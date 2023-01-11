Read full article on original website
Related
KVAL
Storm watchers swarm to the Oregon Coast for peak winter storm season
COOS BAY, Ore. — It’s the heart of winter on the Oregon Coast, which means gargantuan Pacific Ocean swells, roaring sea winds and exploding clouds of foam are on full display as part of peak winter storm season. According to a press release from Oregon's Adventure Coast, nowhere...
KGW
Oregon crab season gets the green light after nearly six weeks of delays
The season was delayed due to biotoxins with links to climate change. Crabbing season has been delayed multiple times in recent years.
Hazardous seas, 19 to 32-foot breakers possible for the Oregon Coast
Hazardous seas and high-surf warnings have been issued for Oregon Friday with 19 to 32-foot breakers forecast to slam the coast.
opb.org
Oregon Coast’s Chinook salmon among populations under review for endangered-species listing
The National Marine Fisheries Service, also known as NOAA Fisheries, is considering a request from several environmental groups seeking to list two types of Chinook salmon as threatened or endangered under the Endangered Species Act. One population lives along the Oregon Coast and the other farther south along the Oregon-California border.
KVAL
Commercial crabbers wait for higher price to drop pots
After multiple delays for the start of the commercial Dungeness crabbing season, there's now another delay as crabbers and processors negotiate a price for this season's Dungeness crabs. Many commercial crabbers along Oregon's south coast chose not to drop their pots Thursday morning after it became legal to do so.
Oregon’s New State Record Archery Elk Is Now Official
Back in September, bow hunter Kaden Titus ripped the string on one of the biggest bull elk you will ever see. The big antlered 6X6 was officially scored in December. The final measurements of the rack tallied up to 392 inches. That’s big enough to make it the new archery record for Rocky Mountain elk in the state of Oregon. The previous record was 376 inches and was set back in 2006.
KGW
Tracking down Oregon truffles with man's best friend
PORTLAND, Ore. — This week we're heading on a hunting trip with “man’s best friend” who has the keenest sense of smell for finding underground treasure just under the forest duff — it’s an Oregon truffle hunt. Kris Jacobsen is a professional dog trainer...
KTVZ
Conservation group suing feds over Deschutes River habitat plan, says it’s not enough to protect spotted frog
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — The Center for Biological Diversity filed a formal notice Thursday of its intent to sue two federal agencies for approving a habitat conservation plan in the upper Deschutes River that it claims fails to ensure the Wickiup Dam won’t drive the threatened Oregon spotted frog extinct.
Reward for information on killing of Oregon-born wolf reaches $15,000
The reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction for the illegal killing of an Oregon wolf in October near Klamath Falls has reached $15,000. The Oregon Wildlife Coalition announced Tuesday it is offering a $10,000 reward, bringing the total amount to $15,000 in combination with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s previously announced $5,000 reward.
opb.org
Superabundant dispatch: The buffalo roam in Oregon’s brome
Editor’s note: OPB’s video series “Superabundant” explores the stories behind the foods of the Pacific Northwest. Now we’re taking the same guiding principles to a new platform: Email. We’ve brought on food writer Heather Arndt Anderson, a Portland-based culinary historian and ecologist, to highlight different aspects of the region’s food ecosystem every week. This week she explores how bison shaped the plains of the Northwest.
Landslide closes portion of U.S. 101, hinders communities on Oregon’s south coast
Three times per week, Larry Jacobson travels 75 minutes from Gold Beach to Coos Bay for crucial dialysis. So when a landslide early Monday destroyed a portion of U.S. 101 on his route, he knew he’d have to find an alternative. Quick. “I was going to get to Coos...
Channel 6000
Rain doesn’t quit, heavier showers expected in Oregon Thursday
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Are you there winter? It’s me, the snow forecaster. Remember reading Judy Blume as a kid? This is the narrative running through my head for the month of January. I’m digging into long range forecasts wondering, where is the cold, where is the dead...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh ingredients only.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you also happen to love burgers, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing burger places in Oregon that are highly praised by both local people and travellers.
washingtonbeerblog.com
A 33-year run comes to an end. Oregon Brewers Festival canceled
In case you are unaware, event organizers these days are having a difficult time attracting audiences to beer festivals. We could yammer on and on about why beer fests are having trouble selling tickets these days, and all the other challenges such events face these days, but it’s a reality: even the best beer festivals are struggling. Right now, the future is uncertain for some of your favorite beer festivals.
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 2:39 p.m.–(Info on Highways 96 and 299] Flooding, Snow, and Wild Wind: Northwestern Californian Highways Take a Beating
The storms continue to pour rain, pile up snow, and throw wind at northwestern California today. While rain falls in the lower elevations, snow is blanketing the higher mountains. “A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for portions of N Trinity County above 4500 ft thru 10 PM this evening,” according to the National Weather Service in Eureka. However, snow is already covering some areas. Chains are required on parts of Hwys 3 and 36. The Weather Service predicts, “Additional #snow accumulation of up to 10″ at Scott Mountain Summit [on Hwy 3]. Snow levels will rise overnight… .”
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ $5.6 million in Oregon lottery prizes have gone unclaimed
You’d think someone would be sprinting to the lottery office to claim a $1 million prize. But more than two months after someone bought that winning ticket in Oregon, nobody has come forward. In fact, there is $5.6 million in unclaimed Oregon lottery prizes sitting out there waiting to...
KVAL
Douglas-fir trees likely to experience more stress from drier air as climate changes
CORVALLIS, Ore. — As the climate changes, our environment is the first to feel the impact. Scientists from Oregon State showed through computer modeling how Oregon's state tree, the Douglas-fir, will likely experience more stress from drier air. The OSU study simulated the response of a 50-year old stand...
Oregon OKs killing 2 wolves in new pack after calf attacks
Oregon officials approved Thursday the killing of two wolves in a new pack that they said have been attacking calves in the northeastern part of the state.
KXL
Debate Over Gas Stoves Heat Up In Oregon
Salem, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority says it is not taking an official stance on gas stoves or whether or not the state should consider banning them in new homes. “We don’t regulate stoves. But we do know that any kind of combustion, whether it’s fuel in a car, or burning wood, or natural gas to varying degrees there is going to be emissions that can interfere with our respiratory system and immune system,” said Gabriela Goldfarb, Environmental Public Health Section manager, Oregon Health Authority, Public Health Division. “So, your goal should be to minimize exposure.”
Comments / 1