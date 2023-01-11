Ja Morant sent shock waves through the NBA world on Saturday when he threw down one of the absolute best dunks of the season during the Memphis Grizzlies game against the Indiana Pacers. Morant exploded to the basket, rose up, cocked his arm back and absolutely posterized Jalen Smith. Not only was the dunk a candidate for one of the best of the season, but it’s one of the best of Morant’s career. Postgame, Morant shared the key reason for why he was able to complete the dunk via Drew Hill of The Daily Memphian.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 1 HOUR AGO