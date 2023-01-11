ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

4 Indicted in 2021 Killing of Dix Hills Man

Four people have been indicted on charges of second-degree murder in the shooting death of a Dix Hills man in Huntington Station in 2021. Suffolk County DIstrict Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced the indictments Friday. Indicted were: Jillian Kolsch, 20, of Smithtown, Jahshawn Strickland, 17, Read More ...
HUNTINGTON, NY
Riverhead Police Department transitions to new crime reporting system

The Riverhead Police Department is moving towards a new system for reporting arrests and criminal incidents to government agencies. The department is transitioning to become compliant with the FBI’s National Incident-Based Reporting System, also known as NIBRS, which reports arrests and criminal incidents differently than the Uniform Crime Reporting-based (UCR) system currently used by the law enforcement agency.
RIVERHEAD, NY
Nurse ‘laundered’ cash from $1.5M COVID vaccine fraud to pay off her mortgage: DA

A Long Island nurse-practitioner “laundered” criminal proceeds from a fraudulent vaccine-card scheme by paying off the mortgage on her home with her NYPD cop husband, officials charge. The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office is seeking to seize $236,980 it says Julie DeVuono used to satisfy the mortgage on their Amityville, L.I., home, a court filing obtained by The Post shows. The scandal has implicated scores of New  York city employees – including teachers and assistant principals – suspected of buying fraudulent vax cards from Julie DeVuono’s Wild Child Pediatric Healthcare to comply with the mayor’s vaccine mandate.  DeVuono, the clinic’s owner...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Hempstead man arrested for committing multiple grand larcenies at Suffolk Walmart stores

Suffolk County Police arrested a Hempstead man on Jan. 9 for stealing jewelry and electronics from Walmart stores throughout Suffolk County since September. Jonathan Sunderland used a specialized tool to open locked display cases at Walmart stores and stole more than $40,000 worth of jewelry and more than $3,000 worth of electronics at Suffolk County Walmart stores. Following a coordinated investigation by Fourth, Sixth and Seventh Squad detectives, Sunderland was identified and located at the Morris County Jail in New Jersey where he was being held on similar charges from the Boonton Township Police Department.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Two women and two male teens indicted for murder for failed robbery

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney today announced On Jan. 13 that JILLIAN KOLSCH, JAHSHAWN STRICKLAND, JONRAY PEREZ, and KAYLA ALVARENGA are each indicted for Murder in the Second Degree, arising out of their participation in a botched home invasion robbery which resulted in the fatal shooting of Louis Lombardo in 2021.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Nassau County Exec on Gov. Hochul's Call for More Housing for Long Island

In her State of the State address earlier this week, Gov. Hochul explained how she plans to reach her goal of building 800,000 new housing units in the next decade -- including targets for suburban areas and fast-tracked approvals if they don't build enough. Bruce Blakeman, Nassau County executive, responds to this and talks about plans for Nassau County.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
This is Riverhead’s last chance to get it right

Over the course of the last four decades, and as a homeowner and taxpayer in Riverhead town for 15 years, I have watched with frequent sadness and sometimes outright despair, as Riverhead Town has consistently failed to recognize the consequences and direct public costs of overdevelopment. To be sure, the...
RIVERHEAD, NY
State Trooper Hospitalized After Opioid Exposure During Driver Overdose on Long Island

A New York State Trooper had to be hospitalized after getting exposed to opioids while responding to a driver overdosing while on a Long Island highway, according to police. The strange incident began just after 1:15 p.m. Thursday on the Wantagh State Parkway in Hempstead, the state police said. Troopers were responding to reports of an erratic driver heading south, and found the vehicle crashed minutes later.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
Woman Struck, Killed By SUV While Crossing Hempstead Intersection

Police are investigating a fatal early-morning crash at a Long Island intersection. It happened around 5:45 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14 in Hempstead. A woman crossing eastbound on Greenwich Street at the intersection of Totten Street was struck by a black 2001 Toyota SUV traveling northbound on Greenwich Street being operated by an adult man, Nassau County Police said.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
Officials: Milford man threatened to kill deputy US Marshal

A Milford man was arrested for allegedly sending threatening texts to a federal officer. According to court documents, Hamilton Clark Smith threatened to harm and kill a deputy U.S. Marshal, along with that person's family. He also reportedly called the U.S. Marshals Service Communications Center and said the same thing.
MILFORD, CT

