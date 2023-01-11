ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Comments / 17

Rosalind Johnson-Pezze
2d ago

And Biden wants the government to cover tuition costs. Anyone recognize what’s wrong with this equation? Higher education needs a complete overhaul.

Reply(1)
5
Pferdgefieder
2d ago

This is one of a few reason I hang up when the Alumni Association calls me with their hand out.

Reply
10
Nova Mayes
2d ago

Was it really necessary to spend that much on a damn pool? Now they will probably hire a pool keeper even more wasteful money spent. That price was ridiculous for a pool.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Couple Used Retirement Money to Open Innovative Fla. School — and Now Its Students Defy the Odds

Verna and Simon Johnson purchased a 12-acre plot of run down-houses in Gainesville 25 years ago to open the Caring and Sharing Learning School, where their mostly Black students excel At a time when math and reading scores across the nation have plummeted due to school closures during the darkest days of the COVID-19 pandemic, a charter school in Florida is empowering its students — 92 percent of whom are Black — to beat the odds. The Caring and Sharing Learning School was created in 1998 in Gainesville,...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Florida pulled $13 million NIL deal from Jaden Rashada in December

The situation between Florida and quarterback recruit Jaden Rashada has received national attention this week after a report said Rashada was asking for the Gators to release him from his letter of intent to the school. Now we have more information on the matter. On Thursday, we learned that Rashada had a $13 million name,... The post Report: Florida pulled $13 million NIL deal from Jaden Rashada in December appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Weekend Planner: 1/13

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Happy Friday everyone! Some old favorites and sports here this weekend. The Hoggetowne Medieval Faire returns to Gainesville for the next three weekends. This is the 36th year for the event where a medieval village comes alive with a mix of entertainment, shopping and food. You...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Newberry Street Organization is receiving statewide recognition

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - A group in Newberry is receiving statewide recognition for their work promoting the community’s main street. The Newberry Main Street Organization was named the Florida Main Street Program of the Month. The program is an initiative by the Bureau of Historic Preservation part of the...
NEWBERRY, FL
villages-news.com

Gov. DeSantis takes stand against Big Pharma at event in The Villages

Gov. Ron DeSantis took a stand against Big Pharma at an event Thursday morning in The Villages. DeSantis appeared in a news conference at Eisenhower Recreation Center with Villager Steve Waterhouse, whose wife Gina has been fighting Alzheimer’s Disease for the past several years. She was fortunate to receive...
FLORIDA STATE
WCJB

Program for community cleanup efforts won a 10 thousand-dollar grant

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Keep Alachua County Beautiful is the winner of a 10-thousand dollar “Keep America Beautiful MLK Jr Neighborhood Building Grant.”. KACB is creating a program that elects high school students to organize and lead community cleanup efforts in Gainesville. The proposed program is designed to give...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

UF Innovate-Accelerate holds a tech showcase

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a tech showcase at UF Innovate-Accelerate on Thursday. You can learn about new products, application developments, and workflows to streamline research as well as enjoy time networking with our specialists and colleagues. Breakfast will be provided, and attendees will have the opportunity to enter...
ALACHUA, FL
WCJB

“What’s up” K-Country 1/13

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Speaking in medieval accents and talking about all the fun events in North Central Florida. Here’s what you missed when we caught up with our friends from K-Country!
GAINESVILLE, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Florida QB joining Gator baseball team for 2023 season

Florida QB Max Brown’s first regular-season appearance in orange and blue may come away from the gridiron. Brown has joined the UF baseball team. The Class of 2022 football signee is listed as an outfielder on the roster for Kevin O’Sullivan’s Florida baseball team ahead of the 2023 season.
GAINESVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy