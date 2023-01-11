ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mexico State

Proposed New Mexico budget would increase state spending by nearly 12% after 14% increase last year

By Tom Joyce
The Center Square
The Center Square
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YE7fi_0kBW0jgk00
New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham talks with an audience at a retirement center in Santa Fe, N.M., on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. Lujan Grisham this week signed a $530 million tax relief package and an annual state budget that increases spending by $1 billion, or 14%. (AP Photo/Morgan Lee) Morgan Lee / AP Photo

(The Center Square) - After increasing the state budget by a double-digit percentage last year, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham wants to do the same again this year.

The Democratic governor released her proposed Fiscal Year 2024 budget on Tuesday. The proposed budget would total $9.4 billion, 11.9% more than the state is spending in Fiscal Year 2023, according to a release from the governor’s office.

The proposed spending increase comes after Grisham approved a budget last year that increased state spending by 14% from Fiscal Year 2022 to Fiscal Year 2023, according to the governor’s office.

Some of the largest new expenditures in the proposed budget include: $1 billion in tax rebates, $200 million to establish the "Rural Health Care Delivery Fund", $111.1 million for a 4% pay raise for public school personnel, and $91.3 million for a 4% pay raise to all state employees. In 2022, most New Mexicans received three rebate checks worth either $250 or $500 per payment.

The budget also includes $10 million to create an abortion clinic in southern New Mexico.

“Today, we have a historic opportunity for change in the state of New Mexico,” Gov. Lujan Grisham said in the release. “This budget builds upon the immense progress and success of the last four years, continuing to improve the lives of the people of New Mexico by funding programs, policies and initiatives that we know are working. It also empowers the state to continue to take on new and innovative strategies that are disrupting the status quo, that help our children, our families, our schools, our small businesses and our entire economy to grow and prosper.”

Lujan Grisham’s proposed budget is not final. Neither branch of the state legislature has released its proposed budgets.

Comments / 20

jojo avila
3d ago

Great accomplishments Governor MLG. NM is now the Killing, murder, Fetus genocide capital of dismemberment of live unborn babies in the USA. Sickening.

Reply
18
NM_Chiles
3d ago

Tax hikes to support her welfare state. MLG and her political cronies are abysmal. Tax increase purposed on cell plans at .40 a month— to support there 988 crises line. What are the stats?! Is it effective? Always operating under the cloak of darkness.

Reply(1)
13
Michael Kluk
3d ago

spend it while the oil and gas $$ are pouring in and making her look good. What happens when the Dem policies dry up those revenues? Is she putting the money in investments for that rainy day? I would bet not because she doesn't care about anything after she leaves office. Just what makes her look good. Why aren't we repairing roads and bridges even more? investing in future of our education system (not just this year).

Reply
7
Related
southarkansassun.com

$1,000 in Tax Relief: Still Available for New Mexico Residents

New Mexico residents can still apply for a $1,000 relief payment by submitting their tax returns. The U.S. Sun state in their article published on January 4, 2023 that as of August 15, 2022, 2.4 million rebates have been issued to residents of New Mexico. $20 million is allocated for these payments, which are distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.
NEW MEXICO STATE
The Center Square

South Dakota eyes property tax relief

(The Center Square) - South Dakota’s House Taxation Committee Thursday discussed two bills that would reduce property taxes. House Bill 1043 would exempt $100,000 of the "full and true value" of owner-occupied single-family homes. House Bill 1052 would change eligibility requirements for a property tax relief program for disabled veterans and surviving spouses.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
The Center Square

Kentucky general fund, road fund revenues continue to grow

(The Center Square) – Kentucky tax revenues continue to rise. Earlier this week, Budget Director John Hicks reported the state received nearly $1.44 billion in general fund revenues in December. That represented a 3.3% increase from December 2021 and was the state's fourth-highest monthly total. “We have seen strong sales tax growth for nearly two years, and individual income withholding receipts continue to rise,” Hicks said in a statement. ...
KENTUCKY STATE
Alamogordo Conservative Daily

