Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The University of Florida Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Suspect Wanted for Food Theft on UF Property Id’d from YouTube Video.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From GainesvilleTed RiversGainesville, FL
Michigan pair charged with stealing $10,000 in Walmart "cash card" scamAlachua ChronicleGainesville, FL
Authorities say a woman abandoned a missing teen in Clay County site with no intention of coming back.EddyEvonAnonymousClay County, FL
Related
2023 QB Depth Charts: UF, FSU, Miami and UCF
Looking at the Florida, Florida State, Miami and UCF quarterback depth charts.
Napier: Gators Landed One of Florida's 'Best Players' in Ja'Keem Jackson
Billy Napier believes cornerback Ja'Keem Jackson, an unknown wide receiver recruit one year ago, emerged as one of the best high school players in Florida before signing with the Gators.
Father Of Top Quarterback Recruit Addresses Current Rumors
Quarterback Jaden Rashada has yet to enroll in Florida as expected this week, creating speculation over his status with the school. On3 Sports reported earlier this week that the five-star recruit asked to be released from his National Letter of Intent amid "a slew of NIL missteps." His father ...
College Football Quarterback Is Joining School's Baseball Team
Florida quarterback Max Brown will test his arm out on the diamond this spring. Brown, a member of Florida's 2022 recruiting class, has officially joined the school's baseball team. He's listed as an outfielder for the 2023 season. Florida football coach Billy Napier has not yet commented on ...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Florida QB joining Gator baseball team for 2023 season
Florida QB Max Brown’s first regular-season appearance in orange and blue may come away from the gridiron. Brown has joined the UF baseball team. The Class of 2022 football signee is listed as an outfielder on the roster for Kevin O’Sullivan’s Florida baseball team ahead of the 2023 season.
Gators DB Target Trims Top Schools Before Impending Commitment
Florida remains among finalists for 2024 defensive back Jaylen Heyward after trimming the list to four a day before his impending commitment.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Emmitt Smith has message for Florida fans concerned with direction of program under Billy Napier
Emmitt Smith understands that the Florida football program has a long way to go before it returns to the heights it once enjoyed. The former Gator legend, one of the greatest running backs — and players — in the history of the sport, feels that it’s far too early to throw in the towel on Billy Napier after a 6-7 season that saw the Gators drop 5 of their last 7. Further driving discontent are concerns over the status of highly-regarded QB recruit Jaden Rashada, who was believed to have requested a release from his NLI, a report denied by his father.
Report: Florida pulled $13 million NIL deal from Jaden Rashada in December
The situation between Florida and quarterback recruit Jaden Rashada has received national attention this week after a report said Rashada was asking for the Gators to release him from his letter of intent to the school. Now we have more information on the matter. On Thursday, we learned that Rashada had a $13 million name,... The post Report: Florida pulled $13 million NIL deal from Jaden Rashada in December appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
WCJB
Demetric Jackson resigns as Columbia football coach
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -Columbia high school football coach Demetric Jackson has resigned after two seasons on the job, including a state semifinal appearance this past fall. Jackson is a Columbia alum who moved quickly when given the chance to take over the position following Brian Allen’s resignation in the summer of 2021.
WCJB
University of Florida builds $300,000 pool at President’s House before Sasse moves in
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Incoming University of Florida President Ben Sasse will get to use a brand new $300,000 pool when he moves into the President’s House. According to UF spokesperson Steve Orlando, the pool is funded through private donations to the home. He said plans for the new pool were made in 2014, however, they were put on hold until outgoing UF President Kent Fuchs announced he is stepping down.
WESH
Freeze possible for parts of Central Florida this weekend
This weekend is shaping up to be sunny, but cold. We'll be tracking a few rain showers and possibly a few storms Friday morning then it's forecast to cool down for the weekend. Saturday morning temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s, with afternoon highs in the 50s. Sunday...
fox35orlando.com
Arrest made in hit-and-run death of Gainesville bicyclist, police say
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Gainesville police officers have made an arrest in a deadly hit-and-run accident along South Main Street late last year. Margaret Caitlin Walker, 29, turned herself in, police say, and was charged with DUI manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in the death of a bicyclist on November 27, 2022.
alachuachronicle.com
Sheriff announces promotions and new assignments
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr. is pleased to announce some changes at the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office (ASO) for 2023. These new promotions and assignments provide growth and opportunity and represent the future of ASO, as Sheriff Watson continues to fulfill his vision and promise to the community that will strengthen and improve the agency, the services we offer, and the bond we share with the citizens of Alachua County.
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
712K+
Followers
90K+
Post
425M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 0