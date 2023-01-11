ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Megan Moroney’s Anonymous Love Interest Converts Her to ‘Tennessee Orange’ in New Music Video

By Grace Lenehan Vaughn
103.1 Kickin Country
103.1 Kickin Country
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Life and Style Weekly

Bundle of Joy! Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth to Rainbow Baby With Husband John Legend

Congratulations! Chrissy Teigen has given birth, welcoming a rainbow baby with her husband, John Legend. The “All of Me” artist, 44, announced the news onstage during a private concert, People reported on Friday, January 13.  “What a blessed day,” John said, per the outlet, adding that they had welcomed “the little baby this morning.” While he explained that he “didn’t...
103.1 Kickin Country

Country Music’s Next Mother-Daughter Duo, O.N.E., Hail From Hip-Hop Royalty

Rising mother-daughter duo O.N.E. may still be an unfamiliar name in country music, but in hip hop, these two artists are already well-known. The band consists of Tekitha Washington, who served as the in-house female vocalist for rap giants Wu-Tang Clan during much of the late '90s and early 2000s, and Prana Supreme Diggs, the young adult daughter Washington shares with Wu-Tang frontman RZA.
103.1 Kickin Country

Justin Tipton and the Troublemakers Share Fiery Southern Rock Gem ‘Burn These Bridges’ [EXCLUSIVE PREMIERE]

Today (Jan. 10), The Boot is excited to reveal "Burn These Bridges," the title track from Justin Tipton and the Troublemakers' upcoming record, set for release on March 10. The Texas-based talents have made a name for themselves in recent years with their gripping, organic mix of Southern rock, country, blues, folk and pop influences. After selling out shows and performing in some of their home state's most respected venues, they're ready to take things to the next level with their latest project.
103.1 Kickin Country

The Band Perry’s Neil Perry Is Engaged

Neil Perry of the Band Perry will soon be a married man! The 32-year-old musician and singer, who has been a member of the sibling trio since its inception in 2005, announced his engagement to Sofia Sclafani on Tuesday (Jan. 10). Perry shared the news via Instagram, revealing that the...
UTAH STATE
103.1 Kickin Country

A Star-Studded Tribute Concert Will Celebrate the Life and Music of Leslie Jordan

An all-star roster of talent will come together to celebrate the life and music of actor, comedian and musician Leslie Jordan next month. On Feb. 18, Reportin' For Duty: A Tribute to Leslie Jordan will be held at Nashville's Grand Ole Opry House. The one-night-only event will feature songs and stories from musicians who had admired and forged personal ties with the multi-talented star. Maren Morris, Brothers Osborne, Brittney Spencer, Billy Strings, Lukas Nelson, Eddie Vedder, Ashley McBryde, Jelly Roll, Fancy Hagood, Jake Wesley Rogers, Danny Myrick and Travis Howard are among the acts set to perform.
NASHVILLE, TN
103.1 Kickin Country

Top 10 Judds Songs — The Best of Naomi and Wynonna Judd

One takeaway from this list of the Top 10 Judds Songs is that the Judds' recording career was short, but magical. The mother and daughter duo cut five studio albums and a Christmas album, but had unprecedented success on the radio between 1983 and 1990. Many deep cuts were considered...
103.1 Kickin Country

Wynonna Judd Remembers Her Late Mother Naomi on Her Birthday

Wynonna Judd didn't forget her mama's birthday. Naomi Judd would have been 77 years old on Wednesday (Jan. 11), so her daughter shared a photo and a memory on Instagram. The picture finds Wynonna Judd standing over Naomi and next to sister Ashley Judd. "Our beautiful mother," she says in the caption of the black-and-white photo.
103.1 Kickin Country

103.1 Kickin Country

San Angelo, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
714K+
Views
ABOUT

103.1 Kickin Country plays the only Texas Red Dirt music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for San Angelo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy