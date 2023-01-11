KYTC announces emergency repairs at Spottsville bridge
HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says crews are working on Highway 60 at the new Spottsville Bridge in Henderson County.
KYTC officials describe the work as emergency repairs, and crews at the scene say it is water line related. KYTC says the work at the site is expected to last a few days.

Motorists are advised to reduce speed while traveling through work zones.