50 Percent Millennials Register Independent: The Case for New Mexico House Bill 54

New Mexico House Bill 54 proposes Open Primaries which would bring Independents and Decline to States into the primary fold. New Mexico house bill 54 of the 2023 legislative session proposes changes to state primary elections. If House Bill 54 passes, voters would no longer need to declare a party registration to participate in a primary. Currently, voters registered as Democrat or Republican can vote with their party in primary elections. New Mexico has about 300,000 Independent voters and the number appears to be growing nationwide as voters become disenchanted with the 2 party system.
The Center Square

Maine's proposed budget won't raise taxes; policy group says fiscal plan is 'irresponsible'

(The Center Square) – Maine is looking to build on recent achievements in the governor’s newly proposed biennial budget proposal. Democratic Gov. Janet Mills unveiled the $10.3 billion fiscal year 2024-25 budget. The spending plan will not raise taxes or use any of the record-high $900 million rainy day fund. It builds on the state’s free community college initiative using taxpayer money, and has investments in housing, health care, and infrastructure. ...
MAINE STATE
The Center Square

Reaction: Flat tax proposal in Wisconsin 'benefits the richest people'

(The Center Square) – Expected to be formally introduced next week, a flat tax proposal in Wisconsin is being called a $2.5 billion tax cut for millionaires. Democratic Senate leader Melissa Agard from Madison on Friday said Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu's proposal wants to lessen the burden on millionaires while giving lower income families the bare minimum. Conservatives and Republicans support LeMahieu; liberals and Democrats are against it. “A...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Center Square

Federal program tries to lure green building initiatives

(The Center Square) – North Carolina could benefit from a new federal grant program to update building codes to more energy efficient standards, according to a recent report. The American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy analyzed building codes, the pace of new construction, greenhouse gas emissions from buildings and other factors to identify states best positioned to take advantage of the $225 million program announced by the Department of Energy last month. ...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
The Center Square

Americans needing help with food feel negative impact of $1.7 trillion omnibus bill

(The Center Square) – Emergency allotments for food benefits were more than $2 billion nationwide from March 2020 to this past December. Congressional passage and Democratic President Joe Biden’s signing of the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill the last week of December signaled the end to those extra benefits. Many states, in the two weeks since, have been steadily announcing changes to their respective Food and Nutrition Services programs. February will be the last of the additional help. ...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
ksfr.org

NM Lawmakers To Consider Minimum Wage Hike

Bills to hike New Mexico’s minimum wage have been introduced ahead of the 60-day session which begins next week. There are two bills that have been introduced so far, one by Rep. Miguel Garcia would tie minimum wage increases to the cost of living index as set forth by the US Labor Department’s Consumer Price Index.
NEW MEXICO STATE
The Center Square

Help for the working class, retirees, but through different paths

(The Center Square) – Saving money into the pockets of Michigan families and retirees amid high inflation is the goal of tax plans unveiled this week in the Michigan Legislature. Democrats introduced their way a day after Republicans. Both target the paycheck-to-paycheck workers, and seniors who have left the workforce and have a fixed income. On Wednesday, House Republicans introduced a bill aiming to more than triple the earned income...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Center Square

Hobbs’ first Arizona budget defunds border strike force, universal school choice program

(The Center Square) – If the reaction from Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs’ first budget proposal is any indication, she and lawmakers are likely in for a long spring. Hobbs announced her $17.1 billion spending proposal Friday afternoon, saying it lowers costs, invests in public education, secures the state’s water future and addresses the affordable housing crisis.
ARIZONA STATE
The Center Square

Gov. Murphy pitches plan to overhaul liquor licensing laws

(The Center Square) — Gov. Phil Murphy is pitching a plan to overhaul the state’s liquor licensing system by easing prohibition-era restrictions and allowing more business to sell beer and wine. The plan, unveiled during his annual State of the State address, calls for the state to "gradually relax" a cap on liquor licenses that limits local governments to one license per 3,000 residents, until it’s eventually eliminated. “This won’t...
NEW JERSEY STATE
The Center Square

Lombardo freezes new Nevada regulations, orders review of existing rules

(The Center Square) – Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo signed a pair of executive orders this week freezing new state regulations, his office announced. The first, Executive Order 2023-003, bars state agencies from issuing any new regulations. It also requires them to review existing regulations and provide a report by May 1, recommending at least 10 regulations for removal. “Nevada’s current regulatory structure is too often unfocused and inefficient, contains regulations...
NEVADA STATE
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
41K+
Followers
19K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy