The cause of a 911 Network Outage that hit much of Michigan has been determined. Officials say that around 3:15 p.m. on January 10th, technicians at Peninsula Fiber Network discovered a problem with the company’s optical transport service, which facilitates the transfer of information. That error caused a database corruption, which led to more issues. 911 service was interrupted throughout the state for around an hour and a half, and emergency calls were redirected to alternate phone numbers while workers fixed the issue.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO