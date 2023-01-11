ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pima County, AZ

Trash left behind on Mount Lemmon

By Marcos Icahuate
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 3 days ago
Pima County is reminding the public to dispose of trash properly, as a lot of waste was left behind on Mount Lemmon.

Many enjoyed recent snow days on Mount Lemmon but photos were shared around social media showing trash on the ground.

Visit Mount Lemmon shared photos of broken sleighs, bottles, cans, bags and buckets that were left by visitors.

"This is sooo upsetting! Why does anyone think this is ok to do?" asks Visit Mount Lemmon.

The Mt. Lemmon General Store has a display showcasing how long it takes for waste to decompose, with paper only taking 2-6 weeks and plastic bottles taking at least 100 years.

Marcos Icahuate is a digital content producer for KGUN 9 .
Marcos joined the KGUN team in September 2022. He previously worked on digital content in Southern California's Imperial County where he was raised. Share your story ideas and important issues with Marcos by emailing marcos.icahuate@kgun9.com .

Comments / 19

U S
3d ago

Guarantee they are from Mexico and/or parts south. They are used to just throwing crap out the window or leaving trash behind.

Reply(3)
13
kblw
3d ago

We went up this weekend had to turn around and come home. Almost every car was from Mexico. People standing in the road, cars everywhere. Extremely disrespectful behavior.

Reply(2)
4
Maria Sotelo Obregon
3d ago

Society has gotten really filthy it shows everywhere!!!🤨🤔🧐

Reply
10
KGUN 9 Tucson News

