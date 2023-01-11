ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
F4WOnline

UFC's Dana White: My punishment for slapping wife is 'this is how I'm labeled now'

By Josh Nason
F4WOnline
F4WOnline
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I5WIR_0kBW0WAB00

White addressed the recent incident with his wife and potential repercussions.

At a media event to promote this weekend's UFC Fight Night, company president and figurehead Dana White spoke to the media and addressed the fallout from the TMZ video that showed both he and his wife exchanging slaps on New Year's Eve.

During his 13-minute talk , he continued to own up to what he did, saying there is no excuse and that the incident "is something I am going to have to deal with and live with for the rest of my life."

White and his wife, Anne, were on vacation in Mexico on New Year's Eve and got into a verbal altercation that then turned physical when she slapped him and he then slapped her twice. The video went viral on TMZ with White giving an interview to the outlet shortly afterward. He said they were both heavily intoxicated but there was no excuse for what he did.

Asked about whether there would be repercussions internally for his action such as a suspension, White said there wouldn't be and that him leaving would only would hurt the company, his employees, and the fighters.

"(A leave) doesn't hurt me," he said. "Do I need to reflect? I don't need to reflect," he said. "I'm telling you I'm wrong."

White later said, "There are a lot of things I will have to deal with for the rest of my life that are way more of a punishment than, what, I take a 30-day or 60-day absence? That's not a punishment to me. My punishment is that I did it and now I have to deal with it."

He said there were discussions internally with Endeavor head Ari Emanuel and ESPN and that "no one was happy about this." He said as of now, there has been no financial hit from sponsors or otherwise.

"My punishment is I got to walk around for as long as I live....this is how I'm labeled now. My other punishment is that I'm sure a lot of people -- media, fighters, friends, acquaintances -- who had respect for me might not have respect for me now," he said.

He also asked anyone defending him to stop as "there is no defense for this." He said all the criticism he has got and will get is warranted, even from some of his harshest critics.

"You don't get to bounce back from this. For the rest of my life, people are going to label me that. I get it. I did it," he said.

He said he and his family finished the vacation and are doing good. His oldest son "isn't happy with us" and that it's embarrassing for their family.

Despite speculation, White reiterated that physical violence between the two has never happened before, nor with any female other than his sister when they were growing up.

After it was pushed back by a week, a reality show about White's new Power Slap league is still set to debut next Wednesday after AEW Dynamite on TBS

Comments / 27

Wayne Cannon
15h ago

I don't care if she slapped him or not. you don't put your hands on a lady. PERIOD !!. I've also read the article that Tate posted all about some deserve it if they hit first. NO WAY. I'm wondering what's going on with the UFC. Your top fighter post videos of smoking pot. He gets arrested on numerous occasions, and you keep bringing him back with big paydays. Now, the president is slapping his wife. And another one killing his wife in Mexico. Seems the standards for the UFC are way below Parr. Not worth watching anymore. Dana White, you should suspended for atleast 6 months for your actions.

Reply
7
Jessica Harrell Kiefer
15h ago

She slapped the heck out of him 1st and he reacted lightly. I think they BOTH need therapy.

Reply(3)
8
Tracy Likes
15h ago

it doesn't matter if she slapped him at all he should never leave his hands on any woman for no circumstances it's not a man

Reply
4
Related
PennLive.com

WWE Hall of Famer’s wife asks for prayers, says pro wrestling star ‘coded’ in hospital

The wife of “Superstar” Billy Graham took to social media Tuesday night to ask fans to pray for him after she said he “coded” late that evening. “I’m asking all of you for your prayers for my husband,” his wife, Valerie Graham, posted on his Facebook page. “He has been in the hospital since last Friday. During a procedure in his hospital room late this afternoon he coded.”
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
The Spun

Ray Rice Is Trending Following The Dana White News

On New Year's Eve, UFC president Dana White was caught on camera slapping his wife at a nightclub.  White spoke to the media this Wednesday. He revealed what his "punishment" will be for slapping his wife.  "What is my punishment? Here is my punishment: I gotta walk around for however ...
BALTIMORE, MD
hotnewhiphop.com

D.L. Hughley Says Media Let Dana White Off Easy After He Slapped Wife

“If that had been a brotha, it’d be NONSTOP coverage,” says the comedian as he names Chris Brown, Bobby Brown, and Antonio Brown. The UFC president apologized, but D.L. Hughley doesn’t think that’s enough for Dana White. We previously reported on White’s controversy after he was filmed in a nightclub with his wife. The two were in the throw of an argument when she slapped White, and he, in turn, hit her back. After going viral, White and his wife emerged with an apology, but Hughley believes the media would have treated the situation differently had this been a Black man.
hiphop-n-more.com

