Jennings, LA

Lake Charles American Press

BREAKING: Charges rejected against nurse practitioner accused of rape

The Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office has rejected all charges against a local nurse practitioner who was accused of rape. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Kayla Vincent previously told the American Press that Brennan C. Bergeron, 29, of Iowa, La., had been charged with third-degree rape after being accused of raping a patient during an office visit at a local health care facility.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPEL 96.5

Fentanyl Claims 2 Lives, Hospitalizes 2 in Duson

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - It's been a tough start to 2023 in the town of Duson. The city recorded the first homicide in Lafayette Parish on Tuesday when the body of Megan Goins was found shot to death on Stagecoach Lane. A suspect has been arrested in her homicide.
DUSON, LA
KPLC TV

Barbe High student in custody for allegedly making threat

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A 15-year-old Barbe High School student is in custody after allegedly making a threat during class, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. The school board has notified parents. The Sheriff’s Office received a report around 5:30 p.m. Thursday of a student making threats...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Authorities say man breaks into home when woman opens door

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A man is accused of pushing aside woman to gain entry into her home. Authorities say the woman heard someone banging on her back door and saw someone running in the back yard of her house on Arabie Road around 3:30 p.m., Wednesday. Deputies found...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Possible ban on gas stoves

A Jennings man is facing several counts of aggravated animal cruelty in Jeff Davis Parish. A man and woman have been arrested for what authorities suspect is a case of child abuse after a 3-year-old had to be airlifted to a hospital for emergency surgery, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
JENNINGS, LA
KLFY News 10

DUSON, LA

