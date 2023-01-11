Megan Moroney’s Anonymous Love Interest Converts Her to ‘Tennessee Orange’ in New Music Video

Read full article on original website
Luke Combs Teases a New Heartbreak Song, ‘Love You Anyway’ [Watch]
With a new album due out by the end of March, Luke Combs isn't wasting any time before introducing fans to new music: The singer shared an unreleased performance tease of a new song called "Love You Anyway" on his social media on Tuesday night (Jan. 10). The ballad describes...
Jelly Roll Unfiltered: On Addiction, Parenting + Fame [Exclusive Interview]
Jelly Roll identifies as an active alcoholic, but Jason DeFord does not. Talking to Taste of Country, the "Son of a Sinner" singer got real about addiction, parenting, fame and the artists he'd love to hear next on country radio. Fans know Jelly Roll is Jason DeFord, a 38-year-old Nashville...
Garth Brooks Says Pictures of His New, Never-Before-Shown Tattoos Are Out There Somewhere
Garth Brooks hasn't officially shown off his new tattoos yet, but he says that eagle-eyed fans should be able to hunt down a picture or two of the new ink. Apparently, part of one tattoo was visible during a surprise early January performance Brooks gave at Nashville's Bluebird Cafe to help raise money for Alive Hospice of Middle Tennessee.
Kelsea Ballerini Spotted With Actor Chase Stokes + the Internet Erupts [Pictures]
Photos of Kelsea Ballerini watching the national championship game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., with Outer Banks stars Chase Stokes, Austin North and other celebrities on Monday (Jan. 9) have gone viral, sparking rumors of a new romance between her and Stokes. Ballerini headlined the Allstate Championship Tailgate ahead...
Donice Morace Depicts Love Slipping Away in New ‘Goin’ Goin” Video [Exclusive Premiere]
Texas based neo-traditional country artist Donice Morace is exploring one of country music's most important themes in his new song and video, and he's letting Taste of Country readers see the clip first in this exclusive premiere. Morace's new video for "Goin' Goin'" depicts a once-happy love relationship that is...
Bundle of Joy! Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth to Rainbow Baby With Husband John Legend
Congratulations! Chrissy Teigen has given birth, welcoming a rainbow baby with her husband, John Legend. The “All of Me” artist, 44, announced the news onstage during a private concert, People reported on Friday, January 13. “What a blessed day,” John said, per the outlet, adding that they had welcomed “the little baby this morning.” While he explained that he “didn’t...
Country Music’s Next Mother-Daughter Duo, O.N.E., Hail From Hip-Hop Royalty
Rising mother-daughter duo O.N.E. may still be an unfamiliar name in country music, but in hip hop, these two artists are already well-known. The band consists of Tekitha Washington, who served as the in-house female vocalist for rap giants Wu-Tang Clan during much of the late '90s and early 2000s, and Prana Supreme Diggs, the young adult daughter Washington shares with Wu-Tang frontman RZA.
Maren Morris’ ‘Lunatics’ Show Out in Style for Girls Just Wanna Weekend [Picture]
Maren Morris and the Highwomen headed to Mexico this week to perform at Brandi Carlile's 2023 Girls Just Wanna Weekend, and fans greeted them with a warm welcome when they got there. In fact, Morris shared one fan snapshot that she says had her "already crying before I even hit...
Justin Tipton and the Troublemakers Share Fiery Southern Rock Gem ‘Burn These Bridges’ [EXCLUSIVE PREMIERE]
Today (Jan. 10), The Boot is excited to reveal "Burn These Bridges," the title track from Justin Tipton and the Troublemakers' upcoming record, set for release on March 10. The Texas-based talents have made a name for themselves in recent years with their gripping, organic mix of Southern rock, country, blues, folk and pop influences. After selling out shows and performing in some of their home state's most respected venues, they're ready to take things to the next level with their latest project.
The Band Perry’s Neil Perry Is Engaged
Neil Perry of the Band Perry will soon be a married man! The 32-year-old musician and singer, who has been a member of the sibling trio since its inception in 2005, announced his engagement to Sofia Sclafani on Tuesday (Jan. 10). Perry shared the news via Instagram, revealing that the...
