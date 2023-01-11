Read full article on original website
Rosalind Johnson-Pezze
2d ago
And Biden wants the government to cover tuition costs. Anyone recognize what’s wrong with this equation? Higher education needs a complete overhaul.
Reply(1)
5
Pferdgefieder
2d ago
This is one of a few reason I hang up when the Alumni Association calls me with their hand out.
Reply
10
Nova Mayes
2d ago
Was it really necessary to spend that much on a damn pool? Now they will probably hire a pool keeper even more wasteful money spent. That price was ridiculous for a pool.
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The University of Florida Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Suspect Wanted for Food Theft on UF Property Id’d from YouTube Video.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From GainesvilleTed RiversGainesville, FL
Michigan pair charged with stealing $10,000 in Walmart "cash card" scamAlachua ChronicleGainesville, FL
Authorities say a woman abandoned a missing teen in Clay County site with no intention of coming back.EddyEvonAnonymousClay County, FL
Related
WCJB
University of Florida ‘strongly discouraging’ use of TikTok as officials consider additional steps
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida is recommending students and faculty uninstall a social media app over security concerns as university officials consider additional future steps. The university sent an email explaining its concerns with the app TikTok which is owned by a company based in China. Officials...
Couple Used Retirement Money to Open Innovative Fla. School — and Now Its Students Defy the Odds
Verna and Simon Johnson purchased a 12-acre plot of run down-houses in Gainesville 25 years ago to open the Caring and Sharing Learning School, where their mostly Black students excel At a time when math and reading scores across the nation have plummeted due to school closures during the darkest days of the COVID-19 pandemic, a charter school in Florida is empowering its students — 92 percent of whom are Black — to beat the odds. The Caring and Sharing Learning School was created in 1998 in Gainesville,...
DeSantis holds news conference with Florida’s Surgeon General in The Villages
THE VILLAGES, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference Thursday in The Villages. The governor spoke after 10 a.m. from the Eisenhower Regional Recreation Center on Buena Vista Boulevard. DeSantis was joined by Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo. Channel 9 will have a crew at the...
WCJB
University of Florida’s Levin College of Law holds Where Do We Go From Here event
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Historians will discuss Rosewood’s place in American history in an event called “Where Do We Go From Here?” on Friday. It will be an honest dialogue between distinguished historians. These historians include Dr. Walter Johnson from Harvard University, Kidada Williams from Wayne State...
WCJB
2022 graduation rates in North Central Florida high schools may be skewed
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - According to a report from the Florida Department of Education (FDOE), graduation rates for North Central Florida high schoolers fell in most counties last year, but the people in Alachua County say the numbers are skewed. The state graduation rate dropped by nearly three percentage points,...
Former representative runs again for Florida House in District 24
Charlie Stone is no stranger to holding public office. So, when the District 24 seat of the Florida House of Representatives was vacated, the veteran Republican legislator felt he would be the most experienced person for the job. Stone, 74, is running in a special election for the seat vacated...
wogx.com
Parents outraged over Ocala school permission slip to learn Black National Anthem
OCALA, Fla. - Parents in Ocala are outraged over a permission slip sent home with kids attending College Park Elementary School. Amanda, who asked not to share her last name, says she got the permission slip earlier this week. "When I actually sat down to read it, I was very...
Report: Florida pulled $13 million NIL deal from Jaden Rashada in December
The situation between Florida and quarterback recruit Jaden Rashada has received national attention this week after a report said Rashada was asking for the Gators to release him from his letter of intent to the school. Now we have more information on the matter. On Thursday, we learned that Rashada had a $13 million name,... The post Report: Florida pulled $13 million NIL deal from Jaden Rashada in December appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
WCJB
Weekend Planner: 1/13
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Happy Friday everyone! Some old favorites and sports here this weekend. The Hoggetowne Medieval Faire returns to Gainesville for the next three weekends. This is the 36th year for the event where a medieval village comes alive with a mix of entertainment, shopping and food. You...
WCJB
Newberry Street Organization is receiving statewide recognition
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - A group in Newberry is receiving statewide recognition for their work promoting the community’s main street. The Newberry Main Street Organization was named the Florida Main Street Program of the Month. The program is an initiative by the Bureau of Historic Preservation part of the...
villages-news.com
Gov. DeSantis takes stand against Big Pharma at event in The Villages
Gov. Ron DeSantis took a stand against Big Pharma at an event Thursday morning in The Villages. DeSantis appeared in a news conference at Eisenhower Recreation Center with Villager Steve Waterhouse, whose wife Gina has been fighting Alzheimer’s Disease for the past several years. She was fortunate to receive...
Napier: Gators Landed One of Florida's 'Best Players' in Ja'Keem Jackson
Billy Napier believes cornerback Ja'Keem Jackson, an unknown wide receiver recruit one year ago, emerged as one of the best high school players in Florida before signing with the Gators.
WCJB
Gainesville city commissioners go on retreat at Hogtown Creek Headwaters Nature Park
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville city commissioners are going on a retreat at Hogtown Creek Headwaters Nature Park on Friday. The objective of this retreat is to acclimate new commissioners and refresh current commissioners on their critical function and role. They will start the welcome and introductions part at 8:30...
Florida House District 24 special election gets more crowded
After growing up in a family centered around politics, Justin Albright decided it was finally time to run for an elected public office once the District 24 seat of the Florida House of Representatives was vacated. A special election will take place for the seat vacated by Ocala Republican Joe...
WCJB
Hoggetowne Medieval Faire in Gainesville returns for three consecutive weekends
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Visitors to this weekend’s Hoggetowne Medieval Faire will be able to step back in time. The city of Gainesville’s popular annual fair returns this Saturday and Sunday along Southwest Archer Road, located west of I75. The event will be held on three consecutive weekends...
WCJB
Program for community cleanup efforts won a 10 thousand-dollar grant
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Keep Alachua County Beautiful is the winner of a 10-thousand dollar “Keep America Beautiful MLK Jr Neighborhood Building Grant.”. KACB is creating a program that elects high school students to organize and lead community cleanup efforts in Gainesville. The proposed program is designed to give...
WCJB
UF Innovate-Accelerate holds a tech showcase
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a tech showcase at UF Innovate-Accelerate on Thursday. You can learn about new products, application developments, and workflows to streamline research as well as enjoy time networking with our specialists and colleagues. Breakfast will be provided, and attendees will have the opportunity to enter...
2023 QB Depth Charts: UF, FSU, Miami and UCF
Looking at the Florida, Florida State, Miami and UCF quarterback depth charts.
WCJB
“What’s up” K-Country 1/13
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Speaking in medieval accents and talking about all the fun events in North Central Florida. Here’s what you missed when we caught up with our friends from K-Country!
saturdaydownsouth.com
Florida QB joining Gator baseball team for 2023 season
Florida QB Max Brown’s first regular-season appearance in orange and blue may come away from the gridiron. Brown has joined the UF baseball team. The Class of 2022 football signee is listed as an outfielder on the roster for Kevin O’Sullivan’s Florida baseball team ahead of the 2023 season.
Comments / 17