NBA Youngboy Marries Girlfriend Jazlyn Mychelle

NBA Youngboy has married his girlfriend Jazlyn Mychelle. A marriage license showing that NBA YoungBoy and Jazlyn Hayes Mychelle tied the knot on Saturday (Jan. 7) in Salt Lake City, Utah has been doing the rounds on social media. No other information is available but it looks like it’s the real deal as Jazlyn was seen showing off wedding preparations on her account.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
tigerdroppings.com

NFL Players Wives Fight Back Against Being Called 'Gold Diggers'

A number of NFL wives are pushing back at the image of being called "gold diggers" on the latest episode of the Women of the League web series, hosted by Matt Leinart's wife Josie... quote:. The partners of current and former NFL players sounded off on what it meant to...
Washington Examiner

Roll over, Muhammad

Sports fans demand superlatives. It is not enough to agree that a particular hometown hero is among the all-time greats — if you don’t admit he or she is the best to ever play the game, you might wind up losing a friend. That said, there are a handful of inarguable GOATs plying their trades among us: NFL quarterback Tom Brady, NBA forward LeBron James, Portuguese soccer forward Cristiano Ronaldo, and WBC and lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, to name four.
Yardbarker

Paul Pierce Played All 82 Games After Being Stabbed 11 Times At A Nightclub: "He Was Stabbed In The Face, Neck And Back..."

Paul Pierce has lived a really intense life, both on and off the court. He became the last Boston Celtics legend during the 2000s with his good performances for the Greens, always trying to take the team to the next level. He had to fight hard to reach the best level, but once he did it, Pierce became one of the best players in the league.
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Dana White has message for those supporting him after incident with wife

Dana White has said there is no excuse for the physical altercation he had with his wife earlier this month, and the UFC president does not want any of his fans trying to justify his actions, either. White spoke with reporters this week about the video that showed him and his wife slapping each other... The post Dana White has message for those supporting him after incident with wife appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ARIZONA STATE
ringsidenews.com

MJF Called Out For Trying To Pick Up A Fan In Parking Lot After AEW Dynamite

MJF apparently has the entire world on its feet. His boosted arrogance and heated social exchanges are often the talk around the wrestling world. Recently, he was called out for trying to pick up a girl right after AEW Dynamite. MJF’s road to become AEW World Champion culminated at AEW...
ringsidenews.com

Dominik Mysterio Landed In Trouble With WWE For Missing Flights

Dominik Mysterio shocked fans when he turned heel by attacking Edge and then his father Rey Mysterio a few months ago. Dominik remarkably came into his own as a heel over the past few months, as fans truly hate him now as a snivelling heel. That being said, it seems Dominik Mysterio landed in trouble with WWE for missing flights.
MiddleEasy

Leon Edwards Says He Gave Jorge Masvidal A Chance To Face Him In March

Leon Edwards says a fight with Jorge Masvidal needs to happen in the future. Leon Edwards seems to have his next bout right in front of him when he takes on Kamaru Usman in March. Although there were some questions regarding that matchup and the health of Usman, it seems that all systems are a go for that trilogy fight to happen at UFC 286 in London, England. The uncertainly surrounding Usman and an injury to his hand was the only thing holding up this rematch, and if that were to be the case it seems that Edwards was trying to plot a different matchup to take its place.
FanSided

Odell Beckham Jr. responds to footage of airline incident in Twitter rant

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. went on a rant on Twitter responding to leaked footage of his airline incident from last November. Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was the talk of the NFL late in the season as he went on free agent visits to interested teams. But in November, Beckham’s free agent tour was overshadowed after he was removed from a flight at Miami International Airport for not following the flight crew’s directives to fasten his seatbelt. Additionally, the crew said that Beckham was in and out of consciousness.
calfkicker.com

(Video) Floyd Mayweather delivers ice cold stare after Football fan trolls him

Floyd Mayweather was trolled during a college football game, and his expression instantly shifted from being calm and relaxed. When a fan saw Floyd watching the college game from a box, he warned Floyd that he would knock him out. The video was uploaded by RuthlessRich to his TikTok account...
F4WOnline

F4WOnline

New York, NY
894
Followers
1K+
Post
94K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest information across professional wrestling

 https://www.f4wonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy