Benton County Sheriff Opposes Proposed Washington Gun Laws
Benton County Sheriff Tom Croskrey released a statement to the media and on the BCSO Facebook page yesterday, joining a number of other elected Sheriffs around the state in opposing the new slate of gun laws being proposed this session. Sheriff Croskey stated in his position that "It is my...
Jury finds suspect guilty in 2019 Central Washington homicide
Three years after Richard Wayne Plumlee III’s killing, it took a jury almost three and a half hours to find his accused murderer guilty. A Yakima County Superior Court jury found Joshua James Glazier, 29, guilty of second-degree murder and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm Thursday, the same day attorneys wrapped up the case and presented their closing arguments.
Investigation into Richland crash near river continues
RICHLAND, Wash. – There is new information on a Richland crash that nearly sent one woman into the Columbia River Thursday afternoon. It happened in Wye Park, in an area known as “Bushwacker.” According to Officer Ryan Miller with the Richland Police Department, a woman said she accelerated forward instead of hitting the breaks and drove down the embankment, where...
Richland Red Robin Memories being Demolished
I was just twenty years old back in 1995 when I moved to Washington and drove through Richland for the first time. I remember seeing Red Robin, it was all lit up and alive with the hustle and bustle of life. Kids, after that softball game, soccer moms, reminiscing about their daughters' first goal, teenagers nervous on their first date, businessmen sipping a cold beer after a long day, a mixing pot of everything I wanted to be part of. I remember saying "this is where I am going to work!"
The HAPO Center shuts down questionable event
It started as a group looking to book a Mixed Martial Arts event at the HAPO Center and turned out to be something completely unexpected. A person who works at the venue that the group lied to HAPO Center staff. This event was a gathering of Neo-Nazis. A person who...
Small federal contractor in Richland is state’s Employer of the Year
When Salina Savage took the stage on Nov. 17 to receive the Association of Washington Business Employer of the Year award, she was understandably excited. If the Northwest hadn’t heard of Apogee Group LLC before it received AWB’s top honor, it soon learned about the small, woman-owned company from Richland and its nuclear nonproliferation work for the U.S. government.
Judgments – January 2023
The state can file lawsuits against people or businesses that do not pay taxes, resulting in a judgment against property that person or business owns. Judgments are filed in Benton and Franklin Superior Court. The following is from the Franklin County Superior Court Clerk’s Office. Julio Cesar Carrillo, unpaid...
Busy night for Umatilla fire crews
UMATILLA, Ore.- Umatilla fire crews responded to a structure fire and a vehicle fire in two separate incidents on January 12. The Umatilla Rural Fire Protection District was dispatched to reports of a structure fire west of Umatilla around 10:05 p.m. Crews arrived to find a building on fire. The...
Gov. Inslee and AG Ferguson propose two new gun laws that could affect new gun owners
Washington Governor Jay Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced in December new legislative proposals that would prohibit military-style weapons, require a permit to purchase a gun and make those who sell guns responsible for negligent sales in the state. The bills SB-5265 and HB-1240 will tack onto a law...
If Yakima Had an Area 51, Here are 4 Possible Locations
Imagine, if you would, that Washington State has numerous paranormal sightings from UFOs and flying saucers to people's claims of alien abduction to witnessing activity from our out-of-world visitors. Well, this is a reality for many. Washington has always been known as a great place to see all this, especially around Mount Rainier. With this in mind, I was thinking if we happen to have our own Area 51 to hold said aircraft and other experiments that may happen. Where would we keep something like this? Here are just a few places in the Yakima Valley where we could totally have our own Area 51, so-to-speak.
Richland projects coming in 2023 around Badger Mountain
RICHLAND, Wash. — The City of Richland is heavily focused on several infrastructure projects. Thursday night, the City opened up a public discussion on a Little Badger Mountain Trail they’re planning to create. There’s projects happening all over Richland; from south at Badger Mountain, all the way north to Leslie Groves and further. We’re starting southmost, at Little Badger Mountain....
So Long Old Busted Richland Building, Hello New Panda Express!
If you grew up in Richland Washington, you might recall the Red Robin that once was located at 924 George Washington Way for most of your childhood. We wrote last year about the former Red Robin building getting a new tenant and the process has now started for the renovation - hope that the old building would remain has been dashed as the City of Richland posted photos of the building before it'll be demolished to make way for the new Panda Express.
Two Pratts are jailed
MILTON-FREEWATER – Leeann Rose Pratt and her significant other, Robert Eugene Pratt Jr., were taken to Umatilla County Jail Wednesday in two separate incidents. The Pratts live in an RV park in Milton-Freewater. In the first incident, Wednesday afternoon, Robert Pratt, 55, was arrested on a fugitive warrant by...
Got a Mask Yakima? Here Comes The Warnings of Omicron
Got that mask handy? Have you noticed more people are now wearing a mask in Yakima? The coronavirus Omicron strain XBB.1.5 is now the dominant strain in America gaining that lead in just several weeks. Here comes the wave of cases that are already impacting Yakima. Yakima Health District officials...
10 Tri-Cities restaurants, coffee shops and others fail their food safety inspections
Benton Franklin Health District inspectors awarded 28 perfect scores.
Crash in Kennewick partially blocks intersection
KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE. 8:24 a.m. According to Kennewick Police the scene is now clear and the intersection of Deschutes and Kellogg is reopened for traffic. Kennewick Police are on the scene investigating a two-car crash at the intersection of W. Deschutes Avenue and Kellogg St. The crash is partially blocking...
FBI Task Force Investigation in Yakima County Results in Seizure of 120,000+ Fentanyl-Laced Pills, 42 Pounds of Methamphetamine
YAKIMA, WA - At the end of December 2022, the FBI's Safe Streets Task Force conducted a federal investigation concerning drug trafficking within the city of Yakima, WA. The investigation concluded with multiple federal search warrants being executed in Yakima County. According to law enforcement sources, on December 28, 2022...
Repeat Richland Store Thief Nailed, Had Filed-Down Gun
Richland Police had a busy day Wednesday, one of their arrests had a filed-down gun. Wednesday afternoon, around 2:30 PM RPD responded to the Safeway at 1803 George Washington Way on a report of a suspect who had previously stolen some goods, then came back later for more. After Police...
Pedestrian hit by car in Richland
RICHLAND, Wash.- Richland Police responded to a car versus pedestrian collision near George Washington Way and Spangler on the morning of January 12. According to Richland Police a 15-year-old male was hit by a car while crossing the street. He was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. This...
Woman faces arson charge after Milton-Freewater barn fire
UMATILLA CO., Wash. – A woman was arrested at the scene of a barn fire in Umatilla County Wednesday night. Leeann Pratt, 40, is charged with arson and violation of parole, according to a jail arrest report. Authorities said it happened on the 1500 block of North Elizabeth Street in Milton-Freewater just before 9 p.m. Officers with the Milton-Freewater Police...
