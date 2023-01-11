ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WHAS11

Coroner identifies woman killed in west Louisville hit-and-run

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LMPD confirmed that an 18-year-old woman is dead after a driver hit her in west Louisville on Wednesday morning. Around 8:15 a.m., Louisville Metro Police responded to a hit-and-run on Louis Coleman Drive at Dumesnil Street, according to an LMPD press release. A driver traveling northbound...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: Man struck by vehicle near Churchill Downs dies at hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man who was struck by a vehicle near Churchill Downs has died days later at the hospital, according to Louisville Metro Police. Just before 9 p.m. on Thursday, officers responded to reports of a pedestrian struck at Taylor Blvd. and Longfield Ave., LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis confirmed.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

20-year-old Louisville man identified in fatal crash on Interstate 264

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 20-year-old Louisville man was identified as the victim of a fatal crash on Interstate 264 early Tuesday. The Jefferson County Coroner said Noah Matthews died at the scene of the head-on crash involving a semi tractor-trailer. It happened just before 8 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-264 at Brownsboro Road, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Man dies in hospital days after hit-and-run, LMPD investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police continue to investigate an apparent hit-and-run in the Wyandotte neighborhood after the victim died in the hospital days later. According to LMPD, on Jan. 12, officers with the Fourth Division responded to a report of someone struck at Taylor Boulevard and Longfield Avenue.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Vine Grove man accused of trying to kill a police officer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Vine Grove man is charged with attempted murder of a police officer. Paul Watkins is behind bars at the Meade County Detention Center after his arrest on Dec. 23. His indictment was filed on Jan. 13. Meade County Jailer J.J. Scarborough says Watkins hit him...
VINE GROVE, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD: 18-year-old dies in hit-and-run involving stolen vehicle

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An 18-year-old woman has died after being struck by a reported stolen car in west Louisville, police said. The victim, identified as Santanna Willie Holland, was taken to UofL Hospital, where she died. According to Louisville Metro police, the teen was hit around 8:15 a.m. on...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

LMPD: Man in hospital after shooting in Fairdale

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is suffering from a gunshot wound in the hospital after a shooting in Louisville's Fairdale neighborhood on Monday night. Around 9:30 p.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting on National Turnpike at Fairdale Road, according to an LMPD press release. Officers on...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Coroner IDs 20-year-old man killed in Watterson Expressway head-on crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified the 20-year-old killed in a head-on crash with a semitrailer on the Watterson Expressway on Tuesday. They identified the victim as Noah Matthews, of Louisville. The crash happened just before 8 a.m. on Tuesday near the Brownsboro exit. Police...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

LMPD investigating burglary at Germantown business

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police is investigating a burglary that happened at a small Louisville business Monday. ShopBar posted some photos from their security footage of someone they said that had broken into the shop. The store said the person took the register and tons of jewelry. This comes...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Police looking for suspects after two men shot in the Portland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two men were shot early Monday morning in the Portland neighborhood. LMPD says 1st Division Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 2300 block of Northwestern Parkway around 2:30 a.m., according to a news release from an LMPD spokesperson. That's where officers found the two men with gunshot wounds.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man arrested after leading KSP on high speed pursuit

LA GRANGE, Ky. (WAVE) - An Ohio man is facing multiple charges after leading police on a high speed chase that went down Interstate 71 at speeds of more than 100 mph. Grant Persiani, 20, of Cincinnati, was arrested by Kentucky State Police and was booked into the Oldham County Detention Center.
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Thieves steal 4 cars estimated to be $100k at used car lot in Mt. Washington

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thieves stole four cars in Bullitt County in less than two minutes, leaving police searching for suspects and a business owner asking for answers. The four cars stolen at Abell & Gillahan early Monday morning add to the recent slew of car thefts in Bullitt County. Last week, two different cars up for sale in Shepherdsville ended up on the streets after they were hotwired and stolen.
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
WHAS11

WHAS11

