Read full article on original website
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com
Wasting no time, Democratic Michigan lawmakers announce 1st series of bills for 2023
The first Democratic majority seen in the Michigan Legislature in decades is kicking off 2023 by immediately introducing a series of bills to address several hot button issues. A number of Democrats from the state House and Senate introduced six bills on Wednesday, Jan. 11, the first day of the...
With a roll of the dice, Michigan begins audit of 2022 election
LANSING, MI – Over the next month, state and local election officials will audit Michigan’s 2022 general election, checking the accuracy of results and security of procedures. These more than 200 audits across counties, cities and townships will see Bureau of Elections staff and county clerks review ballots...
mea.org
Pension tax repeal on deck, Whitmer and legislative leaders announce
After a long 11 years, retired educators may soon experience relief from the unfair retirement tax imposedon them by former lawmakers, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan’s new Democratic legislative leaders announced Thursday. Flanked by new House Speaker Joe Tate, D-Detroit, and new Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks, D-Grand Rapids,...
UPMATTERS
Representative Jenn Hill announces proposed legislation
State Representative Jenn Hill held her first press conference after taking office today. She announced a democratic package of proposed legislation Friday before an audience of labor union members at the United Carpenters and Millwrights Skilled Training Center in Negaunee Twp. To highlight the significance of Michigan house Democrats’ priorities for the Upper Peninsula.
Democrats make first move to repeal Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban
LANSING, MI – In their first days with control of the Michigan Legislature, Democrats targeted a major campaign promise: repealing the state’s abortion ban. The 1931 law that prohibits abortion except to save the mother’s life would be deleted from Michigan’s penal code under House Bill 4006, a one-sentence piece of legislation introduced Thursday.
Michigan Democrats’ early priorities include tax relief
The Michigan Legislature reconvened in Lansing for a new session and Democrats, newly in charge of both chambers for the first time in decades, are wasting no time in laying out their priorities.
WWMTCw
Michigan House Speaker, Senate Majority Leader introduce first bills of 102nd Session
LANSING, Mich. — To kick off the 102nd Session of the Michigan Legislature, Michigan Speaker of the House Joe Tate (D - Detroit) and Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks (D - Grand Rapids) revealed the legislative priorities of their caucuses Wednesday by introducing bills aimed at putting Michigan families first.
Michigan Capitol Confidential
CapCon’s Michigan Constitution Project: What we hope to achieve
Michigan Capitol Confidential has begun The Michigan Constitution Project. This year we will educate our readers on our state constitution, with the understanding that it has more depth than just the words on the page. Over time, a citizenry ignorant of the law and unwilling to hold bureaucrats accountable will lose its freedom. Let’s remain free.
WILX-TV
Gov. Whitmer speaks after introduction of bills lowering costs
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday Governor Gretchen Whitmer will be joined by Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist II, Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks and House Speaker Joe Tate to highlight plans to lower costs for Michigan families. It is expected they will announce the introduction of the first bills of the...
Michigan presidential electors sue 2020 Trump false electors
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Three Michiganders who cast Electoral College votes for President Joe Biden after the 2020 election are suing the false electors who tried to subvert the legitimate result with votes for Donald Trump. Blake Mazurek, Robin Smith and Timothy Smith filed a civil lawsuit Wednesday in...
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: Michigan Democrats introduce plans to reduce income tax bills by $1 billion
Michigan Democrats are making plans to lower income tax bills by $1 billion, possibly providing relief to households that are struggling with rising prices due to inflation. Listen and Subscribe to the Detroit Evening Report. NPR | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts. The state Legislature’s new democratic majorities...
First Black woman sworn in as president of the Michigan State Board of Education
Dr. Pamela Pugh, former vice president of the Michigan State Board of Education, makes history as she was sworn in as the first Black woman to serve as the president of the board on Tuesday.
Detroit News
Michigan Democrats' first bills include right-to-work repeal, prevailing wage
Lansing — With new majorities in place, Michigan Democrats outlined their first proposals of the 2023-2024 term that would repeal the state's right-to-work law, restore a prevailing wage policy and expand anti-discrimination protections. Democrats announced their initial bills on Wednesday, the first session day of the year and the...
Detroit News
Michigan Legislature opens session with calls for unity as tax cut fight emerges
Lansing — Michigan's new leaders called for bipartisanship and laid the groundwork for a fight over how to cut taxes Wednesday as they opened a legislative term with Democrats in complete power for the first time in 40 years. Across both chambers, 148 lawmakers took their oaths of office....
Michigan GOP electors sued for scheme to falsify docs in 2020
16 Michigan Republicans have been named in a "fake elector scheme" lawsuit after they submitted official documents falsely claiming Donald Trump won the 2020 presidential election.
Cementing LGBTQ protections is a first order of business for Michigan Democrats
Michigan Democrats began the new legislative term this week by introducing a bill that would codify protections for LGBTQ people under the state’s civil rights law. Last year, the state Supreme Court interpreted that the 1976 Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act includes protections for LGBTQ people, but the new proposal could further ensure that those rights stand up to the scrutiny of any lawsuits that may arise in the future.
WILX-TV
Funding to build or improve nearly 700 affordable housing units across Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced funding to build or improve nearly 700 affordable housing units across 17 projects from Cheboygan to Detroit. Friday’s announcement means that the overall total development costs of projects funded are anticipated to be around $176.6 million and will create over 60 permanent jobs and over 1,100 temporary jobs.
WILX-TV
Michigan’s rural schools counter slower response times
EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - In an emergency, seconds can be a matter of life and death. Which makes getting to places quickly, like a school, even more important. But that’s a challenge for Michigan’s rural districts where first responders can be several miles away. That’s why many schools are taking it upon themselves to buy time until help can arrive.
WILX-TV
Over 200 audits of the Nov. 8 election to be conducted by bipartisan officials
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Statewide audits will begin on Thursday. The Michigan Bureau of Elections and bipartisan county and local election clerks will conduct more than 200 public audits of the Nov. 8, 2022, election. Conducted by the Bureau of Elections staff and county clerks will review election administration procedures...
wdet.org
MichMash: Democrat lawmakers are looking at potential environmental policy changes
Bridge Michigan’s environmental reporter Kelly House tells Cheyna Roth how environmental stories will affect Michiganders in 2023. Bridge Michigan’s environmental reporter Kelly House tells MichMash host Cheyna Roth how environmental stories will affect Michiganders in 2023. Subscribe to MichMash on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, NPR.org or wherever you get...
Comments / 2