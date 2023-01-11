ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goshen, IN

WNDU

Saturday Morning Sitdown: HBCU Extravaganza

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There’s a big event going on all weekend long here in Michiana — the HBCU Extravaganza!. Marla Godette of Mentoring Moments joined us on our Saturday Morning Sitdown to tell us more about the event, which allows students to learn more about historically black colleges and universities. Representatives from over two dozen HBCUs will be on hand.
SOUTH BEND, IN
buildingindiana.com

$6.4M Awarded in South Bend–Elkhart READI Funds

The South Bend – Elkhart Regional Development Authority (RDA) awarded $6.4 million in Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI) grant funds to 11 programmatic projects during its meeting at the ETHOS Innovation Center in Elkhart. The $6.4 million was in addition to $40 million in READI funds awarded in September to Quality of Place projects. With the awarding of the programming funds, the South Bend – Elkhart region has allocated all of its READI dollars.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Walker Hayes to perform at Notre Dame April 15

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - County singer Walker Hayes will perform at the Purcell Pavilion at the University of Notre Dame on April 15 as part of the university's IDEA Week. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on January 27 for the 7 p.m. concert. Hayes is best known...
SOUTH BEND, IN
valpo.life

Larson-Danielson embraces its Fifth Generation of leaders

If there were such a thing as a perfect transition, Larson-Danielson Construction has found it. In its 115-year history, Larson-Danielson has thrived under four generations of owners. Now, the company is marking the beginning of its fifth generation of leadership. Larson-Danielson, a commercial general contractor and design/build firm based in...
LA PORTE, IN
max983.net

Bremen Director of Operations to Leave in 2023

Bremen Director of Operations Trend Weldy plans to leave his post this fall. While the Bremen Town Council members were aware of the pending vacancy, Weldy said Monday afternoon that he is working on a job description ahead of the hiring process. Weldy said it would be beneficial to hire someone as early as April as he plans on stepping away in August. This would give someone a chance to work with Weldy to get used to day-to-day operations before he officially leaves.
BREMEN, IN
abc57.com

Valley RV and Camping show at Century Center

SOUTH BEND, Ind. --- If you’re in the market for a new RV for the summer, you’re just in luck! The 48th annual Valley RV and Camping show is in town at the Century Center until Sunday. “A lot of people are looking for the next RV or...
MICHIANA, MI
WTHR

Mother, 3 kids killed in Indiana house fire

FREMONT, Ind. — A mother and her three children were killed Saturday morning in a northern Indiana house fire. Firefighters were called to Fremont at around 5 a.m. for a fire at a home in the 400 block of East Toledo Street. Firefighters found a woman and three children...
FREMONT, IN
WNDU

South Bend parents upset over uniform requirements

Holcomb pushes business growth, funding in State of the State address. New Prairie High School prepared for the worst with heart safety training. City of South Bend to host MLK Day celebration, groundbreaking on Sunday. The Martin Luther King, Jr. Dream Center will provide critical resources for residents.
SOUTH BEND, IN

