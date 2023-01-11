ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, PA

2 of 8 suspects testify in Indiana County homicide case

INDIANA, Pa. — Two suspects charged in the disappearance and death of 19-year-old Hayden Garreffa testified in court Friday about the brutal attack on the Dilltown man last October. Watch the report from the courthouse: Click the video above. Fourteen-year-old Harmony Hayward, who is charged as an adult, and...
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
Former Osceola Mills Mayor Trial Delay

Authorities in Clearfield County confirmed that the sentencing hearing has been delayed for the former mayor of Osceola Mills, who was charged last year for firing a gun in the direction of two people who were allegedly playing the online game Pokémon Go. Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers...
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
Venango County Inmate Accused of Intentionally Flushing Styrofoam Down Toilet, Causing Flooding

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A Venango County inmate was charged with vandalism for intentionally flushing styrofoam down his cell’s toilet. Court documents indicate that the Franklin Police Department filed criminal charges against 34-year-old Steven Wayne Mendez on Thursday, January 12, in Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
Teen accused of threatening Pa. high school students, dance: report

A juvenile was arrested after police said he confessed to making threats to a Pennsylvania high school, according to a story from WJAC. Detective Paul Deffenbaugh of the East Taylor Township Police Department told the news station that officials were contacted Wednesday after hearing of threats made against students at Conemaugh Valley High School in Johnstown, Cambria County, and regarding an upcoming school dance.
JOHNSTOWN, PA
Man accused of trying to kidnap jogger in Ligonier Township charged with attempted homicide

LIGONIER, Pa. (KDKA) - A man accused of trying to kidnap a young woman jogging in Ligonier Township has been arrested. Frank Springer of Bolivar was taken into custody Friday on multiple charges, including attempted homicide and attempted kidnapping, the Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office announced.  Police said Springer tried to kidnap a young woman who was running through Ligonier on the morning of Jan. 8 She told officers Springer passed her on Route 381, turned around and stopped his vehicle. The woman told police Bolivar walked toward her with a gun in his hand and tried to get her to come with him by firing a shot near her. Police said Bolivar threw her phone into a creek and tried to force her into his car. The victim fought back and pushed the gun away as police said Bolivar fired several rounds. As she continued to fight, a passerby stopped to help and Bolivar ran. Police said the victim was shaken up but otherwise unharmed. 
LIGONIER, PA
Man charged with trying to kidnap, murder Pennsylvania jogger

GREENSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A nice morning jog turned into a nightmare for a young woman in Westmoreland County after a man allegedly tried to kidnap and murder her. According to the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office, 56-year-old Frank Springer, of Bolivar, is being charged with attempted homicide, attempted kidnapping, aggravatedassault, recklessly endangering another person, […]
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
GANT: West Decatur Woman Sent to State Prison in Drug Case

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (GANT) – A West Decatur woman will be serving time in state prison for possessing a quantity of drugs. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Dana Lorraine Krause, 42, pleaded guilty during sentencing court Tuesday to felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled...
WEST DECATUR, PA
Police: Masked woman attacked traffic flagger with baseball bat

A Verona woman recently attacked a traffic flagger while wearing a Halloween mask, police say. Northern Regional Police charged Rebecca Metz, 43, with aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, and harassment in connection with the Jan. 5 incident. She was in Saturday at Allegheny County Jail in Pittsburgh unable to post bail, and has a Feb. 15 preliminary hearing scheduled.
VERONA, PA
PENN RUN MAN ARRESTED FOLLOWING WEDNESDAY CRASH IN CHERRYHILL TOWNSHIP

State police say one person was charged with DUI following a crash on Wednesday in Cherryhill Township. Indiana County 911 dispatched the Cherryhill Township Volunteer Fire Department, Citizens’ Ambulance and state police to the intersection of Routes 422 and 259 in Cherryhill Township around 1:18 p.m. for reports of a motor vehicle accident involving a pickup truck. Troopers say the driver, identified only as a 68-year-old man from Penn Run, was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested and charged accordingly.
PENN RUN, PA
Bolivar man charged in attempted Ligonier Township kidnapping

A nearly weeklong search ended Friday when a Bolivar man was arrested in connection with the attempted kidnapping of a female jogger at gunpoint in Ligonier Township. Frank Springer, 56, was taken into custody by Westmoreland County detectives and Ligonier Valley police and charged with attempted homicide, attempted kidnapping, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, terroristic threats, unlawful restraint and criminal coercion.
BOLIVAR, PA
DuBois Couple Face Criminal Trespass, Burglary Charges

WARSAW TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A DuBois couple have been charged with criminal trespass and burglary after police found one of them in the basement of a vacant house. According to a criminal complaint filed on January 9, Pennsylvania State Police troopers have arrested 39-year-old Norman Edward Byerly and 22-year-old Paige Larue Pearsall, charging them with multiple counts following an incident the previous day inside a home on Egypt Road, Warsaw Township, Jefferson County.
DUBOIS, PA
TROOPERS SEARCHING FOR SUSPECTS INVOLVED WITH DOLLAR GENERAL THEFT

State police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the people responsible for an incident of retail theft on New Year’s Day. Troopers say between 10:23 and 10:36 a.m., a man and woman entered into the Dollar General store along Ben Franklin Highway in Strongstown and left in an older style pickup truck without paying for several items. It’s unknown what type of truck it was, but troopers say it was tan in color.
STRONGSTOWN, PA
Dubois Man Facing Charges

Punxsutawney Borough Police say a Dubois man is facing charges after he allegedly attacked a woman with a box cutter and choked her on New Year’s Eve. Police say 39-year-old Charles Smith reportedly cut the woman’s dress during the altercation and then quote grabbed her by the throat when she asked him to leave.
DUBOIS, PA
Centre County Prison Recreational Facilities

In Centre County, a number of human rights advocates, and others, continue to push county leaders for improved recreational facilities at the county prison. Officials say a newly formed committee will now take an extended look at the proposal. At the Centre County Correctional Facility, inmates, unless they’re on work...
