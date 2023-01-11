Read full article on original website
wtae.com
2 of 8 suspects testify in Indiana County homicide case
INDIANA, Pa. — Two suspects charged in the disappearance and death of 19-year-old Hayden Garreffa testified in court Friday about the brutal attack on the Dilltown man last October. Watch the report from the courthouse: Click the video above. Fourteen-year-old Harmony Hayward, who is charged as an adult, and...
8 people to stand trial in kidnapping, killing of Pa. teenager
INDIANA, Pa. — All homicide and kidnapping charges against several people accused of involvement in the killing of a 19-year-old Indiana County man were bound over for trial on Friday. Hayden Robert Garreffa died Oct. 20 from multiple sharp wounds and blunt-force trauma, Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman testified...
fox8tv.com
Former Osceola Mills Mayor Trial Delay
Authorities in Clearfield County confirmed that the sentencing hearing has been delayed for the former mayor of Osceola Mills, who was charged last year for firing a gun in the direction of two people who were allegedly playing the online game Pokémon Go. Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers...
explore venango
Venango County Inmate Accused of Intentionally Flushing Styrofoam Down Toilet, Causing Flooding
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A Venango County inmate was charged with vandalism for intentionally flushing styrofoam down his cell’s toilet. Court documents indicate that the Franklin Police Department filed criminal charges against 34-year-old Steven Wayne Mendez on Thursday, January 12, in Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office.
explore venango
Man Sought After by Police Following Domestic Incident Found Driving Under the Influence
WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man sought after by State Police in Marienville following a domestic dispute in Washington Township was later found driving under the influence. According to PSP Marienville, troopers responded to a domestic incident in Washington Township, Clarion County, around 11:58 p.m. on Thursday,...
Teen accused of threatening Pa. high school students, dance: report
A juvenile was arrested after police said he confessed to making threats to a Pennsylvania high school, according to a story from WJAC. Detective Paul Deffenbaugh of the East Taylor Township Police Department told the news station that officials were contacted Wednesday after hearing of threats made against students at Conemaugh Valley High School in Johnstown, Cambria County, and regarding an upcoming school dance.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Area Man Accused of DUI After Colliding Head-On With Guide Rail on Route 219
SNYDER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man was arrested following a DUI-related crash in Snyder Township on Tuesday evening. According to DuBois-based State Police, the crash occurred at 7:24 p.m. on Tuesday, January 10 on State Route 219 in Snyder Township, Jefferson County. Police say a known 27-year-old...
Man accused of attempting to kidnap a jogger in Westmoreland County arrested
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — A man accused of attempting to kidnap a jogger in Westmoreland County has been arrested. Police say Frank Springer from Bolivar was arrested on Friday. Authorities believe Springer threatened a woman jogging with a handgun and tried to force her into his vehicle on Sunday.
Greensburg woman gets jail sentence for sale of child's medication
A Greensburg woman was ordered to serve jail time for selling a family member’s medication and paying a child for urine to help others pass drug tests. Christine M. Meadows, 48, pleaded guilty Monday to charges in four separate cases involving felony drug counts, child endangerment and other offenses as part of a deal with prosecutors.
Man accused of trying to kidnap jogger in Ligonier Township charged with attempted homicide
LIGONIER, Pa. (KDKA) - A man accused of trying to kidnap a young woman jogging in Ligonier Township has been arrested. Frank Springer of Bolivar was taken into custody Friday on multiple charges, including attempted homicide and attempted kidnapping, the Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office announced. Police said Springer tried to kidnap a young woman who was running through Ligonier on the morning of Jan. 8 She told officers Springer passed her on Route 381, turned around and stopped his vehicle. The woman told police Bolivar walked toward her with a gun in his hand and tried to get her to come with him by firing a shot near her. Police said Bolivar threw her phone into a creek and tried to force her into his car. The victim fought back and pushed the gun away as police said Bolivar fired several rounds. As she continued to fight, a passerby stopped to help and Bolivar ran. Police said the victim was shaken up but otherwise unharmed.
