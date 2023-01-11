Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in ConnecticutTravel MavenNew Hartford, CT
Police foot pursuit of armed suspect leads to Wethersfield School lockdownSusan DeVilderKewanee, IL
This Connecticut Ghost Town Has Been Named One of the Creepiest in the CountryTravel MavenHebron, CT
Video Of Black Bear Using Family's Backyard Deck to Hibernate In Connecticut Goes ViralFlorence CarmelaPlainville, CT
The Top Ten Pizzerias In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Related
New Britain Herald
New Britain hosting Martin Luther King commemoration event
NEW BRITAIN – The City of New Britain will be hosting its annual Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration on Monday, January 16. All are welcomed to Smalley Elementary School to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. King. Refreshments will be available at 10:30 a.m. followed by the program at 11 a.m.
Eyewitness News
Family Friday: Events for MLK Jr. Day Weekend
(WFSB) - It’s a long weekend for many and whether you’re looking to soar to new heights, cruise around on skates, or celebrate space, there are plenty of things to do with the family. Here is just a few we found:. Saturday, January 14th. New England Air Museum.
New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker names city’s first-ever violence prevention coordinator
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker introduced the city’s first-ever Office of Violence Prevention coordinator on Friday as leaders continue pushing forward with efforts to curb violent crime. Reuel Parks said he is ready to get to work at a time when his work is needed. His goal is to reduce […]
City Hires First Violence Prevention Coordinator
An ex-parole officer and clinical therapist who grew up “dodging violence” in the Bronx has been chosen to lead the city’s new office of violence prevention — and to use his lived and professional experience to help quell cycles of brutality. That new Elicker Administration...
I Wish Edgewood Park Had …
A dance venue. A community garden. A set of lights for the skate park. A … West Rock-bound gondola?. Those were a few of the ideas that made it onto a community-built wish list for $800,000 worth of improvements for Edgewood Park, as put together by roughly 100 parkgoers.
Waterbury teacher receives prestigious national award
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A teacher in Waterbury received a prestigious national award on Thursday morning. The roar of the “Lion Pride” echoed through the gymnasium as fourth-grade teacher Elaine Hill was presented the Milken Educator Award, which is a national honor presented to about 40 teachers each year. Hill is the only recipient from […]
‘Big Change’ Announced for the 2023 Meriden Daffodil Festival
You're already looking forward to the 2023 fairs and festivals around Connecticut, and it's only January 11th, admit it. I have some bad news for mid-state Connecticut residents, you'll have to wait a little longer for the Meriden Daffodil Festival in 2023. I've seen announcements over the past week about...
Bridgeport Hall Neighborhood House receives $4.5 M federal grant to help community seniors
Hall Neighborhood House serves people of all ages with everything from day care to medical care.
New Britain Herald
More than 30 active blight complaints currently being handled in Newington
NEWINGTON – There are currently over 30 properties where active blight complaints are being handled in town. Newington’s Zoning Enforcement Officer Erik Hinckley updated elected officials on the blight list at the last meeting of the Town Council Jan. 10. The most recent prior update took place in...
Tent Citizen By Choice Builds Community
Nestor hooked a tank of propane to a silver grill he had recently rehabbed — and started counting each second to see how long it would take to boil two eggs on the outdoor device, showcasing the living arrangement he set up himself to survive as comfortably as he can at a West River homeless encampment.
$2.6M in grants supporting Hartford’s youth
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Local and federal leaders want to give more opportunities to young people in Hartford. On Friday, “Our Piece of the Pie” joined the city’s mayor and Connecticut’s senators to announce $2.6 million in grants. Those grants are aimed at expanding the Youth Service Corps model. The group wants to engage nearly […]
connecticuthistory.org
The Fundamental Orders of Connecticut
The Fundamental Orders, inspired by Thomas Hooker’s sermon of May 31, 1638, provided the framework for the government of the Connecticut colony from 1639 to 1662. For two years before the adoption of the Fundamental Orders, Windsor, Hartford and Wethersfield cooperated under a simple form of government composed of magistrates and representatives from each town, but the towns had no formal instrument of government. Roger Ludlow of Windsor, the only trained lawyer in the colony, probably drafted the Fundamental Orders, although he may have been assisted by Hartford residents John Haynes (a former Governor of the Massachusetts Bay Colony), Edward Hopkins, and John Steel. The document consisted of a preamble and 11 orders or laws. The preamble was a covenant which bound the three towns to be governed in all civil matters by the Orders. The preamble, then, was a civil equivalent of a church covenant. (The model of the Biblical covenant served as the foundation for all Puritan organizations.) The Connecticut General Court adopted the Fundamental Orders on January 14, 1639. (The colonists did not follow current conventions for marking a year and, thus, the date on the document itself is listed as 1638.)
$5M in funding announced for Willimantic Housing Authority complex
Finding solutions for affordable housing is one of the critical priorities of this legislative session. On Friday, a funding announcement set the ball rolling for a community in Eastern Connecticut.
Women, queer-owned inclusive thrift shop brings stylish magic to New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — An all-inclusive thrift shop is heading to downtown New Haven, promoting plus-size clothes and an alternative aesthetic with a safe space for all — and it’s run by witches. Witch Bitch Thrift, the women and queer-owned business, will open their storefront in New Haven on Friday. The highly-anticipated opening follows […]
Gun Was Loaded — & A Block Away
Tyler Camp had to make an instant decision: Wait for the team. Or run ahead and try to get the gun on his own. Camp, a 28-year-old New Haven police officer with two years on the force, faced that decision one evening last week on Grand Avenue. In New York,...
New Britain Herald
Berlin exploring bringing now-legal cannabis businesses to town
BERLIN – Cannabis is now legal for adults to use in Connecticut and the town is exploring the possibility of welcoming “green” businesses to Berlin. Members of the Town Council and Plan & Zoning Commission will be getting together for an informational meeting in coming weeks, but a date has yet to be finalized.
Hartford, Eversource holding event to for residents to find out about energy help
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The City of Hartford is teaming up with some local energy companies to try to help people struggling to pay their heating bills this winter. On Thursday, Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin and utility representatives from several companies, including Eversource, announced they will hold a community event next week to make sure […]
Waterbury, January 13 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Waterbury. The Kennedy High School basketball team will have a game with Holy Cross High School on January 13, 2023, 12:30:00. The Kennedy High School basketball team will have a game with Holy Cross High School on January 13, 2023, 14:15:00.
Downtown Hartford Traffic Nightmare Expected Due To Mulitple Events
A UConn basketball doubleheader, a pep rally, and a volleyball tournament are all scheduled to take place in downtown Hartford over the weekend, causing police to issue a traffic advisory. The events are scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15 with a pep rally on Pratt Street, said...
Eviction OK’d After “Lapse,” Rent Debate
A state judge has ordered a Blake Street family of renters to leave their apartment by the end of the month — siding with a small local landlord desperate to take back possession of an apartment he hasn’t collected rent on in roughly half a year, and leaving a hardship-beset tenant to scramble to find a new place to live for her and her kids.
Comments / 0