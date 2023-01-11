ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

KVAL

Commercial crabbers wait for higher price to drop pots

After multiple delays for the start of the commercial Dungeness crabbing season, there's now another delay as crabbers and processors negotiate a price for this season's Dungeness crabs. Many commercial crabbers along Oregon's south coast chose not to drop their pots Thursday morning after it became legal to do so.
Outsider.com

Oregon’s New State Record Archery Elk Is Now Official

Back in September, bow hunter Kaden Titus ripped the string on one of the biggest bull elk you will ever see. The big antlered 6X6 was officially scored in December. The final measurements of the rack tallied up to 392 inches. That’s big enough to make it the new archery record for Rocky Mountain elk in the state of Oregon. The previous record was 376 inches and was set back in 2006.
KGW

Tracking down Oregon truffles with man's best friend

PORTLAND, Ore. — This week we're heading on a hunting trip with “man’s best friend” who has the keenest sense of smell for finding underground treasure just under the forest duff — it’s an Oregon truffle hunt. Kris Jacobsen is a professional dog trainer...
opb.org

Superabundant dispatch: The buffalo roam in Oregon’s brome

Editor’s note: OPB’s video series “Superabundant” explores the stories behind the foods of the Pacific Northwest. Now we’re taking the same guiding principles to a new platform: Email. We’ve brought on food writer Heather Arndt Anderson, a Portland-based culinary historian and ecologist, to highlight different aspects of the region’s food ecosystem every week. This week she explores how bison shaped the plains of the Northwest.
Channel 6000

Rain doesn’t quit, heavier showers expected in Oregon Thursday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Are you there winter? It’s me, the snow forecaster. Remember reading Judy Blume as a kid? This is the narrative running through my head for the month of January. I’m digging into long range forecasts wondering, where is the cold, where is the dead...
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh ingredients only.
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you also happen to love burgers, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing burger places in Oregon that are highly praised by both local people and travellers.
washingtonbeerblog.com

A 33-year run comes to an end. Oregon Brewers Festival canceled

In case you are unaware, event organizers these days are having a difficult time attracting audiences to beer festivals. We could yammer on and on about why beer fests are having trouble selling tickets these days, and all the other challenges such events face these days, but it’s a reality: even the best beer festivals are struggling. Right now, the future is uncertain for some of your favorite beer festivals.
kymkemp.com

[UPDATE 2:39 p.m.–(Info on Highways 96 and 299] Flooding, Snow, and Wild Wind: Northwestern Californian Highways Take a Beating

The storms continue to pour rain, pile up snow, and throw wind at northwestern California today. While rain falls in the lower elevations, snow is blanketing the higher mountains. “A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for portions of N Trinity County above 4500 ft thru 10 PM this evening,” according to the National Weather Service in Eureka. However, snow is already covering some areas. Chains are required on parts of Hwys 3 and 36. The Weather Service predicts, “Additional #snow accumulation of up to 10″ at Scott Mountain Summit [on Hwy 3]. Snow levels will rise overnight… .”
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ $5.6 million in Oregon lottery prizes have gone unclaimed

You’d think someone would be sprinting to the lottery office to claim a $1 million prize. But more than two months after someone bought that winning ticket in Oregon, nobody has come forward. In fact, there is $5.6 million in unclaimed Oregon lottery prizes sitting out there waiting to...
KXL

Debate Over Gas Stoves Heat Up In Oregon

Salem, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority says it is not taking an official stance on gas stoves or whether or not the state should consider banning them in new homes. “We don’t regulate stoves. But we do know that any kind of combustion, whether it’s fuel in a car, or burning wood, or natural gas to varying degrees there is going to be emissions that can interfere with our respiratory system and immune system,” said Gabriela Goldfarb, Environmental Public Health Section manager, Oregon Health Authority, Public Health Division. “So, your goal should be to minimize exposure.”
