ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson County, KY

KYTC announces emergency repairs at Spottsville bridge

By Seth Austin
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HmNu7_0kBVy9ad00

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says crews are working on Highway 60 at the new Spottsville Bridge in Henderson County.

KYTC officials describe the work as emergency repairs, and crews at the scene say it is water line related. KYTC says the work at the site is expected to last a few days.

Easterseals announces All Cash Raffle ticket sales

Motorists are advised to reduce speed while traveling through work zones.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 1

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Massive car fire shuts down Twin Bridge in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Fire crews were on scene Saturday night battling a car fire outside the southbound Twin Bridges in Henderson. Dispatch says officials were dispatched to the fire at 7:06 p.m. Firefighters arrived on scene to find a car fully-engulfed in flames. We’re told no injuries were reported. Traffic was backed up across […]
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

TRAFFIC ALERT: Car fire slows traffic on US 41

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Traffic on the southbound US 41 bridge leading into Henderson was at a standstill as crews worked to extinguish a vehicle fire that started sometime before 12:00 p.m.. According to dispatch, reports of a vehicle on fire came in sometime before 11:45 a.m.. Eyewitness News will update this story as we […]
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Car catches fire on southbound Twin Bridges

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Crews were called to a vehicle fire on the southbound Twin Bridges Friday. Traffic was backed up, but the scene is now clear. You can keep an eye out on the bridge by checking our SkyVision HD camera below.
HENDERSON, KY
daviessky.org

Water Line Project Underway in Eastern Daviess County

Work is underway on a major water line replacement project in eastern Daviess County. The new six-inch line will run along Short Station Road and Jack Hinton Road between Knottsville and Philpot. Kasey Emmick is General Manager for the East Daviess County Water Association. He says the project will improve...
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
14news.com

HFD: Responding to wreck involving flipped vehicle in ditch

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson firefighters say they’re on scene of a car crash. They say a car involved has flipped over upside down in a ditch. Officials say that happened in the 6400 block of Old Corydon Road. According to officials on scene, the driver is alert and...
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Dispatch: Crews respond to crash in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson dispatch confirms that emergency crews were sent in response to a crash on Thursday afternoon. This happened near the intersection of Highway 1078 North and Highway 60 East. According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, a driver was turning left onto Highway 1078 North before...
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Vehicle crashes into Henderson home

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Henderson Police and first responders were called to the 400 Block of Ray Street on Wednesday after reports of a vehicle hitting a home. The home was not occupied at the time of the incident. No injuries were reported by any parties involved. This is a developing story. Eyewitness News will […]
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Victim of deadly head-on crash in Perry County identified

PERRY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — The Perry County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the victim that died after a head-on collision early Friday evening. Deputies say Carolyn Ann Ross from Morgan City, Louisiana was medically treated after the accident but passed away. The other driver involved was extricated from her SUV and taken […]
PERRY COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Officials planning for Madisonville air show

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials are planning for Madisonville to get an air show soon. Emily Herron, C.M., Airport Manager, says, “Currently we are still in the early planning stages of the air show, but we are so excited to bring this inaugural airshow event to our community and to the Western KY region!” Officials say […]
MADISONVILLE, KY
14news.com

Hopkins Co. Schools classes virtual Friday due to weather

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with Hopkins County Schools says in-person classes have been canceled for Friday. According to a social media post, inclement weather resulting in wet and icy roadways is the reason for the change. They say students will do virtual learning instead of their usual in-person...
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
hancockclarion.com

Widening of Hwy 60; new police officer discussed at Hawesville council meeting

Hawesville City Council met on Tuesday evening, January 10th. Newly elected Hawesville Mayor Robbie McCormick and newly elected council member, Justin Basham, along with council members Wayne Herndon, Tracy Johnson, Pat “Junnie” Morris, Kevin Linn and Danny Doyle were joined by Matt Curtis, co-owner of Bluegrass Engineering, who has been working with Hawesville and Matt Curtis, co-owner of Bluegrass Engineering for several years.
HAWESVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Crews spend day battling large house fire in Union County

WAVERLY, Ky. (WEHT) — Early Wednesday morning, fire crews were on scene battling a fully engulfed structure fire on Utley Utley Road in Waverly. The Smith Mills Fire Department says they along with Corydon Civil Defense, Waverly FD, Union Co FD and the Henderson City/County Rescue Squad responded to the scene. According to the Smith […]
UNION COUNTY, KY
14news.com

EPD: Storage unit burglarized, back side cut out

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to Evansville Police, a storage unit was burglarized with numerous items taken after someone cut out the back side of the unit. Police say they were dispatched to the 4400 block of North Green River Road in response to a theft report Friday just before 3 p.m.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wpsdlocal6.com

Beshear appoints Princeton woman, Paducah man to state advisory board

FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear appointed the executive director of an economic development nonprofit based in Marion, Kentucky to the Water Transportation Advisory Board. Amanda Davenport of Princeton is involved with the Lake Barkley Partnership, which works with businesses and organizations in Caldwell, Crittenden, Livingston and Lyon Counties. Her term ends Dec. 27, 2026.
PRINCETON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

41K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy