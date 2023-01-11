Orlando Health Cancer Institute has added CAR T-cell therapy as a new option for treating advanced blood cancers by re-engineering immune cells to fight cancer. CAR T-cell therapy is an immunotherapy that works by harnessing the power of a patient’s immune system to attack tumors. Treatment begins with the collection of the patient’s T-cells, which help protect the body from infection. The T-cells are then sent to a laboratory, where they are genetically re-engineered to produce proteins on their surface called chimeric antigen receptors. The new T-cells are reproduced by the millions in preparation for infusion back into the patient.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO