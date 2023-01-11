Damar Hamlin is home

NFL player Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital nine days after going into cardiac arrest during a game. Thousands of flights were delayed after a computer malfunction at the Federal Aviation Administration. And New York Republicans have called for freshman Rep. George Santos to resign from Congress.

👋 Happy Wednesday! It's Julius . Let's get into today's news, shall we?

But first: America runs on Affleck? 🍩 Actor Ben Affleck looked like he was having fun while working at a Dunkin' Donuts drive-thru in Massachusetts.

The Short List is a snappy USA TODAY news roundup. Subscribe to the newsletter here.

Damar Hamlin released from hospital

The Buffalo Bills safety, who went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field during a Jan. 2 game against the Cincinnati Bengals, has completed what doctors have called a "remarkable recovery" with his release from the hospital on Wednesday. Hamlin spent a week in intensive care at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center before being transferred to Buffalo General Medical Center on Monday. "We have completed a series of tests and evaluations, and in consultation with the team physicians we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged to continue his rehabilitation at home and with the Bills," critical care physician Dr. Jamie Nadler said. Read more about Hamlin's recovery.

'I want to give back ... the love': Damar Hamlin raising money for Cincinnati trauma center

Computer glitch triggers airline delays across the US

A computer glitch at the Federal Aviation Administration delayed airline traffic across much of the nation early Wednesday, and the agency said it was investigating what caused the issue as flights resumed. The FAA said it was working to fully restore the affected Notice to Air Mission system, which provides pilots with safety information for the nation's airports. The FAA instituted a nationwide pause on departures for part of the morning Wednesday, but that order had been lifted by 9 a.m. EST. Just after 4:50 p.m. ET, more than 9,000 flights within, into, or out of the U.S. were delayed according to the flight-tracking website FlightAware, and more than 1,300 flights in the country were canceled. See updates on the outage.

Travelers navigate delays caused by an FAA system outage at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Wednesday in Arlington, Va. Jack Gruber, USA TODAY

What everyone's talking about

The Short List is free, but several stories we link to are subscriber-only. Consider supporting our journalism and become a USA TODAY digital subscriber today.

Storms likely to cause more flooding in California

The "endless stream of atmospheric river events" that has drenched much of California for two weeks will refocus Wednesday across northern California with heavy rain on the already saturated ground likely to produce more flooding, forecasters said. A wind advisory also was in effect, and gusts of up to 60 mph combined with saturated soils will result in a higher likelihood of downed trees, the National Weather Service said. At least 17 people have died in the wave of ferocious storms that have rolled across the state in the last two weeks. Damage could exceed $1 billion, experts say. The latest on the storms in California.

San Francisco firefighters remove a large tree branch that fell onto a parked car due to high winds on Tuesday in San Francisco. Justin Sullivan, Getty Images

'He deceived voters'

New York Republicans have called on embattled freshman GOP Rep. George Santos to resign following allegations he lied about his personal and professional credentials to win his congressional seat. Nassau County Republicans on Wednesday called for Santos' resignation during a news conference led by county committee Chairman Joseph Cairo. "He deceived voters," Cairo said. "His lies were not mere fibs. He disgraced the House of Representatives." The local leaders were joined remotely by GOP Rep. Anthony D'Esposito, who also called for Santos to step down. Meanwhile, Santos told reporters he "will not" resign. Read more.

Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., waits for the start of a House session in Washington on Friday. Alex Brandon, AP

Real quick

🌤 What's the weather up to at your house? Check your local forecast.

Students hungry, in debt after Congress axes free school meals

Students across the U.S. have racked up significant lunch debt this school year following the end of federal assistance that paid for school meals for more than 50 million students during the pandemic. Community organizations, social media influencers and national nonprofits are trying to help fill the void with donations to cover the more than $19 million in debt students have accrued this school year. Some states are picking up where the federal free meals left off. However, several kids still face going without school lunches or getting smaller, alternative school meals when they return to school because of their negative balances. Read more about the school lunch debt.

A break from the news

This is a compilation of stories from across the USA TODAY Network. Want this news roundup in your inbox every night? Subscribe to the newsletter here.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Damar Hamlin is home