Florida Man Pleads Guilty To Stabbing 3-Year-Old Daughter To Death; 12-Year-Old Daughter Played Dead During AttackMario DonevskiLongwood, FL
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening new location in Florida next weekKristen WaltersOrlando, FL
Texas is Getting a Universal Studios in the Near FutureTom HandyFrisco, TX
How to get from Walt Disney World to Universal Orlando ResortJenn GreeneOrlando, FL
Disney Makes Notable Theme Park Policy ChangesRebekah BartonOrlando, FL
westorlandonews.com
Orlando Health Cancer Institute Introduces CAR T-Cell Therapy
Orlando Health Cancer Institute has added CAR T-cell therapy as a new option for treating advanced blood cancers by re-engineering immune cells to fight cancer. CAR T-cell therapy is an immunotherapy that works by harnessing the power of a patient’s immune system to attack tumors. Treatment begins with the collection of the patient’s T-cells, which help protect the body from infection. The T-cells are then sent to a laboratory, where they are genetically re-engineered to produce proteins on their surface called chimeric antigen receptors. The new T-cells are reproduced by the millions in preparation for infusion back into the patient.
click orlando
🤰 This maternity clinic on wheels serves uninsured pregnant women in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – A health care organization is partnering with a Central Florida Midwife to get results for uninsured and underinsured pregnant women, using an unexpected tool: a bus. It’s called The Midwife Bus and it’s a one-stop-shop for expectant mothers to get the prenatal and postpartum care they...
fox35orlando.com
New programs help track Alzheimer's patients in Florida for free
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A 73-year-old Alzheimer's patient is safe, after being rescued from a swamp in Kissimmee. "These guys are heroes, they dropped the helicopter and landed in a safe place. Co-pilot runs out, gets guided into the area, and found him face down. He had fallen and couldn’t get up." Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez spoke about the rescue of a 73-year-old Alzheimer's patient. "A gentleman had got away from his loved one. And he went into a swamp."
WESH
Dog in need of new home after nearly 100 days at Orange County shelter
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Bella is in need of a new home. All the adorable dogs and cats at Orange County Animal Services need a new home. But sadly, Bella has the dubious honor of being there the longest. WESH 2's Michelle Meredith hung out with Bella Thursday and...
fox35orlando.com
17 dogs surrendered from Orange County home looking for loving families
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County Animal Services is calling on people who have a little extra room in their hearts and homes for help. The shelter says a few days ago, seventeen dogs were surrendered from a single household. Three have already found new homes, but the ones still left are fearful and unsocialized.
WESH
Deputies: 19-year-old shot, killed Orange County father in front of family at birthday party
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — On Friday, the Orange County Sheriff's Office made an arrest in the case of a father who it says was shot in cold blood in front of his children for the money he had in his pocket. The murder happened at The Plaza at Millenium...
WESH
Seminole County nonprofit surprises one of its young volunteers with car
SANFORD, Fla. — It started with a desire to help just one person and that altruism attracted so much support that the effort grew to serve an entire community. Red Suitcase Ministry is dedicated to helping connect those in need with the resources that can help. The last time...
fox35orlando.com
Pet adoption in Orlando: Check out these dogs and cats looking for forever homes
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Looking for a new furry friend? The Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando has plenty of dogs and cats looking for their forever homes!. Click through the gallery below to see some of the adorable faces that want you to be their human:. ◀︎ ▶︎
Diaper drive underway to help Orange County families in need
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Early Learning Coalition of Orange County and Orange County Head Start are hosting a diaper drive to help families in need. You can donate diapers in person to ELCOC, 7700 Southland Blvd., Suite 100, Orlando, or Orange County Head Start at 2100 E. Michigan St. Orlando.
She wanted to immigrate to the U.S. to live with her daughter. She came to bury her instead
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Karen Rolle thought one of her children was joking when she found out her daughter was dead. “I didn’t believe it at the time,” she recalled, staring off into space. “I said to my girl, ‘Do not play with me.’”
Daytona Beach police looking for missing 13-year-old boy
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Daytona Beach Police Department is looking for a missing 13-year-old boy last seen at a local middle school. Police say Gary Mitchell Holmes was last seen approximately 4 p.m. at Campbell Middle School wearing a black Adidas sweatsuit with black Adidas shoes. Daytona Beach...
Brevard County set to open its first medical school
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard County is on track to open up its first medical school. Burrell College of Osteopathic Medicine is heading to Florida Tech campus in Melbourne, and has been in the planning stages for quite some time. The president of the school told Channel 9 the...
Friday: Farm Share food giveaway in Deltona
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Some Volusia County residents will have a chance to pick up food items at no cost Friday morning. Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, will distribute free, fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods in Deltona. Organizers said the giveaway...
fox35orlando.com
Man in his 20s dies after being shot in Orlando, deputies say
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange County deputies say a man is dead following a shooting in Orlando. Deputies responded to the intersection of Lalchandani Way and South John Young Parkway late Wednesday night about a shooting. A short time later, deputies were told that a man in his 20s who had been shot was driven to Kaley Street.
fox35orlando.com
Detectives believe deadly Orlando shooting outside restaurant was calculated setup
ORLANDO, Fla. - Detectives have released video surveillance footage from the night a man was fatally shot, and another was injured outside an Orlando restaurant. They believe the shooting was a setup and are asking the public to help with identifying the men in the video. The shooting happened shortly...
WCJB
“He deserves the worst punishment possible”: Jurors recommend the death penalty to Michael Wayne Jones for killing his wife and four children
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Michael Wayne Jones pleaded guilty to murdering his wife Casei Jones with a baseball bat and strangling and drowning four of her children in Summerfield in 2019. One of the children was just a year old. A jury unanimously recommended the death penalty. “He looked tired...
WESH
20-year-old dies after being found shot in Daytona Beach driveway
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A young man has died after being shot in a drive-by shooting in Daytona Beach. Police say they were called to a home on Tucker Street around 11:30 p.m. Monday night. Officers found 20-year-old Travis Hubbert suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Hubbert was later pronounced...
WESH
1 person injured in Seminole County fire, deputies say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Crews responded to a fire in Seminole County Saturday. The fire was reported in Longwood on Crown Oaks Way. The Seminole County Sheriff's Office told WESH 2 that one person with injuries was taken to the hospital. Responding firefighters were able to put the fire...
WESH
Orange County deputies identify woman found shot to death in crashed car
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Detectives with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after they said Nekaybaw Collier, 27, was found shot in a car on North Powers Drive on Thursday night. She later died at the hospital. On Friday, Crimeline released a bulletin announcing a $5,000 reward...
villages-news.com
Man who failed to pay child support arrested after unwelcome visit to woman’s home
A man who failed to pay child support was arrested after paying an unwelcome visit to a woman’s home in Lady Lake. Ernest Liam Gonzalez, 40, of Leesburg, showed up Monday night at the home of a woman on Lake Griffin Road, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. She called 911. Police found him in a bedroom at the home.
