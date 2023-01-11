Read full article on original website
Over 50 Units of Blood Collected at Local Blue Blood Drive
52 units of blood were collected at the recent Blue Blood Drive in Storm Lake. According to the LifeServe Blood Center, 13 people donated blood for the first time ever at the event, which was held at King's Pointe Resort. The units of blood collected has the ability to save up to 156 local lives.
Stanley E. Peterson, age 100, of Alta
Stanley E. Peterson, age 100, of Alta, Iowa died Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Methodist Manor Retirement Community in Storm Lake. Memorial services will take place Monday, January 16, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Alta. Burial will be at a later date in the Woodlawn Cemetery.
Storm Lake Man Receives Prison Sentence for Driving While Barred
A Storm Lake man was recently sentenced in Buena Vista County District Court to serve a two-year prison term with the Iowa Department of Corrections. According to the BV County Attorney's Office, 26-year-old Garhoth Dak pleaded guilty in late November to Driving While Barred, an aggravated misdemeanor. Dak had been...
Storm Lake Man Sentenced to Prison for OWI Offenses
A Storm Lake man has been sentenced in Buena Vista County District Court to serve up to five years in prison for multiple intoxicated driving offenses. According to the BV County Attorney's Office, 20-year-old Jafet Almendarez previously pleaded guilty to Operating While Intoxicated, 3rd or Subsequent Offense, a class D felony. He will serve up to five years in prison with the Iowa Department of Corrections.
Car vs Semi Collision Near Holstein Results in Death
A fatality occurred as a result of a car vs semi collision just south of Holstein. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the accident happened shortly after noon on Wednesday. An individual driving a Chevrolet Malibu was stopped at a stop sign on Highway 59 at the west junction of Highway 20. The driver of the Malibu failed to yield to traffic, and entered Highway 20 in front of a westbound Peterbilt semi. The two vehicles collided, and the driver of the Malibu sustained fatal injuries. The condition of the semi driver isn't mentioned in the report.
Cooper Dejean Meet & Greet
Cooper Dejean might be a Sophomore standout Defensive Back for the Iowa Hawkeyes, but deep down, he's a humble kid at heart at the age of 19 from Odebolt. Today, he returned to his home area to take pictures and sign autographs for all his fans! The event was sponsored by Mark Hansen's Rex Chevrolet-GMC.
