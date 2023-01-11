Read full article on original website
Knox High School opens brand new Career Center for Starke and Marshall County students
KNOX, Ind. -- Knox Community Schools opened its brand-new Career Center right on the high school's campus on January 4th of this year. The facility is the first of its kind in the area and hosts students from Knox Community Schools, Oregon Davis School Corporation, Culver Community Schools and North Judson-San Pierre School Corporation.
Saturday Morning Sitdown: HBCU Extravaganza
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There’s a big event going on all weekend long here in Michiana — the HBCU Extravaganza!. Marla Godette of Mentoring Moments joined us on our Saturday Morning Sitdown to tell us more about the event, which allows students to learn more about historically black colleges and universities. Representatives from over two dozen HBCUs will be on hand.
President of Indiana Black Expo Elkhart chapter receives award from governor
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind -- Robert Taylor, President of the Elkhart Chapter of the Indiana Black Expo, received the 32nd annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Trailblazer award at the Indiana State House on Thursday. The award was presented to Taylor by Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb and the Indiana Civil Rights...
Indiana and Sylvan Learning Center to provide educational grants for elementary students
MISHWAKA, Ind. -- A partnership between Sylvan Learning Center and Indiana Learns will help local students get extra tutoring in subjects they're behind in. Indiana Learns is a state-funded program, providing $500 to eligible 4th and 5th graders for supplemental tutoring sessions. 16 Sylvan Learning Centers across Indiana are also...
$6.4M Awarded in South Bend–Elkhart READI Funds
The South Bend – Elkhart Regional Development Authority (RDA) awarded $6.4 million in Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI) grant funds to 11 programmatic projects during its meeting at the ETHOS Innovation Center in Elkhart. The $6.4 million was in addition to $40 million in READI funds awarded in September to Quality of Place projects. With the awarding of the programming funds, the South Bend – Elkhart region has allocated all of its READI dollars.
Fort Wayne band - Brother - ending 20-year career with final concert
The cover band formed in 2002, led by three brothers: Mike, Mark and Chris Magdich. Fort Wayne band - Brother - ending 20-year career with final concert. The cover band formed in 2002, led by three brothers: Mike, Mark and Chris Magdich.
Alice Cooper returning to Fort Wayne for Coliseum show
Cooper's stage show features electric chairs, guillotines, fake blood, and boa constrictors.
Walker Hayes to perform at Notre Dame April 15
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - County singer Walker Hayes will perform at the Purcell Pavilion at the University of Notre Dame on April 15 as part of the university's IDEA Week. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on January 27 for the 7 p.m. concert. Hayes is best known...
Grace College basketball player Hagen Knepp undergoing 2nd surgery in battle with cancer
Hagen Knepp has always been a skinny guy, and the extra 15 pounds he was suddenly carrying in his gut appeared out of nowhere. His preseason workouts with the Grace College men’s basketball team were becoming painful too. Determined to make an impact as a freshman, Knepp pushed through...
Fourth-grade teacher at Kalamazoo school placed on administrative leave
On Wednesday, the principal of Parkwood-Upjohn Elementary School sent a message to parents, explaining that fourth-grade teacher Joel Osborn would not be teaching for the foreseeable future.
Larson-Danielson embraces its Fifth Generation of leaders
If there were such a thing as a perfect transition, Larson-Danielson Construction has found it. In its 115-year history, Larson-Danielson has thrived under four generations of owners. Now, the company is marking the beginning of its fifth generation of leadership. Larson-Danielson, a commercial general contractor and design/build firm based in...
Elkhart County Historical Museum to outline the long-lasting impact of the Railroad Machine Shop
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. --The program History Detective: Lake Shore & Michigan Southern Machine Shop, will be presented by the Elkhart County Historical Museum, on two different occasions. Thursday, January 19 at 7:00 p.m. is when the in-person presentation will take place, and Friday, January 20 at 1:00 p.m. will be...
Behind the Scenes Tour of Oliver Mansion offered by History Museum in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --On Saturday, February 11 at 4:00 p.m., an 1897 Mansion and Electricity is a specialty tour of Oliver Mansion. Conducted by Deputy Executive Director, Kristie Erickson, visitors can learn about the project to upgrade the electricity in the 38-room Copshaholm, on the behind-the-scenes tours. During visits to...
Bremen Director of Operations to Leave in 2023
Bremen Director of Operations Trend Weldy plans to leave his post this fall. While the Bremen Town Council members were aware of the pending vacancy, Weldy said Monday afternoon that he is working on a job description ahead of the hiring process. Weldy said it would be beneficial to hire someone as early as April as he plans on stepping away in August. This would give someone a chance to work with Weldy to get used to day-to-day operations before he officially leaves.
Valley RV and Camping show at Century Center
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --- If you’re in the market for a new RV for the summer, you’re just in luck! The 48th annual Valley RV and Camping show is in town at the Century Center until Sunday. “A lot of people are looking for the next RV or...
Taylor Floor Covering in Elkhart acquired by former South Bend resident
Taylor Floor Covering in Elkhart recently was sold to Marc Waite, who is returning to the Region from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The post Taylor Floor Covering in Elkhart acquired by former South Bend resident appeared first on Michiana Business News.
Mother, 3 kids killed in Indiana house fire
FREMONT, Ind. — A mother and her three children were killed Saturday morning in a northern Indiana house fire. Firefighters were called to Fremont at around 5 a.m. for a fire at a home in the 400 block of East Toledo Street. Firefighters found a woman and three children...
City of South Bend announces trash pickup schedule for week of MLK Day
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend’s trash pickup service will be delayed by one day next week in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 16. So, if your trash is normally picked up on Tuesdays, it will be picked up on Wednesday instead.
Parents raise concern as South Bend Empowerment Zone enforces uniform requirement
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - In October, the South Bend Empowerment Zone announced a “Quarter 2 Reset,” introducing new policies like clear backpacks and school uniforms. Parents were in favor of the policies and still are but have raised concerns over the cost and timing of it all.
South Bend parents upset over uniform requirements