Man charged with trying to kidnap, murder Pennsylvania jogger
GREENSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A nice morning jog turned into a nightmare for a young woman in Westmoreland County after a man allegedly tried to kidnap and murder her. According to the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office, 56-year-old Frank Springer, of Bolivar, is being charged with attempted homicide, attempted kidnapping, aggravatedassault, recklessly endangering another person, […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Hearing Set for Area Man Who Allegedly Tells Victim: ‘You Know I’m Going to Kill You – You Better Call 9-1-1’
LIMESTONE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man is awaiting a preliminary hearing on terroristic threats and related charges for allegedly hitting a woman on the head with a metal spoon several times and threatening her life during a dispute in Limestone Township. Court documents indicate that Clarion-based State...
explorejeffersonpa.com
GANT: West Decatur Woman Sent to State Prison in Drug Case
CLEARFIELD, Pa. (GANT) – A West Decatur woman will be serving time in state prison for possessing a quantity of drugs. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Dana Lorraine Krause, 42, pleaded guilty during sentencing court Tuesday to felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled...
Police: Masked woman attacked traffic flagger with baseball bat
A Verona woman recently attacked a traffic flagger while wearing a Halloween mask, police say. Northern Regional Police charged Rebecca Metz, 43, with aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, and harassment in connection with the Jan. 5 incident. She was in Saturday at Allegheny County Jail in Pittsburgh unable to post bail, and has a Feb. 15 preliminary hearing scheduled.
wccsradio.com
PENN RUN MAN ARRESTED FOLLOWING WEDNESDAY CRASH IN CHERRYHILL TOWNSHIP
State police say one person was charged with DUI following a crash on Wednesday in Cherryhill Township. Indiana County 911 dispatched the Cherryhill Township Volunteer Fire Department, Citizens’ Ambulance and state police to the intersection of Routes 422 and 259 in Cherryhill Township around 1:18 p.m. for reports of a motor vehicle accident involving a pickup truck. Troopers say the driver, identified only as a 68-year-old man from Penn Run, was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested and charged accordingly.
Bolivar man charged in attempted Ligonier Township kidnapping
A nearly weeklong search ended Friday when a Bolivar man was arrested in connection with the attempted kidnapping of a female jogger at gunpoint in Ligonier Township. Frank Springer, 56, was taken into custody by Westmoreland County detectives and Ligonier Valley police and charged with attempted homicide, attempted kidnapping, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, terroristic threats, unlawful restraint and criminal coercion.
explorejeffersonpa.com
DuBois Couple Face Criminal Trespass, Burglary Charges
WARSAW TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A DuBois couple have been charged with criminal trespass and burglary after police found one of them in the basement of a vacant house. According to a criminal complaint filed on January 9, Pennsylvania State Police troopers have arrested 39-year-old Norman Edward Byerly and 22-year-old Paige Larue Pearsall, charging them with multiple counts following an incident the previous day inside a home on Egypt Road, Warsaw Township, Jefferson County.
wccsradio.com
TROOPERS SEARCHING FOR SUSPECTS INVOLVED WITH DOLLAR GENERAL THEFT
State police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the people responsible for an incident of retail theft on New Year’s Day. Troopers say between 10:23 and 10:36 a.m., a man and woman entered into the Dollar General store along Ben Franklin Highway in Strongstown and left in an older style pickup truck without paying for several items. It’s unknown what type of truck it was, but troopers say it was tan in color.
fox8tv.com
Dubois Man Facing Charges
Punxsutawney Borough Police say a Dubois man is facing charges after he allegedly attacked a woman with a box cutter and choked her on New Year’s Eve. Police say 39-year-old Charles Smith reportedly cut the woman’s dress during the altercation and then quote grabbed her by the throat when she asked him to leave.
fox8tv.com
Centre County Prison Recreational Facilities
In Centre County, a number of human rights advocates, and others, continue to push county leaders for improved recreational facilities at the county prison. Officials say a newly formed committee will now take an extended look at the proposal. At the Centre County Correctional Facility, inmates, unless they’re on work...
