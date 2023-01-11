Read full article on original website
UF Becomes the Latest Campus to Issue a Strong Advisory to Entire Campus Urging Them to Stop Using TikTokThe Veracity Report - Florida EditionUniversity, FL
3 Tampa Residents React to DeSantis' Response to the "Cuban Migrant Crisis"Malinda FuscoTampa, FL
University of Florida Advises Entire Campus to Stop Using TikTok Citing Security ConcernsThe Veracity ReportUniversity, FL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys StarOnlyHomersDallas, TX
Music made by Tampa elementary school drum line is ‘heartbeat of the community’
TAMPA, Fla. - The music teacher at Lockhart Elementary Magnet School in Tampa is helping the school’s drum line prepare for a special performance. "My whole thing is just teaching what I love to do," shared music teacher Kevin Lyons. Lyons, who is in his mid-50s, started playing the...
Tampa Bay rolls into its 17th Annual Soul Roll Invitational Skate Jam
The 17th Annual Soul Roll Invitational Skate Jam is underway in Tampa.
East Bay High School searched for firearms 3 times in 1 week
Hillsborough County School officials say three guns were found in, or near East Bay High School this week.
Family holds vigil for Clearwater mother killed by ex-boyfriend
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A family is mourning the loss of a Clearwater mother who police say was murdered. Nicolshia Washington was reportedly shot and killed by her ex-boyfriend last weekend. Washington's mother and three children are heartbroken after her death. "She was a very outgoing, loving, caring, fun...
'Get certified': Stranger saves 10-day-old baby with CPR at Riverview restaurant
RIVERVIEW, Fla. - Leanna Graham and Randy Pickford say they cannot wait to reconnect with the woman who saved their baby's life. Back in October, they went out for a family dinner, then noticed something terribly wrong. "We went out to Fred’s Market on 301, our favorite restaurant," Graham described,...
Tampa students say they will continue using TikTok despite security concerns
The University of Florida sent an email to students strongly recommending they discontinue using TikTok and remove the app from their devices.
Fourth grader in email to Hillsborough school leaders: Don't change my schools
Wednesday afternoon, the bright 10-year-old flipped through a bright red folder filled with page after page of bar graphs and charts as she worked on a school science project.
When people are shot by police, this Tampa couple helps families heal and organize
After winning their case against Hillsborough Sheriff, the Josephs give others a blueprint for fighting police brutality
One Hudson farmer is going beyond to help his neighbors
We first introduced you to Bud earlier this week when he decided he would add more chickens to his roster to help combat the egg shortage.
Florida Purple Alert For Missing 33-Year-Old Reah Brown Canceled, Located Safe
TAMPA, Fla. – Reah Brown has been located safely and reunited with her family, according to police. The Purple Alert has been canceled. A Florida Purple Alert was issued for Reah Brown. She was last seen on Friday at 3713 E. Hamilton Ave, in Tampa,
Hundreds attend Plant High School meeting to protest proposed Hillsborough school redistricting
The battle of school rezoning in Hillsborough County is heating up.
Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons show canceled due to 'unanticipated medical procedure'
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video above is from a previous report. The Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons' concert at the Florida Theatre on Saturday has been postponed, according to a press release. The release cites "unforeseen circumstances" leading to the cancelation of the show scheduled for Jan. 14...
Search ongoing for missing Manatee County gym teacher
LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. — Search efforts are ongoing to locate 39-year-old Justin Darr, a physical education teacher at Gilbert W. McNeal Elementary School, authorities said. Darr, who's been with the Manatee County Public Schools district for 15 years, hadn't been in touch with family for several days, according to a sheriff's office news release.
Rezoning for Plant High School causes concerns over diversity and inequity
TAMPA, Florida — Hillsborough County Schools has been receiving feedback from parents and community members since announcing its plans to redraw school boundary lines in an effort to better balance school populations. Many parents are concerned about their children being sent to schools farther from their homes, schools that...
Green comet visible Thursday night in Tampa
Newly-discovered comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) (yes that is the full name) could be visible tonight in the Tampa Bay area. It was discovered last year as it moved past Jupiter but tonight, it will make its closest approach to the sun.
Spring Hill Doctor Arrested In Tampa Exposing Himself To A Child
TAMPA, Fla. – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a doctor for exposing himself to a juvenile. On Monday, January 9, 2023, a 15-year-old girl reported an older man drove up to her requesting directions at the University of South Florida. The victim stated that she
NAACP, Tampa police union meet over controversial city council endorsement survey
TAMPA, Fla. — At a closed-door meeting this week with the Hillsborough County NAACP and members of the Black law enforcement community, leaders of the Tampa Police Benevolent Association heard grievances about the union’s controversial city council endorsement questionnaire that raised concerns of racial bias. “It was a...
LISTEN: Parades in St. Pete, Tampa for MLK Day
The parades top off a weekend of celebration
Teacher in Pasco County pushed student’s head into desk, hurting him, police say
The Zephyrhills Police Department arrested a teacher who they said allegedly pushed a student's head into a desk.
The future of downtown Lakeland's Munn Park
Would you rather see a fully-enclosed dog park, pod swings, or giant chess in our town square? The city is still taking input — keep reading for renderings.
