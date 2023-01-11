ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando Health Cancer Institute Introduces CAR T-Cell Therapy

Orlando Health Cancer Institute has added CAR T-cell therapy as a new option for treating advanced blood cancers by re-engineering immune cells to fight cancer. CAR T-cell therapy is an immunotherapy that works by harnessing the power of a patient’s immune system to attack tumors. Treatment begins with the collection of the patient’s T-cells, which help protect the body from infection. The T-cells are then sent to a laboratory, where they are genetically re-engineered to produce proteins on their surface called chimeric antigen receptors. The new T-cells are reproduced by the millions in preparation for infusion back into the patient.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

New programs help track Alzheimer's patients in Florida for free

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A 73-year-old Alzheimer's patient is safe, after being rescued from a swamp in Kissimmee. "These guys are heroes, they dropped the helicopter and landed in a safe place. Co-pilot runs out, gets guided into the area, and found him face down. He had fallen and couldn’t get up." Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez spoke about the rescue of a 73-year-old Alzheimer's patient. "A gentleman had got away from his loved one. And he went into a swamp."
KISSIMMEE, FL
fox35orlando.com

17 dogs surrendered from Orange County home looking for loving families

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County Animal Services is calling on people who have a little extra room in their hearts and homes for help. The shelter says a few days ago, seventeen dogs were surrendered from a single household. Three have already found new homes, but the ones still left are fearful and unsocialized.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Friday: Farm Share food giveaway in Deltona

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Some Volusia County residents will have a chance to pick up food items at no cost Friday morning. Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, will distribute free, fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods in Deltona. Organizers said the giveaway...
DELTONA, FL
fox35orlando.com

Man in his 20s dies after being shot in Orlando, deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange County deputies say a man is dead following a shooting in Orlando. Deputies responded to the intersection of Lalchandani Way and South John Young Parkway late Wednesday night about a shooting. A short time later, deputies were told that a man in his 20s who had been shot was driven to Kaley Street.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

20-year-old dies after being found shot in Daytona Beach driveway

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A young man has died after being shot in a drive-by shooting in Daytona Beach. Police say they were called to a home on Tucker Street around 11:30 p.m. Monday night. Officers found 20-year-old Travis Hubbert suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Hubbert was later pronounced...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WESH

1 person injured in Seminole County fire, deputies say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Crews responded to a fire in Seminole County Saturday. The fire was reported in Longwood on Crown Oaks Way. The Seminole County Sheriff's Office told WESH 2 that one person with injuries was taken to the hospital. Responding firefighters were able to put the fire...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Man who failed to pay child support arrested after unwelcome visit to woman’s home

A man who failed to pay child support was arrested after paying an unwelcome visit to a woman’s home in Lady Lake. Ernest Liam Gonzalez, 40, of Leesburg, showed up Monday night at the home of a woman on Lake Griffin Road, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. She called 911. Police found him in a bedroom at the home.
LADY LAKE, FL
