ODOT planning to expand Highway 126 between Eugene and Veneta
EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Transportation is planning to expand stretch of Highway 126 between Terry Street and Huston Road on the route from Eugene to Veneta. The popular highway connects those in Lane County to the Oregon Coast, and many use it as part of their daily commute.
One fatality in three vehicle crash at Marion County intersection
MARION COUNTY, Ore. — One person was killed in a three vehicle crash on Hwy 214 at the intersection with Downs Rd NE in Marion County Wednesday, the Oregon State Police reported in a news release. At about 9:40 a.m., 19-year-old Diceon M. Macias of Salem, driving a Honda...
Eugene Police officers take action to save man's life with CPR
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department issued a news release recognizing the efforts of two of its officers who saved a man's life by performing CPR. Just before 1:30 a.m. on Friday, January 13, EPD says, officers responded to a report of a possible gunshot wound in the area of W. 3rd Avenue and Lawrence Street where a woman had been seen yelling that someone had been shot and running towards the railroad tracks.
Valley River Inn hosts Kingdom of An Tir event
EUGENE, Ore. — Many gathered for a trip back in time at the Valley River Inn. The Kingdom of An Tir held their Twelfth Night 2023 event Saturday. It is a community gathering celebrating pre-seventeenth century skills, art, combat and culture. This event centers around the coronation of two...
2023 Rhody Fest theme announced; plans underway for 116th festival
FLORENCE, Ore. — Oregon's second-longest running floral festival is shaping up for its 116th showing and this year's theme showcases the Roaring '20s in this century and last - "Rip Roarin' Rhodies". The announcement was made Wednesday in a press release from the Florence Area Chamber of Commerce. This...
Community invited to Springfield State of the City Address watch party
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Springfield Mayor Sean VanGordon will deliver the 2023 State of the City address Thursday, January 19 and the community is invited to attend either in person or online. The watch party begins at 5:40 p.m. and will take place at the Wildish Theater at 630 Main...
OSU professor appointed to U.S. Nuclear Waste Technical Review Board
CORVALLIS, Ore. — An Oregon State University professor has been appointed by President Biden to the U.S. Nuclear Waste Technical Review Board, the university announced in a statement Thursday. Brian Woods is the head of the School of Nuclear Science and Engineering in the Oregon State University College of...
POLICE: Man recently released from prison arrested for Felon in Possession of Firearms
EUGENE, Ore. — Just after midnight, Thursday morning, Eugene Police stopped a Toyota Rav4 in the 500 block of Tyler Street. According to EPD, the driver, Jabari Lee Arbogast, Sr., 41, of Salem, got out of the car and attempted to flee the scene on foot. A Eugene Police officer challenged Arbogast before additional officers arrived to help take him into custody. EPD says he was just a short distance from his vehicle when he was apprehended.
Local food truck provides work to students
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Vinnie's Smoking BBQ has been a part of the Lane County community for over 7 years. It started with catering, before opening a pair of drive-through restaurants and a food truck. Owner Vinnie Cowan says helping out the community has always been at the forefront...
Police search for suspect involved in bank robbery on West 11th
The Eugene Police Department is currently looking for a suspect who robbed the Key Bank on West 11th in Eugene earlier Friday afternoon. According to EPD, a call came in around 2:46 p.m., the suspect robbed the bank using a note. Officials say the suspect is a white male in...
Ducks called out after loss to Arizona State
EUGENE, Ore. — Despite Oregon Men's basketball team returning to nearly full strength, the Ducks were blown out at home against Arizona State 90-73. The Sun Devils were hot from the very beginning of the game knocking down eight three-pointers in the first half, while holding Oregon to just 29 points in the half. The Ducks showed some fight in the second half, but still gave up 44 points to ASU just two less than what they scored in the first half. It's the team's third ugly loss in the span of about three weeks including a loss to Utah Valley and a 41-point losing effort on the road at Colorado.
Reinforcements have arrived for Oregon
Oregon Men's basketball is back home tonight after splitting their trip against the Rocky schools. And they brought some much-needed back-up back with them to Matthew Knight Arena. We've spent all season so far talking about the injuries to this Oregon men lineup, and wondering when the trips will be...
