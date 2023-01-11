Trash left behind on Mount Lemmon

Pima County is reminding the public to dispose of trash properly, as a lot of waste was left behind on Mount Lemmon.

Many enjoyed recent snow days on Mount Lemmon but photos were shared around social media showing trash on the ground.

Visit Mount Lemmon shared photos of broken sleighs, bottles, cans, bags and buckets that were left by visitors.

"This is sooo upsetting! Why does anyone think this is ok to do?" asks Visit Mount Lemmon.

The Mt. Lemmon General Store has a display showcasing how long it takes for waste to decompose, with paper only taking 2-6 weeks and plastic bottles taking at least 100 years.