A Star-Studded Tribute Concert Will Celebrate the Life and Music of Leslie Jordan
An all-star roster of talent will come together to celebrate the life and music of actor, comedian and musician Leslie Jordan next month. On Feb. 18, Reportin' For Duty: A Tribute to Leslie Jordan will be held at Nashville's Grand Ole Opry House. The one-night-only event will feature songs and stories from musicians who had admired and forged personal ties with the multi-talented star. Maren Morris, Brothers Osborne, Brittney Spencer, Billy Strings, Lukas Nelson, Eddie Vedder, Ashley McBryde, Jelly Roll, Fancy Hagood, Jake Wesley Rogers, Danny Myrick and Travis Howard are among the acts set to perform.
The Judds’ Songs: 10 Essential Tracks From Their Influential Career
The Judds, comprised of the late Naomi Judd and her daughter, Wynonna Judd, were one of the most successful acts in country music history. They signed to RCA Records in 1983 and have released five studio albums, garnered 14 No. 1 hits and won five Grammy Awards and eight CMA Awards.
Luke Bryan’s Wife Joins Viral ‘Your Man’ Trend on TikTok [Watch]
If there's a trend on social media that involves poking fun at your spouse, there's a good chance Carolina Bryan is going to jump on it. Luke Bryan's wife recently participated in the "Your Man" trend on TikTok and offered up some goofy clips of her country-singing husband. Fans of...
Top 10 Judds Songs — The Best of Naomi and Wynonna Judd
One takeaway from this list of the Top 10 Judds Songs is that the Judds' recording career was short, but magical. The mother and daughter duo cut five studio albums and a Christmas album, but had unprecedented success on the radio between 1983 and 1990. Many deep cuts were considered...
Dolly Parton Will Be Enshrined as a Funko Pop Figure
Dolly Parton's merchandise and collectibles lineup has no bounds. The singer's signature look will now be enshrined in doll form, thanks to Funko. The company — known for making square-headed collectible figurines — announced on social media that their latest design will be the "Jolene" singer, in two forms.
Dolly Parton Sends Love to Presley Family After Lisa Marie Presley’s Death: ‘We All Love You’
Dolly Parton shared a thoughtful message in the wake of Lisa Marie Presley's death on Thursday, Jan. 12. In a statement, which she shared to Facebook, Parton offers love to Priscilla Presley and addresses the late Elvis and Lisa Marie. "Priscilla, I know how sad you must be. May God...
Chris Lane Updates Fans After Baby Baker’s Hospital Visit: ‘Keep on Praying’
Chris Lane's infant son, 3-month old Baker Weston, is feeling better after a scary trip to the hospital, but the singer is still requesting that fans keep his family in their prayers. On Wednesday night (Jan. 11), Lane shared a snapshot of a pediatric ER entrance taken from the vantage...
Rascal Flatts’ Joe Don Rooney Had an Affair While in Rehab, According to Divorce Documents
Rascal Flatts guitarist Joe Don Rooney is in the midst of a complicated divorce from his wife Tiffany Fallon, and according to new information from People, the split has actually been in the works for two years. Court documents trace the timeline back to January 2021, when Rooney filed for...
Wynonna Judd Remembers Her Late Mother Naomi on Her Birthday
Wynonna Judd didn't forget her mama's birthday. Naomi Judd would have been 77 years old on Wednesday (Jan. 11), so her daughter shared a photo and a memory on Instagram. The picture finds Wynonna Judd standing over Naomi and next to sister Ashley Judd. "Our beautiful mother," she says in the caption of the black-and-white photo.
Thomas Rhett’s Lack of Courage Has Kept Him From His Flying Dreams
Platinum records and sold-out tours are just a few of the dreams Thomas Rhett has already achieved. However, there is one that continues to elude him: Becoming a licensed pilot. If it sounds familiar, it's because being able to fly a plane has been on the singer's mind for years,...
