Officials in Acadia Parish Arrest Drive-By Shooting Suspect
The Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office was able this week to make an arrest in not one, but two drive-by shooting cases. According to Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson say the suspect in the two cases is from the Evangeline community. He says there were two shootings, both happened in the...
Sheriff: Man wanted in Evans search arrested in stolen vehicle in Sulphur
Evans, LA (KPLC) - Vernon Parish authorities say the suspect in a manhunt in Evans on Thursday has been captured in Sulphur. Authorities said the suspect, now identified as Christopher Rainwater, 38, of Singer, was running from police in a stolen vehicle Thursday when he crashed and ran on foot.
Arrest made in Vermilion Parish armed robbery
According to VPSO Sheriff Mike Couvillon, one person has been arrested following a reported armed robbery of a Circle K convenience store located on State Street in Abbeville early this morning.
4 Arrested After Deputies Intercept Package Containing Meth Bound for St. Martin Parish Jail
ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KPEL News) - Four people have been arrested after two women took a care package to two men in St. Martinville. The problem? The care package was methamphetamine and other narcotics, and the men are inmates. Bridget Victoriano, 60, of Henderson, and Joelee Myers, 29, of Cecilia...
4-week-old hospitalized with injuries from suspected abuse; DeRidder man arrested
DeRidder, La. (KPLC) - A DeRidder man is accused of child cruelty after an infant was hospitalized with severe injuries. The DeRidder Police Department got a call from a hospital before 2 a.m. Thursday about a four-week-old child who appeared to have been abused. The infant has since been airlifted...
Louisiana Felon Arrested, Suspected of Aggravated Burglary and Possession of a Firearm After Breaking into a Home in Lake Charles
Louisiana Felon Arrested Suspected of Aggravated Burglary and Possession of a Firearm After Breaking into a Home in Lake Charles. Lake Charles, LA – A Louisiana man has been arrested, suspected of aggravated burglary and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon after allegedly breaking into a home.
Sulphur City Court Bench Warrants Issued for January 9 – January 13
Sulphur City Court Bench Warrants Issued for January 9 – January 13. Sulphur, Louisiana – On January 13, 2023, the Ward 4 Marshal’s Office released a list of people who failed to appear in court and now have bench warrants out for their arrest. According to the...
Student arrested for South La. school threat
A 15-year old student is arrested after making threats of a shooting during class.
Parks man arrested after driver damages graves in Franklin cemetery
A man who police say was involved in a hit-and-run crash, and then damaged several graves driving through a cemetery, has been arrested.
BREAKING: Charges rejected against nurse practitioner accused of rape
The Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office has rejected all charges against a local nurse practitioner who was accused of rape. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Kayla Vincent previously told the American Press that Brennan C. Bergeron, 29, of Iowa, La., had been charged with third-degree rape after being accused of raping a patient during an office visit at a local health care facility.
Fentanyl Claims 2 Lives, Hospitalizes 2 in Duson
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - It's been a tough start to 2023 in the town of Duson. The city recorded the first homicide in Lafayette Parish on Tuesday when the body of Megan Goins was found shot to death on Stagecoach Lane. A suspect has been arrested in her homicide.
Man convicted in 2021 murder at Opelousas hotel, faces mandatory life in prison
Antoine Denton was convicted of the second-degree murder of Jonas Hubbard in 2021.
Barbe High student in custody for allegedly making threat
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A 15-year-old Barbe High School student is in custody after allegedly making a threat during class, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. The school board has notified parents. The Sheriff’s Office received a report around 5:30 p.m. Thursday of a student making threats...
Authorities say man breaks into home when woman opens door
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A man is accused of pushing aside woman to gain entry into her home. Authorities say the woman heard someone banging on her back door and saw someone running in the back yard of her house on Arabie Road around 3:30 p.m., Wednesday. Deputies found...
These 37 people were killed in Lafayette Parish homicides in 2022; see suspects, case status
Thirty-seven people were killed in Lafayette Parish in 2022. Homicides in the parish rose again year over year, with the number of people killed rising from 34 in 2021 to 37 in 2022. The victims ranged from two 15-year-olds shot and killed in Lafayette to a 62-year-old Broussard man, who...
Possible ban on gas stoves
A Jennings man is facing several counts of aggravated animal cruelty in Jeff Davis Parish. A man and woman have been arrested for what authorities suspect is a case of child abuse after a 3-year-old had to be airlifted to a hospital for emergency surgery, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Three people found selling alcohol to underage buyers in Lafayette Police sting
Three people have been cited for selling alcohol to underage buyers, according to the Lafayette Police Department.
Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office arrest man in connection to drugs, one wanted
On Tuesday, Narcotics detectives with Jefferson Davis Parish arrested a man for possession of illegal substances.
Ville Platte woman found not guilty of murdering husband
Following an emotion-filled three-day trial at the Evangeline Parish Courthouse, Jasmine Thomas has been found not guilty of the 2019 murder of her husband JaCorey Gallow.
2 dead, 2 hospitalized following fentanyl overdoses in Duson
DUSON, La (KLFY) Two people died and two others were taken to a hospital after suspected overdoses, likely fentanyl, in Duson. Police Chief Kip Judice said officers had to administer two doses of Narcan to one of the people who overdosed, the second person was taken to the hospital by a family member. By the […]
