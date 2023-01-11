ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

OSU professor appointed to U.S. Nuclear Waste Technical Review Board

CORVALLIS, Ore. — An Oregon State University professor has been appointed by President Biden to the U.S. Nuclear Waste Technical Review Board, the university announced in a statement Thursday. Brian Woods is the head of the School of Nuclear Science and Engineering in the Oregon State University College of...
Oregon rep. plans to tackle food insecurity for college students

Too many college students are going hungry, Oregon Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici said Friday during a discussion with officials from universities across the state. Prior to the pandemic, a report found 30% of all college students experienced "food insecurity" at some point in their college careers. However, the most recent survey...
