p.m. on Thursday, officers responded to reports of a pedestrian struck at Taylor Blvd. and Longfield Ave., LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis confirmed.
wdrb.com
20-year-old Louisville man identified in fatal crash on Interstate 264
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 20-year-old Louisville man was identified as the victim of a fatal crash on Interstate 264 early Tuesday. The Jefferson County Coroner said Noah Matthews died at the scene of the head-on crash involving a semi tractor-trailer. It happened just before 8 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-264 at Brownsboro Road, according to Louisville Metro Police.
Man dies in hospital days after hit-and-run, LMPD investigating
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police continue to investigate an apparent hit-and-run in the Wyandotte neighborhood after the victim died in the hospital days later. According to LMPD, on Jan. 12, officers with the Fourth Division responded to a report of someone struck at Taylor Boulevard and Longfield Avenue.
wdrb.com
Vine Grove man accused of trying to kill a police officer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Vine Grove man is charged with attempted murder of a police officer. Paul Watkins is behind bars at the Meade County Detention Center after his arrest on Dec. 23. His indictment was filed on Jan. 13. Meade County Jailer J.J. Scarborough says Watkins hit him...
WLKY.com
LMPD: 18-year-old dies in hit-and-run involving stolen vehicle
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An 18-year-old woman has died after being struck by a reported stolen car in west Louisville, police said. The victim, identified as Santanna Willie Holland, was taken to UofL Hospital, where she died. According to Louisville Metro police, the teen was hit around 8:15 a.m. on...
Louisville police need help locating woman accused of smuggling drugs into LMDC
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville law enforcement need the public's help in finding a 50-year-old woman who allegedly smuggled drugs into Metro Corrections. Louisville Metro Police say Sabrina Knight worked with an incarcerated individual inside the downtown jail to smuggle drugs into the facility. Investigators allege Knight was caught on...
LMPD: Man in hospital after shooting in Fairdale
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is suffering from a gunshot wound in the hospital after a shooting in Louisville's Fairdale neighborhood on Monday night. Around 9:30 p.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting on National Turnpike at Fairdale Road, according to an LMPD press release. Officers on...
WLKY.com
Coroner IDs 20-year-old man killed in Watterson Expressway head-on crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified the 20-year-old killed in a head-on crash with a semitrailer on the Watterson Expressway on Tuesday. They identified the victim as Noah Matthews, of Louisville. The crash happened just before 8 a.m. on Tuesday near the Brownsboro exit. Police...
wdrb.com
18-year-old woman dies after hit-and-run in west Louisville, police searching for suspect
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a hit and run crash in west Louisville early Wednesday that sent a woman to the hospital in critical condition, where she later died. It happened around 8:15 a.m. at the intersection of Louis Coleman Drive and Dumesnil, according to a news...
LMPD investigating burglary at Germantown business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police is investigating a burglary that happened at a small Louisville business Monday. ShopBar posted some photos from their security footage of someone they said that had broken into the shop. The store said the person took the register and tons of jewelry. This comes...
Louisville dog recovering at LMAS after being found shot in the head
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A young dog that suffered a gunshot wound to the head is recovering and in "great spirits," according to Louisville Metro Animal Services. Officials said an animal control officer found the dog, named Magic, on Jan. 15 in the 2700 block of Hale Avenue in Louisville's Parkland neighborhood.
Work release granted for suspect accused of shooting rounds at Hikes Point apartment complex
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of the men accused in a New Year’s Day shootout will be released from prison on an extended work release. Nathan Wolz is among six men accused of shooting 600 rounds at a Hikes Point apartment complex. Police said several vehicles and apartments were...
wdrb.com
Police looking for suspects after two men shot in the Portland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two men were shot early Monday morning in the Portland neighborhood. LMPD says 1st Division Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 2300 block of Northwestern Parkway around 2:30 a.m., according to a news release from an LMPD spokesperson. That's where officers found the two men with gunshot wounds.
Man killed in Highlands shooting identified, LMPD investigating
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police are also investigating a deadly shooting in the Highlands. Officers responded to the 900 block of Baxter Avenue around 5 p.m. Sunday and found a man that had been shot. Police said the victim was transported to UofL Hospital where he was pronounced dead...
Wave 3
Coroner identifies men killed in Russell neighborhood double homicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The identities of the men killed in a double homicide in the Russell neighborhood have been released. On Tuesday, officers responded to the 3100 block of Vermont Avenue around 6:45 p.m., LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said in a statement. Officers arrived and found a man shot...
Wave 3
Man arrested after leading KSP on high speed pursuit
LA GRANGE, Ky. (WAVE) - An Ohio man is facing multiple charges after leading police on a high speed chase that went down Interstate 71 at speeds of more than 100 mph. Grant Persiani, 20, of Cincinnati, was arrested by Kentucky State Police and was booked into the Oldham County Detention Center.
14-year-old shot and killed in Wyandotte neighborhood, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police are investigating after a 14-year-old was shot and killed in Louisville’s Wyandotte neighborhood. Officers responded to the 900 block of Brentwood Avenue around 3 p.m. Sunday and found the male sustaining a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. According to...
wdrb.com
Thieves steal 4 cars estimated to be $100k at used car lot in Mt. Washington
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thieves stole four cars in Bullitt County in less than two minutes, leaving police searching for suspects and a business owner asking for answers. The four cars stolen at Abell & Gillahan early Monday morning add to the recent slew of car thefts in Bullitt County. Last week, two different cars up for sale in Shepherdsville ended up on the streets after they were hotwired and stolen.
