Tacoma Fire Department calls for levy restoration amidst high number of emergency calls

(The Center Square) – The Tacoma Fire Department is considering a ballot proposal for a levy restoration following a consistently high number of emergency calls per year.

The department responded to nearly 50,000 calls in 2022, with 80% being for emergency medical services. However, that is down from 2021, with 53,500 calls to the fire department. About 80% of those calls were for emergency medical services, according to the City of Tacoma.

Tacoma’s Emergency Medical Service Levy was capped at 50 cents per $1,000 in 2006 following voters’ approval. The levy has dropped to its current rate of 32 cents per $1,000.

Because the fire department is limited to a 1% levy rate increase per year, the city says that the amount of revenue the department receives through the levy does not increase by the same percentage as property values increase.

The Tacoma City Council is now looking to ask voters to restore the city’s Emergency Medical Services Levy back to 50 cents per $1,000 in 2023. The average property in Tacoma is worth $493,000, according to the city’s statistics. The 50-cent rate would cost the average property owner an additional $7.40 per month in 2024 compared to 2023.

If the levy is passed, the city will hire additional firefighters to add three more emergency medical service units to the department. The city expects a reduction in response times and an increase in citywide capacity with an increase in emergency medical service units.

A 50-cent levy rate would also cover ambulance transport costs and fund Basic Life Support transport costs at a savings of nearly $1,000 per resident, according to the city.

The city says calls for emergency medical services increase an average of 3.1% per year. However, the number of calls that the Tacoma Fire Department responded to dropped from 53,500 calls in 2021 to 49,172 in 2022, according to preliminary estimates from the department.