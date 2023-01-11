Read full article on original website
WILX-TV
Michigan’s rural schools counter slower response times
EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - In an emergency, seconds can be a matter of life and death. Which makes getting to places quickly, like a school, even more important. But that’s a challenge for Michigan’s rural districts where first responders can be several miles away. That’s why many schools are taking it upon themselves to buy time until help can arrive.
Missing Michigan Mom Of 8 Was Dating Man With ‘Murder-For-Hire’ History
Heather Kelley, a Michigan mom of eight kids has been missing since Saturday, December 10th. From the start, both the Portage Police Department and Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office were involved in the missing person investigation and didn't release much information about the case. They did say they had a...
WILX-TV
Michigan housing relief program helps residents impacted by COVID pandemic
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you’re a homeowner who is behind on bills because of COVID, you may have help. The Michigan Homeowners Assistance Fund (MIHAF) is offering up to $25,000 to help with delinquent property taxes, mortgage payments, land contract payments and utilities. The Capital Area Housing Partnership...
No Michigan counties at highest COVID risk level this week, CDC says
For the first time since the week of Thanksgiving, Michigan has zero counties at the top COVID-19 risk level, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Last week, there were two counties at a high COVID-19 Community Level: Monroe and Menominee counties. Monroe moved down to a medium level this week, Menominee dropped to a low level.
Governor Whitmer announces funding for affordable housing across Michigan
LANSING, Mich. — On Friday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced funding to build or improve nearly 700 affordable housing units at 17 different projects across Michigan. The total costs of projects funded is expected to be around $176.6 million. The initiative is expected to create over 60 permanent jobs and over 1,100 temporary jobs.
WILX-TV
Company says Michigan 911 outage fix to cost $6M
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WILX) - The company responsible for 911 service across the state projects a cost of $6 million to repair the damage from the outage Tuesday. Peninsula Fiber Network says a system error caused 911 calls to lack caller and address information or to not be completed statewide. The...
Detroit News
Michigan's $81M opioid settlement distribution to begin
Some Michigan municipalities will receive a share of $81 million as early as this month, part of more than $1.45 billion in settlements the state is set to receive from three drug distributors and one drug-maker in two multi-state opioid settlements, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Friday. The majority...
Is it legal to ride in the back of a pickup truck in Wisconsin?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Riding in the open bed of a pickup truck may carry nostalgia for many people, who remember the carefree sensations of their youth. But, safety laws have changed, and whether or not it is legally permitted now depends on where you live. Wisconsin and Illinois have very different laws when it […]
The Top 5 Worst Places To Live In Michigan In 2023
While I don't think anyone would deny the state is a gem in itself, every gem can have a visible scratch or two on it. With that being said, have you ever wondered where some of the worst places to live in Michigan were?. The Most Dangerous Places To Live...
Four Michigan Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
Details On 911 Outage That Struck Michigan, Including Calhoun County
Details are beginning to surface, concerning a 911 communication meltdown that swept across Michigan Tuesday afternoon. Calhoun, Eaton, Hillsdale, Washtenaw, and as far north as Grand Traverse County, all reported the 911 outage that struck their systems. The state network was able to isolate the problem and get 911 back...
wsgw.com
Cause of 911 Network Outage Determined
The cause of a 911 Network Outage that hit much of Michigan has been determined. Officials say that around 3:15 p.m. on January 10th, technicians at Peninsula Fiber Network discovered a problem with the company’s optical transport service, which facilitates the transfer of information. That error caused a database corruption, which led to more issues. 911 service was interrupted throughout the state for around an hour and a half, and emergency calls were redirected to alternate phone numbers while workers fixed the issue.
'I'm shocked that he survived'; Michigan man exceeds expectations in his recovery after motorcycle accident
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Muskegon County man is back at work after a devastating motorcycle crash less than a year ago. In Michigan, motorcycle-involved crashes are up about 20 percent in 2021 from the year before. Fatalities have increased about nine percent as well. Sean Campbell only has...
Michigan witness sees shadow of rectangular object then has ghost-like encounter
A Michigan witness at Detroit reported watching a “dark shadow” crossing a nearby parking lot and then an unusual evening encounter at 11:24 a.m. on December 4, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Planned repeal of right-to-work law puts Michigan on national stage
LANSING − A fight brewing over the future of Michigan's "right-to-work" law is drawing national attention as Democratic lawmakers in Lansing eye repealing the law Republicans passed just over a decade ago allowing workers in unionized jobs to opt out of paying union dues and fees. When Republican lawmakers...
WLUC
Move Over Michigan: Marquette County prosecutor explains history, logic of ‘Move Over’ law
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette County prosecutor explained the importance of Michigan’s ‘Move Over’ law. Prosecutor Matt Wiese said every second counts. “You’re driving a steel machine down the road that could weigh a ton or two tons,” said Wiese. “A split-second can make all of the difference in the world.”
Fox 19
‘West Clermont Snapchat threat’ from 11-year-old in Michigan sends deputies to school: sheriff
BATAVIA, Ohio (WXIX) - Extra deputies are at West Clermont Middle School and the surrounding area Thursday after an 11-year-old who lives in Michigan made a possible threat on social media, according to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office. The county’s 911 center received a complaint around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday...
Michigan receives $1 million to support opioid crisis relief
Michigan is receiving a federal grant to help combat the lasting effects of the state's opioid epidemic.
VIDEO: Missing Michigan Girl, 4, Miraculously Rescued In Ohio
She was allegedly taken by her noncustodial father on Tuesday.
WILX-TV
Funding to build or improve nearly 700 affordable housing units across Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced funding to build or improve nearly 700 affordable housing units across 17 projects from Cheboygan to Detroit. Friday’s announcement means that the overall total development costs of projects funded are anticipated to be around $176.6 million and will create over 60 permanent jobs and over 1,100 temporary jobs.
