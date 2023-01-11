Read full article on original website
dotesports.com
Apex Legends’ attempt to credit streamer on skin design goes very poorly
In an attempt to credit a popular streamer and content creator in for their work on an Apex Legends weapon skin, developer Respawn Entertainment made a small, but meaningful, error. Respawn added the name of former NRG content creator and Apex streamer LuluLuvely, who helped design the Aftershock Wave R-301...
dotesports.com
Riot listens to League fans, expands LCS co-streaming for 2023 Spring Split
An even wider array of League of Legends creators will soon have access to sharing the experience of the LCS live alongside their viewers. The LCS has revealed that its “watch party program,” allowing select YouTube and Twitch streamers to co-stream games during the season, will return with the start of the 2023 Spring Split in an expanded format. Applications are now available via the blog post of the official announcement and will remain accessible until Jan. 18 for co-streaming during week one, and a strict deadline of Jan. 23 for co-streaming the remainder of the split.
dotesports.com
When does The Mageseeker, Riot Forge’s new leaked game, release?
Riot Forge seemingly has a new action game in development. The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story is being made by Riot Forge, the company responsible for making video games set in the universe of Runeterra, according to a leak by South Korea’s Game Rating Committee. The Mageseeker: A...
dotesports.com
Respawn says controversial Apex Legends Horizon change was an accident
Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment said today that a change to Horizon’s Gravity Lift tactical that sent shockwaves through the community was unintentional. In a tweet shared to the official Respawn account this evening, the developer spoke about the mistake and its fix. “Accuracy while shooting from Horizon’s Gravity Lift was inadvertently affected with the 15.1 update,” the tweet reads. “We’ve just rolled out a fix to correct this.” At time of writing, the fix should be live for all players.
dotesports.com
Team Liquid shares what might have been a breathtaking Apex Legends cinematic
Team Liquid, one of the biggest names in Apex Legends since the battle royale game released, abruptly left the competitive scene in December 2022. Thanks to this decision, projects were given up and never released. The organization’s co-founder Steve Arhancet revealed one of them last night on Twitter, saying it was “too good not to showcase.”
dotesports.com
Ornn’s win rate skyrockets in League’s new season thanks to stealth changes
Season 13 officially began on Jan. 10 and 11 worldwide for all League of Legends fans. As we’re all still testing the ranked waters looking for the best meta picks, Ornn’s win rate has skyrocketed thanks to stealth changes. League’s latest patch, Patch 13.1, was released on Jan....
dotesports.com
Hilarious ‘budget’ League cinematic perfectly captures what fans hated about Riot’s hype video
The start of the 13th League of Legends season has been anything but smooth. Leading up to the esports kickoff event, many fans began voicing their displeasure with Riot Games’ lack of communication regarding their games esports scene and League itself. Just about a week ago, Riot finally announced their season kick-off event plans, with the esports scene receiving special streams with fun matchups on Summoners Rift.
dotesports.com
Dot Esports’ League of Legends esports global power rankings: 2023 preseason
After an unusually long offseason, the 2023 professional League of Legends regular season is here. Most teams around the globe will enter the new year with a brand new look, complete with different rosters and lineups that will ultimately compete for a chance at hoisting the Summoner’s Cup in Korea later this year.
dotesports.com
NA League of Legends servers suffer outages, players report slow connection
The League of Legends servers in North America appear to be down currently, according to reports from players. The League client is struggling to get players past the login servers, while players already in the client are reporting that their service times are slow. According to the crowdsourced website Downdetector, most League players are struggling with server connection and login issues, with well over 50 percent of all active reports being in regard to server connection problems.
dotesports.com
Horizon nerf could return to Apex Legends soon as dev says change wasn’t ‘fully ready’
Apex Legends has a wealth of changes with each new season and split, introducing collection events and cosmetics, updates to existing maps, limited time game modes, and changes to the balance of its playable cast. However, one character recently received a nerf that was not announced in the patch notes for the latest update, the Spellbound collection event.
