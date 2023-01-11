ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Britain, CT

New Britain Herald

New Britain hosting Martin Luther King commemoration event

NEW BRITAIN – The City of New Britain will be hosting its annual Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration on Monday, January 16. All are welcomed to Smalley Elementary School to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. King. Refreshments will be available at 10:30 a.m. followed by the program at 11 a.m.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Eyewitness News

Family Friday: Events for MLK Jr. Day Weekend

(WFSB) - It’s a long weekend for many and whether you’re looking to soar to new heights, cruise around on skates, or celebrate space, there are plenty of things to do with the family. Here is just a few we found:. Saturday, January 14th. New England Air Museum.
WATERBURY, CT
New Haven Independent

I Wish Edgewood Park Had …

A dance venue. A community garden. A set of lights for the skate park. A … West Rock-bound gondola?. Those were a few of the ideas that made it onto a community-built wish list for $800,000 worth of improvements for Edgewood Park, as put together by roughly 100 parkgoers.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Waterbury teacher receives prestigious national award

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A teacher in Waterbury received a prestigious national award on Thursday morning. The roar of the “Lion Pride” echoed through the gymnasium as fourth-grade teacher Elaine Hill was presented the Milken Educator Award, which is a national honor presented to about 40 teachers each year. Hill is the only recipient from […]
WATERBURY, CT
New Haven Independent

Tent Citizen By Choice Builds Community

Nestor hooked a tank of propane to a silver grill he had recently rehabbed — and started counting each second to see how long it would take to boil two eggs on the outdoor device, showcasing the living arrangement he set up himself to survive as comfortably as he can at a West River homeless encampment.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

$2.6M in grants supporting Hartford’s youth

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Local and federal leaders want to give more opportunities to young people in Hartford. On Friday, “Our Piece of the Pie” joined the city’s mayor and Connecticut’s senators to announce $2.6 million in grants. Those grants are aimed at expanding the Youth Service Corps model. The group wants to engage nearly […]
HARTFORD, CT
connecticuthistory.org

The Fundamental Orders of Connecticut

The Fundamental Orders, inspired by Thomas Hooker’s sermon of May 31, 1638, provided the framework for the government of the Connecticut colony from 1639 to 1662. For two years before the adoption of the Fundamental Orders, Windsor, Hartford and Wethersfield cooperated under a simple form of government composed of magistrates and representatives from each town, but the towns had no formal instrument of government. Roger Ludlow of Windsor, the only trained lawyer in the colony, probably drafted the Fundamental Orders, although he may have been assisted by Hartford residents John Haynes (a former Governor of the Massachusetts Bay Colony), Edward Hopkins, and John Steel. The document consisted of a preamble and 11 orders or laws. The preamble was a covenant which bound the three towns to be governed in all civil matters by the Orders. The preamble, then, was a civil equivalent of a church covenant. (The model of the Biblical covenant served as the foundation for all Puritan organizations.) The Connecticut General Court adopted the Fundamental Orders on January 14, 1639. (The colonists did not follow current conventions for marking a year and, thus, the date on the document itself is listed as 1638.)
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Women, queer-owned inclusive thrift shop brings stylish magic to New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — An all-inclusive thrift shop is heading to downtown New Haven, promoting plus-size clothes and an alternative aesthetic with a safe space for all — and it’s run by witches. Witch Bitch Thrift, the women and queer-owned business, will open their storefront in New Haven on Friday. The highly-anticipated opening follows […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Britain Herald

Berlin exploring bringing now-legal cannabis businesses to town

BERLIN – Cannabis is now legal for adults to use in Connecticut and the town is exploring the possibility of welcoming “green” businesses to Berlin. Members of the Town Council and Plan & Zoning Commission will be getting together for an informational meeting in coming weeks, but a date has yet to be finalized.
BERLIN, CT
New Haven Independent

Eviction OK’d After ​“Lapse,” Rent Debate

A state judge has ordered a Blake Street family of renters to leave their apartment by the end of the month — siding with a small local landlord desperate to take back possession of an apartment he hasn’t collected rent on in roughly half a year, and leaving a hardship-beset tenant to scramble to find a new place to live for her and her kids.
NEW HAVEN, CT

