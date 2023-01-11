ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeff Beck, Master Rock Guitarist, Dead at 78

By Rania Aniftos
 3 days ago

Jeff Beck , member of The Yardbirds, founder of the Jeff Beck Group and one of the most influential rock guitarists of all time, died on Tuesday (Jan. 10). He was 78 years old.

The news of his death was confirmed in a statement released by his family on Wednesday (Jan. 11). “It is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck’s passing,” the statement reads. “After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday. His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss.”

The British rocker brought his adventurous and powerful guitar style to The Yardbirds in 1965, when he joined the British band to replace Eric Clapton on the recommendation of fellow session musician Jimmy Page. He spent 20 months in the band, working on the 1966 album Roger the Engineer.

After being fired from The Yardbirds, Beck recorded a number of solo singles produced by Mickie Most, including “Hi Ho Silver Lining” and “Tallyman.” He went on to form his own band, the Jeff Beck Group, featuring vocalist Rod Stewart , bassist Ronnie Wood and drummer Nicky Hopkins, and the group released two albums together, 1968’s Truth and 1969’s Beck-Ola .

In the ’70s, Beck briefly formed a trio with bassist Tim Bogert and drummer Carmine Appice of Vanilla Fudge and Cactus.

He won eight Grammys and was nominated 17 times throughout his career, and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice — as a member of the Yardbirds in 1992 and as a solo performer in 2009. Beck recently wrapped up a tour in support of 18 , his joint album with Johnny Depp.

See the family’s statement below:

KXLY

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Guitarist Jeff Beck Dies at 78

The family of Jeff Beck has announced the guitarist’s passing on January 10, 2023. He was 78. Beck was most known for his work with the Yardbirds and as a solo act. He’s won numerous Grammys in his career and has been inducted in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice.
Jeff Beck’s Death Mourned by Gene Simmons, Jimmy Page, Paul Stanley & More: ‘The Guitarists’ Guitarist!’

Jeff Beck died Tuesday (Jan. 10) at age 78, and his peers and fellow musicians have flocked to social media to remember him. “No one played guitar like Jeff,” Gene Simmons tweeted before urging his followers to “Please get ahold of the first two Jeff Beck Group albums and behold greatness.” Related Jeff Beck, Master Rock Guitarist, Dead at 78 01/11/2023 Former teen idol Paul Young — known in the U.K. for ’80s hits like “Every Time You Go Away” and “Everything Must Change” — added his own tribute to Beck’s memory, tweeting, “Devastated to hear of the sudden and tragic death of legendary guitarist...