dotesports.com
Best custom game codes to practice Lúcio wall riding and rollouts in Overwatch 2
Lúcio is one of the Overwatch franchise’s most unique characters. His effectiveness as a healer—and occasional environmental kill specialist—relies not only on your raw healing numbers but on your skill with his mobility. Lúcio is the only hero in the game who can wall-ride, which opens up hundreds of new ways to approach fights and better defend your teammates.
dotesports.com
Faker highlights why League solo queue isn’t fun anymore
No matter if you just started playing League of Legends or if you’ve been an avid fan of the game for over a decade, you must have heard or read that solo queue is broken beyond repair, not fun anymore, and, of course, rigged. In the spirit of Season 13 just starting this month, Faker spoke up about the state of solo queue and explained why it’s no longer fun.
dotesports.com
Unreal penta kill at the Nexus boosts Ezreal to victory in League
Penta kills in League of Legends aren’t as uncommon as they used to be. But they still rarely happen in two-vs-five scenarios while defending the Nexus. One Ezreal player posted a penta kill on League’s subreddit on Jan. 12 after pulling off a valiant two-vs-five defense. Ezreal and...
dotesports.com
Welcome to Apex challenges: How to get Apex 101 badge in Apex Legends
Apex Legends is a complex game with a lot of moving parts, so much so that it can be a little intimidating for new players. To combat this, Apex developer Respawn Entertainment has introduced a new series of in-game tasks known as the Welcome to Apex challenges to get new players up to speed more quickly. Completing all 10 of the challenges rewards the Apex 101 badge, which you can display on your in-game banner.
dotesports.com
Overwatch player proves why supports should always boost Ramattra
Ramattra joined Overwatch 2‘s roster over a month ago, and players are starting to truly master the hero’s play style. Some tank mains were initially concerned about his resistance if not helped by his healers and allies, but when those elements are combined, he can be deadly. A...
dotesports.com
MTG Kaya planeswalker buffs Control decks in Phyrexia: All Will Be One
Planeswalkers are falling to Phyrexian oil in the new Magic: The Gathering set, but Kaya remains a foundation of the Gatewatch through her new Phyrexia: All Will Be One planeswalker card. A total of 10 planeswalkers are in the upcoming Standard-legal Magic set Phyrexia: All Will Be One (ONE), in...
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2 feels like a ‘beta version’ of OW1, dissatisfied player claims
One Overwatch 2 player has explained why they think the game feels like it could have been a beta version of the original Overwatch. In a lengthy post to the Overwatch subreddit, a Reddit user shared several aspects of Overwatch 2 that they believe feel like less polished or incomplete versions of Overwatch concepts. Some of the examples they provide include the five-vs-five match format, which they believe is “causing numerous issue with balance” and giving tanks too much free reign on the battlefield.
dotesports.com
What’s a TFT Set 8 Monster Party! and how to watch
Riot Games has included Teamfight Tactics regional competitions for the EMEA Set Eight Monsters’ Attack! season, which includes a new tournament called Monster Party!. A total of eight EMEA players will show off the TFT Set Eight Patch 13.1 meta this weekend through a new regional competition called Monster Party! The tournament showcases a new point system that includes Hexcharged points, allowing players to earn up to 16 points in one game.
dotesports.com
2 months late: Liquid sweeps TI11 champions while Secret continues to underperform in 2023 Dota Pro Circuit
The first week of the Western European Dota Pro Circuit is in the books. The status of the leaderboard after week one might be expected for some, as Team Liquid swept Tundra Esports while Secret bombed out without a single win. After starting the season strong, Tundra dropped a map...
dotesports.com
A neglected League item will receive well-needed buff in Patch 13.2
Despite AD carries enjoying the meta in League of Legends after the Durability Patch from May 2022, they have fallen behind the curve after Preseason 13 went live on Nov. 16 with tanks and bruisers becoming unkillable monsters. So, Riot is slowly but surely buffing AD carries back to relevance with small-scope buffs, and now buffs to one of their favorite items.
