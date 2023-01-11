Daily’s Dash Restaurant planned for LaVilla

The Daily’s brand of gas stations is planning a mixed-use, two-story building on the 1.4-acre empty lot bounded by Forsyth, Jefferson, Bay and Broad streets .

Daily’s Dash Restaurant plans to incorporate 4,139 square footage of space, which will include stairwell access, storage and restrooms. The rooftop bar/restaurant plans to serve alcohol and food. The space will also include an outdoor covered seating area and a game area, according to plan documents.

The location of the future building was bought by First Coast Energy , which owns and develops the Daily’s gas station and convenience store brand. The company bought a previously closed bank drive-thru, the now-demolished Kartouche nightclub at 618 W Forsyth St, as well as four empty lots for the LaVilla development.

The law firm Driver, McAfee, Hawthorne & Diebenow is listed on the Downtown Development and Review Board filings as the project applicant representing First Coast Energy. Other collaborators of the project include Jacksonville-based R. Wulbern Architect as the project designer, England-Thims & Miller Inc. as the project engineer/landscape architect, and C&R Contractors, as seen on the plan documents.

Max Glober , Director of Marketing for First Coast Energy and Daily’s, told the Jacksonville Daily Record that the site plans on celebrating and featuring local Floridian businesses, including Bold City Brewery beers.

The Daily’s project is still in very early stages of development. The review board will meet on Jan. 12 to determine if the design plans for the new two-story Daily’s will meet “downtown design requirements,” the Record reported. There is no confirmed timeline of a grand-opening date.

A representative of the project could not be immediately reached for comment.

