'I’ll Never Forgive You. There’s Nothing Worse than a Half-black': Woman publically posts Racist Dad's LetterMaya DeviKeller, TX
Fort Worth Men Arrested for Smuggling Illegal Immigrants in Trunk Along with Drugs and HandgunSilence DoGoodFort Worth, TX
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Fort Worth Police Detective Arrested for DUI: Department Launches InvestigationLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Most Haunted Houses In Forth Worth - 5 Houses You Shouldnt Visit At Night Or AloneMarvie ExplorerFort Worth, TX
heartlandcollegesports.com
TCU Closing in on Kendal Briles to be Next Offensive Coordinator: Report
The TCU Horned Frogs are looking to lock up their next offensive coordinator and may have found him in Arkansas’ Kendal Briles. According to Frogs Today, Briles is the leading candidate to become the next TCU offensive coordinator, and while no deal is finalized, Briles is “leaning towards” leaving the Razorbacks to take on the same position with the Horned Frogs.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Nick Saban’s Final Coaches Poll Ballot Had Alabama Ahead of TCU
The CFP National Championship game came and went in shocking fashion with one of the biggest blowouts of all time. The Georgia Bulldogs were crowned back-to-back national champions following Monday’s 65-7 routing of TCU, the first team to win back-to-back national championships in the playoff era. With talk all...
North Texas high school football player named Gatorade’s National Football Player of the Year
Denton Guyer's Jackson Arnold was surprised with this honor by Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten, along with his teammates, family and coach.
Look: 1 NFL Team Dominated League In Home Attendance
America's Team lived up to its name this season. According to a stat posted by Sunday Night Football on NBC, the Dallas Cowboys dominated the league in terms of total home attendance with 841,192 total fans through nine games at AT&T Stadium this year. The next highest total was the New York ...
Cowboys Used Embarrassing Motivational Tactic Before Playoffs
The Dallas Cowboys haven't won a road playoff game since January 1993. Only 10 current Cowboys players were alive when the organization claimed this postseason victory. As a motivational tactic ahead of Monday's playoff game in Tampa Bay, head coach Mike McCarthy showed his team baby pictures of ...
MaxPreps
Reginald Samples of Duncanville named 2022 MaxPreps National High School Football Coach of the Year
Not many high school football teams in the country have had to overcome heartbreaking state championship losses like Duncanville (Texas) over the last five years. In 2018, the Panthers were one play away from winning their first state title since 1998 but North Shore (Houston) connected on a 45-yard Hail Mary with no time on the clock to pull out a 41-36 win.
NBA: Officials Botched 7 Calls Late In Lakers-Mavericks Game
LeBron James made his thoughts on Thursday night's officiating crew abundantly clear. While Lakers swingman Troy Brown Jr. was talking to the media, he interrupted the conversation and shared a message for the refs. "No, it's a f---ing foul," James said, via ESPN. "It's a foul. No matter what ...
Rangers reach 1-year deals with all 5 arb-eligible players
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Rangers catcher Mitch Garver avoided salary arbitration by agreeing to a $3.9 million contract Friday night, after Texas also struck one-year deals earlier in the day with first baseman Nathaniel Lowe and pitchers Taylor Hearn, Jonathan Hernández and Brett Martin. Lowe gets $4.05 million, Hearn $1,462,500, Martin $1,275,000 and Hernández $995,000. Garver missed the final three months last season after undergoing surgery on the flexor tendon in his right arm. Texas acquired him from Minnesota at the start of spring training last year. By reaching agreements with each of their five players who were eligible for arbitration, the Rangers again will avoid a hearing. Their last such hearing was in 2000, when they won their case over first baseman Lee Stevens, who was given the $3.5 million offered by the team after he asked for $4.7 million a year after making $2.1 million.
Charity Golf Tournament Returns with Celebrity Athletes
The Invited Celebrity Classic presented by Choctaw Casinos and Resorts returns this spring. The tournament will once again benefit two children’s non-profit organizations, the Momentous Institute, and the First Tee Greater Dallas and First Tee Fort Worth. This unique PGA TOUR Champions golf tournament includes top celebrity athletes and...
earnthenecklace.com
Is Weekend News Anchor Morgan Young Leaving WFAA-TV?
Since Morgan Young’s debut newscast on WFAA News 8, residents of Dallas have viewed her as a breath of fresh air. The anchor will complete her two years at the station in a few weeks. Now, Morgan Young is leaving the WFAA weekend morning position for a new and exciting position. Since her announcement, people have had questions regarding her decision. Here’s what the reporter said about her new role.
The Richest City In Texas Has A Racist Past As A Sundown Town
The list of the 11 richest cities in Texas ... El Paso didn't make it ... includes at least one with a racist past. Sadly, not uncommon in American history. I recently came across a list of the 11 richest cities in Texas. While they all absolutely deserve to be on the list and certainly earned their spots, one wasn't always exactly welcoming of ALL Texans.
Guy Fieri Calls This His Favorite Restaurant In The State Of Texas!
I don't know about you but in our household, Guy Fieri is the ultimate food critic. We can sit and watch his show Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives for an entire Saturday afternoon. This guy is 100% a foodie and to me an expert when it comes to finding all the best places to eat from coast to coast.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Unsolved Murder Near UNT Campus Leaves Students on Edge
Just before the start of a new semester, an unsolved murder near the University of North Texas in Denton has some students on edge. Police say Cory Johnson, 43, was found shot after 10 p.m. Wednesday in his apartment in the 1000 block of Eagle Drive. He later died. Those...
A Taste of Dallas BBQ Off the Beaten Path
Barbecue varies so much across the face of our country and has regional styles spanning from Memphis to the Carolinas, but nothing quite satisfies like the Texas brand of BBQ with haunches of brisket, pork and beef ribs and more that brings out the chef in every man who wields a backyard fire.
Just What are the Rules for Roundabouts in Texas?
Have you noticed all the roundabouts that have been popping up across North Texas lately?. Many cities have been constructing roundabouts rather than traffic lights and four-way stops at intersections in an effort to relieve traffic congestion and reduce injuries from crashes. I’ll go ahead and admit it right here...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Dallas Area
When you think of Texas, it is easy to picture desert and scrublands with no water in sight. However, Texas actually has more water than you think. The enormous state is home to over 7,000 lakes and reservoirs! And over a dozen of those lakes are located close to Dallas.
Dallas-based Southwest offering select flights for as low as $49 one-way
What do you have planned for the new year? Maybe you should use the new year to travel more?
H-E-B Planning To Open Another North Texas Location
H-E-B is continuing its expansion across North Texas.
“Most Haunted Road In Dallas”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone
Dallas, the bustling city in the state of Texas, is home to a number of haunted roads that are sure to send shivers down your spine. Here are the five most haunted roads in Dallas that you should avoid if you're faint of heart:
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
First-Time Contestant Named Grand Champion in Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo Art Contest
The first ribbons of the 2023 Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo have been awarded and a Grand Champion crowned. It's Kate Sherwin, 18, from Montague, a town of about 300 in Montague County. She entered the Stock Show Art Contest for the very first time, and the judges picked...
