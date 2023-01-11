ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Sixers’ main 2023 trade deadline focus will annoy fans

The Philadelphia 76ers have been playing some of their best basketball of the season recently. With the 2023 NBA trade deadline less than a month away, the Sixers will be one of many teams looking to get upgrades for their roster. They aren’t planning to go willy-nilly with moves ahead of the Feb. 9 deadline, though.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Kristaps Porzingis sounds off on playing with Luka Doncic

When the Dallas Mavericks made a trade with the New York Knicks in 2019 to acquire Kristaps Porzingis, they felt like they were getting a major piece to their puzzle. While Porzingis did not play at all that season as he recovered from an ACL injury, the Mavs were eager to pair him with Luka […] The post Kristaps Porzingis sounds off on playing with Luka Doncic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

‘Writing’s on the wall’: Draymond Green drops massive hint on his future with the Warriors amid exit rumors

Draymond Green has two more years remaining on his current contract with the Golden State Warriors. He has a player option on his deal for next season, which means that if he so chooses, he former Defensive Player of the Year could actually walk away from the Dubs this summer. This has led to all […] The post ‘Writing’s on the wall’: Draymond Green drops massive hint on his future with the Warriors amid exit rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Ja Morant, Grizzlies will get even more dangerous with latest injury update

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies could get a massive boost soon with the nearing return of injured sharpshooter Danny Green. Green, who was sent to the Grizzlies in a trade with the Philadelphia 76ers for De’Anthony Melton, has been recovering from a torn ACL and has yet to make his debut with his new team. However, the wait might not be too long with Green taking significant steps in his recovery.
MEMPHIS, TN
ClutchPoints

Blazers news: Damian Lillard gets real on fears about ankle injury

Damian Lillard’s ankle injury has made a lot of Portland Trail Blazers fans concerned. The star point guard has been dealing with a number of injuries over the last few seasons, including a couple that caused him to miss the entire year. However, it seems like Lillard isn’t too worried about his ankle injury moving forward, per Blazers’ Edge.
PORTLAND, OR
ClutchPoints

Ja Morant reveals surprise reason for monster dunk vs. Pacers

Ja Morant sent shock waves through the NBA world on Saturday when he threw down one of the absolute best dunks of the season during the Memphis Grizzlies game against the Indiana Pacers. Morant exploded to the basket, rose up, cocked his arm back and absolutely posterized Jalen Smith. Not only was the dunk a candidate for one of the best of the season, but it’s one of the best of Morant’s career. Postgame, Morant shared the key reason for why he was able to complete the dunk via Drew Hill of The Daily Memphian.
MEMPHIS, TN
ClutchPoints

Celtics star Jayson Tatum’s signature Jordan sneaker leaks and fans are roasting it

There has been a lot of anticipation surrounding Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum‘s first-ever signature shoe with Jordan Brand. Sneakerheads got their wish on Thursday after a photo of the unreleased sneaker supposedly leaked online. The fans weren’t exactly very fond of the design, though, and they made sure to let their true feelings known. […] The post Celtics star Jayson Tatum’s signature Jordan sneaker leaks and fans are roasting it appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

LeBron James’ 3-word reaction to Brock Purdy’s epic game for 49ers vs. Seahawks

It’s official San Francisco 49ers fans: Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is now a Brock Purdy believer. Purdy has been impressing the football world since he took over as QB1 for the 49ers in the wake of the injuries to Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo. Not only was he able to maintain the Niners’ hot streak to end the season with 10 straight wins, but he also recorded several historic feats that had him mentioned alongside the likes of Dan Marino and Aaron Rodgers.
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

Mavs star Luka Doncic gets real on LeBron James’ all-time ranking in NBA history

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic may be a big LeBron James fan, but when asked where he ranks the Los Angeles Lakers star among the greats in NBA history, he was mum. Not that Doncic doesn’t know what to say, though. But instead, the Mavs guard just refused to answer it because he’s not into […] The post Mavs star Luka Doncic gets real on LeBron James’ all-time ranking in NBA history appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Lakers coach Darvin Ham speaks out on Meyers Leonard, DeMarcus Cousins workouts

The Los Angeles Lakers could be signing a new player to their squad in the near future. It’s not going to be the landscape-shifting addition that so many fans have been clamoring for, though, as the Lakers seem to be looking for a steady frontcourt player that can help them with their current injury situation. […] The post Lakers coach Darvin Ham speaks out on Meyers Leonard, DeMarcus Cousins workouts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Luka Doncic gets brutally honest on his workload after Mavs’ ugly loss to Blazers

After the Dallas Mavericks’ brutal 136-119 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday, the workload on the starters was a major talking point. After all, Luka Doncic and the rest of the Mavs were just a day removed from playing for 50 minutes against the Los Angeles Lakers. When asked about whether or not […] The post Luka Doncic gets brutally honest on his workload after Mavs’ ugly loss to Blazers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DALLAS, TX
