Michigan’s rural schools counter slower response times

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - In an emergency, seconds can be a matter of life and death. Which makes getting to places quickly, like a school, even more important. But that’s a challenge for Michigan’s rural districts where first responders can be several miles away. That’s why many schools are taking it upon themselves to buy time until help can arrive.
Michigan housing relief program helps residents impacted by COVID pandemic

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you’re a homeowner who is behind on bills because of COVID, you may have help. The Michigan Homeowners Assistance Fund (MIHAF) is offering up to $25,000 to help with delinquent property taxes, mortgage payments, land contract payments and utilities. The Capital Area Housing Partnership...
Company says Michigan 911 outage fix to cost $6M

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WILX) - The company responsible for 911 service across the state projects a cost of $6 million to repair the damage from the outage Tuesday. Peninsula Fiber Network says a system error caused 911 calls to lack caller and address information or to not be completed statewide. The...
Detroit News

Michigan's $81M opioid settlement distribution to begin

Some Michigan municipalities will receive a share of $81 million as early as this month, part of more than $1.45 billion in settlements the state is set to receive from three drug distributors and one drug-maker in two multi-state opioid settlements, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Friday. The majority...
wsgw.com

Cause of 911 Network Outage Determined

The cause of a 911 Network Outage that hit much of Michigan has been determined. Officials say that around 3:15 p.m. on January 10th, technicians at Peninsula Fiber Network discovered a problem with the company’s optical transport service, which facilitates the transfer of information. That error caused a database corruption, which led to more issues. 911 service was interrupted throughout the state for around an hour and a half, and emergency calls were redirected to alternate phone numbers while workers fixed the issue.
Funding to build or improve nearly 700 affordable housing units across Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced funding to build or improve nearly 700 affordable housing units across 17 projects from Cheboygan to Detroit. Friday’s announcement means that the overall total development costs of projects funded are anticipated to be around $176.6 million and will create over 60 permanent jobs and over 1,100 temporary jobs.
