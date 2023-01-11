Read full article on original website
Man dies after shooting on I-75N, Clayton County police report
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Clayton County Police Department reported a man who was shot multiple times on I-75 northbound died after being rushed to the hospital. The shooting happened on I-75 northbound at Old Dixie Road. Emergency service vehicles crowded the Clayton County strip of highway to open an investigation at the scene.
Police identify man wanted for deadly shooting at Lilburn home
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County police are searching for a 19-year-old man wanted for the deadly shooting of a 45-year-old man in Lilburn. Police said Miguel Rodriguez is wanted for the felony murder and aggravated assault of Felipe Velasco. Gwinnett County police responded at 12:40 a.m. to a home...
Fight between roommates leads to deadly shooting in DeKalb County, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A fight between two roommates turned deadly early Thursday morning in DeKalb County, police say. Officials with the DeKalb County Police Department tell FOX 5 Kali Winston was shot at around 1:30 a.m. Thursday on the 1400 block of Meadowlark Drive. Medics rushed Winston to a...
Student cut by knife in fight at Duluth High School, officials say
DULUTH, Ga. - A fight at Duluth High School ended with one student injured and another facing criminal charges. According to a letter sent by Duluth High School principal Eric Davidson, the fight happened shortly before first period Thursday outside the school's cafeteria. Officials say during the fight, one of...
Woman missing for days since last sighted in Midtown, police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for a 24-year-old woman who hasn't been seen since Jan. 10. Police said Alexis R. Young was last seen near Ethel Street. She was wearing dark gray leggins, a pink hoodie, a black cap and black tennis shoes. Police ask anyone with information about...
Missing clouded leopard found safe at Dallas Zoo; criminal investigation ongoing
DALLAS - A clouded leopard that went missing from its Dallas Zoo exhibit has been found safe after police say someone intentionally created a tear in its enclosure. The zoo says the animal named Nova was found around 4:40 p.m. Friday on zoo grounds in a tree near her original habitat. Officials say she was safely secured and did not seem to be hurt, but she will be evaluated by a vet.
Gunfire shatters car window, injuring man selling sneakers in Atlanta
ATLANTA - Atlanta police said a man selling sneakers was injured when glass flew into his face after bullets shattered his car window. The Atlanta Police Department said officers responded at around 11:43 p.m. to a report of an aggravated assault on Centennial Olympic Park Drive. Police found a man...
Storm destroys home of Cobb County family
Neighborhoods in Austell took a major hit during the storms. A Cobb County family of eight is now searching for a new place to live. A tree came crashing down onto their Austell home while some of them were inside. The family say not only is the house unlivable but pretty much everything they own is destroyed.
Man stabbed to death at Norcross extended stay, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County police are working to figure out why a man was stabbed to death at an extended stay hotel in Norcross. Police found 28-year-old Tyler Summerour with stab wounds at Norcross Extended Stay on Wednesday at 2250 Pelican Drive. Police arrested a 50-year-old man, Marvin Hollie, for his murder. He's charged with aggravated assault, malice murder and felony murder.
FBI hunts for 'armed and dangerous' suspects tied to criminal street gang investigation
ATLANTA - FBI agents in Atlanta are looking for several people wanted for drug trafficking who should be considered armed and dangerous. The FBI said the eight people are the subject of Operation Ghost Busted, an investigation that led to arrests and indictments Wednesday against more than 100 people charged with gun and drug crimes in three U.S. states.
Storm destroys Griffin funeral home during family's wake
GRIFFIN, Ga. - A group of people say they are thankful to be alive after the dangerous Thursday storms ripped through a Griffin funeral home during a wake. Parts of Peterson's Funeral Home on 14th Street have been turned to rubble, with the branches of the massive tree that slammed into the building during the storm visible.
Man found dead in a field, South Fulton police searching for leads
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - Police in South Fulton are searching for the person responsible for the deadly shooting of a 41-year-old man last month. Police said officers found 41-year-old David Gadson dead with multiple gunshot wounds on Dec. 3. Police said his body was discovered in a field near Rock Hill Road.
Elderly residents rescued after being stuck in home
After tornadoes slammed the area Thursday, three elderly Spalding County residents became trapped in their home. FOX 5 was there as they were rescued almost 24 hours later.
Atlanta women arrested following high-speed chase through Bartow County
CARTERSVILLE, Ga. - Police have arrested two Atlanta women accused of a string of vehicle break-ins after a high-speed chase through Cartersville. The Cartersville Police Department said in October 2022, officers arrested and charged two suspects with multiple entering auto crimes connected to break-ins in Sam Smith Park and the Pine Mountain Trail System.
Family desperate to find missing Nicholas Williams
ATLANTA - Family says they last heard from 32-year-old Nicholas Williams December 12. A month later, they are concerned for his safety. Williams' mother and cousin say his car was last seen at Atlantic Station, but he was not in it. They describe him as a 5-feet-10inch Black man with a diamond tattoo on his neck and a "269" area code tattooed on his chest.
Police: Suspect, vehicle wanted for car break-ins at SW Atlanta Planet Fitness
ATLANTA - Police are searching for multiple suspects wanted for targeting visitors to a southwest Atlanta Planet Fitness. Officers say on Dec. 7, 2022 at least two people broke into multiple cars at the Planet Fitness gym, which is located on the 800 block of Oak Street. Authorities released surveillance...
Severe weather | Woman recounts tree going through mobile home
Violent storms rocked parts of North Georgia. FOX 5 spoke with one woman who recounted a tree going through a mobile home in Lilburn, Gwinnett County, Georgia.
Firefighters rescue elderly, disabled residents stuck nearly 24 hours after tornado
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. - Nearly 24 hours after an EF-3 tornado ripped through Spalding County, some elderly and disabled residents were still stuck in their homes Friday afternoon. "We are crawling up under the wires to take food and water to them," said Joycelyn Collier, whose 71-year-old mom was among...
Henry County mobile home residents describe Thursday's storm: 'I was going to die'
LOCUST GROVE, Ga. - Crews are working to clean up in Henry County after fallen trees crushed multiple mobile homes. Those who live there believe a tornado come through their Locust Grove community behind the Tanger Outlets and busy Interstate 75. The hum of chainsaws filled the air in Locust...
GEMA to distribute water, tarps to Troup County residents impacted by tornado
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. - Troup County residents who were affected by the tornado that touched down in multiple spots around Georgia Thursday will have another opportunity on Sunday to receive aid from the Georgia Emergency Management Agency (GEMA). The agency has organized a Point of Distribution (POD) at the Troup...
