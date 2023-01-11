Senator Catherine Cortez Masto tests positive for COVID-19
U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto has announced in a tweet that she has tested positive for COVID-19.
U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto has announced in a tweet that she has tested positive for COVID-19.
Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.https://www.ktnv.com/
Our new Privacy Policy will go into effect on January 1st, 2023. Follow the link to read our updated Privacy Policy
Comments / 25