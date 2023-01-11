Read full article on original website
herdzone.com
Herd Swimming and Diving to Host Pair of Duals this Weekend
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University swimming and diving team hosts a pair of duals this weekend as the Ohio Bobcats visit Huntington on Friday and the James Madison Dukes visit on Saturday. Meet Info. Date: January 13, 2023. Place: Huntington, W.Va. (Frederick A. Natatorium) Time: 5:00 PM. Opponent:...
herdzone.com
Herd Tennis Closes Out Day One Action at NIU Huskie Winter Invitational
DEKALB, Ill. – The Marshall University tennis team finished up day one action on Saturday at the NIU Huskie Winter Invitational with four victories. "It was a good day with plenty of tennis," Herd tennis head coach John Mercer said. "It was an excellent opportunity to brush off the winter break."
herdzone.com
Herd Men’s Hoops Closes Home Stand Against Old Dominion
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University men's basketball team (14-4, 3-2 Sun Belt) is back in action on Saturday for the final game of a three-game home stand against the Old Dominion Monarchs (10-7, 2-3 Sun Belt). PROMOTIONS. The Marshall Cheer and Dance team will hold the Junior Thundering...
herdzone.com
Hot-Shooting Herd Men Down Southern Miss on ESPN2
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Making 57.6 percent of its shots (19-for-33) in the second half, including 50 percent (35-for-70) for the game, the Marshall University men's basketball team (14-4, 3-2 Sun Belt) took down the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (14-4, 3-2 Sun Belt), 89-67, in the Cam Henderson Center on Thursday night.
herdzone.com
Herd Women Fall Short at Coastal Carolina
CONWAY, S.C. – Marshall's women's basketball team saw a massive fourth quarter rally fall short in a 65-61 loss against Coastal Carolina at HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina on Thursday. Marshall (9-7, 2-3 SBC) out-scored Coastal Carolina, 27-14, in the fourth quarter, but the Chanticleers hit some clutch...
herdzone.com
Marshall Baseball Announces 2023 Schedule
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall University baseball head coach Greg Beals unveiled the 2023 baseball schedule on Thursday. The 53-game slate features 28 home contest, 15 at the Kennedy Center in Huntington and 13 at GoMart Ballpark (formerly Appalachian Power Park) in Charleston. Schedule highlights include three power-five opponents coming...
