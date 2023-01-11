ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HollywoodLife

Jeff Beck: 5 Things To Know About Legendary Guitarist Dead At 78

By Audrey Rock
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago
  • Jeff Beck was a legendary guitarist.
  • He toured with Johnny Depp in recent weeks.
  • Jeff died suddenly Tuesday of viral meningitis.

Jeff Beck, the legendary guitarist who toured with embattled actor Johnny Depp in recent weeks, has died at the age of 78 after a sudden illness. “On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck’s passing,” a statement posted to his official Twitter account on Wednesday, January 11 read. “After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday. His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss.” Jeff passed away on Tuesday, January 10.

Here are five things about the musician.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tiFUW_0kBVxhMB00
Everett Collection

He’s considered one of the greatest guitarists of all time

According to Rolling Stone, Jeff was considered one of the greatest guitarists of all time, ranking fifth on their prestigious list of 100. He was also highly decorated as an artist, garnering no fewer than eight Grammy Awards and even more nominations during his high-profile career.

Jeff is a 2-time Hall of Famer

The iconic guitarist has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame not once, but twice. The first was with The Yardbirds back in 1992. He was again honored, this time on his merit as a solo artist, in 2009. At his 1992 induction, he reportedly quipped, “Someone told me I should be proud tonight … But I’m not, because they kicked me out. … They did … F*** them!”

On April 4, 2009, he was inducted as a solo artist, with Jimmy Page presenting the award and Beck performing his iconic hit “Train Kept A-Rollin” with Jimmy, Ronnie Wood, Flea, and several Metallica band members.

He counts many famous musicians among his friends

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VSVHl_0kBVxhMB00
Guitarist Jeff Beck died on Tues, Jan 9, 2023. (Everett Collection)

Jeff counts many of rock’s most iconic names among his friends and associates. He made two albums with Rod Stewart, and played guitar for singers including Cyndi Lauper, Joss Stone, Wynonna Judd, Ozzy Osbourne, and Macy Gray, among others. In fact, he was featured on the title track of Ozzy’s latest album Patient Number 9, recently released in June of 2022.

He was touring with Johnny Depp

According to The Daily Mail, just weeks ago, Jeff had finished his transatlantic tour with Pirates of the Caribbean actor Johnny Depp — who was fresh off his infamous defamation trial with ex-wife Amber Heard when they performed. They were promoting their debut album 18.

In October of 2022, The Chicago Sun Times dubbed the duo an “entertaining combination” in live performance.

Jeff was born in England

The famed English guitarist was born in Surrey, England, on June 24, 1944. And although he became famous across continents, his home country decorated him just as proudly as the U.S. did. In 2014, the British Academy decorated him with the Ivor Novello Award for Outstanding Contribution To British Music. According to The Sun, he lived in Wadhurst, East Essex, with his elusive wife Sandra Cash at the time of his death.

Comments / 1

Related
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Musician Dies

There is sad breaking news from the world of music on Monday with word that Fred White, the famed drummer for "Earth, Wind & Fire," has died at the age of 67, according to TMZ. Word of White's death came from his brother and bandmate Verdine on Monday.
HollywoodLife

Lisa Marie Presley, 54, In Critical Condition, On Life Support After Suffering Cardiac Arrest

(UPDATE: 1/12/23 AT 8:55 P.M. ET): Lisa Marie Presley has died hours after suffering cardiac arrest. “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla Presley, 77, confirmed to PEOPLE Thursday evening. “She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment.”
CALABASAS, CA
The Guardian

Lisa Marie Presley obituary

As the only child of Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie Presley, who has died aged 54, spent her life in the spotlight, much of it reflected from her father. She spent years as fodder for the tabloids, a frenzy fed by four marriages, including one to Michael Jackson at the apex of his notoriety and, later in life, delineated in three albums that first dissected her history, and later drew on her father’s musical roots. Her inheritance was not only musical; as his sole heir she became hugely rich, and in nominal control of his lucrative estate.
TENNESSEE STATE
Ceebla Cuud

How the Black Wife of Johnny Cash Survived Racism and Infidelity

Vivian Liberto with Johnny CashPhoto byCourtesy "My Darling Vivian" Press kit. The country singer and songwriter Johnny Cash’s first wife was Vivian Liberto Cash. After 13 years of marriage, Vivian caused a stir when she told everyone the real reason for her divorce and where she came from.
Rolling Stone

Watch Jeff Beck’s Final Performance With Rod Stewart

The shocking news of Jeff Beck’s death came down late Wednesday afternoon. The news initially circulated Tuesday when Patti Boyd shared it on Twitter, but it was dismissed as just another social media hoax. Tragically, it was true. “After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday,” his family said in a statement. “His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss.” Beck initially found fame in 1965 when he replaced Eric Clapton in the Yardbirds. Two years later, the guitarist formed the Jeff Beck Group with vocalist Rod Stewart and bassist Ron Wood. This lineup lasted...
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rock Star Announces Cancer Diagnosis

A drummer for the Grammy Award-nominated rock band Modest Mouse has reportedly been diagnosed with late-stage cancer, according to the band's social media page. Drummer Jeremiah Green's diagnosis was announced on Modest Mouse's Instagram page in a post written by lead singer Isaac Brock, who added that Green is undergoing treatment.
Popculture

Johnny Depp Movies Being Pulled From Netflix This Weekend

Johnny Depp has two movies that are being pulled from Netflix this weekend, giving fans just days to stream them once more before they disappear from the streamer. Come the new year, Chocolat (2000) and Blow (2001) will not be available to watch on Netflix. However, fans will still be able to watch Depp's Oscar-nominated crime drama, Donnie Brasco, which co-stars Al Pacino and the late Anne Heche.
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
283K+
Followers
26K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy