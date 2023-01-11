ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

WINKNEWS.com

Florida House of Representatives eyes student-athlete pay proposal

TALLAHASSEE (News Service of Florida) The Florida House next week could start moving forward with a proposal (HB 99) that seeks to allow colleges, universities and their employees to steer endorsement opportunities toward student-athletes. The House Postsecondary Education and Workforce Subcommittee is scheduled Tuesday to take up the measure, which...
a-z-animals.com

Discover The Largest Striped Bass Ever Caught in Florida

Florida is a fisherman’s paradise. Full of lowlands, backwaters, lakes, streams, and coastline, it’s almost hard to drop a line somewhere in the state and NOT catch anything. As a result, Florida has become one of the best places in the United States to go fishing for freshwater and saltwater catches. Today, we will be looking at one of the best game fish in the state: the striped bass. Let’s discover the largest striped bass ever caught in Florida!
Boston 25 News WFXT

How a Florida race massacre in 1923 was almost erased from history

For years, longtime Florida resident Arnett Doctor noticed that his mother routinely went into a deep depression around Christmastime. It wasn't until weeks later that her yearly depression would subside, and he never understood why. Then one Christmas, when he was 19, Doctor's mother finally told him about the week of racial violence that she and dozens of other Black people endured in January 1923, when a white mob terrorized and destroyed their rural community in Rosewood, Fla.
Destin Log

Bundle up, Florida: 'You'll notice the drop in temperatures over the weekend'

Frost is possible in northern and inland Florida. Southern Florida will see windy days with temperatures in the 40s. Temperatures will hover near freezing from Tallahassee to Daytona Beach. A strong cold front moving through Florida is expected to bring colder temperatures to places across the state this weekend, similar...
fox35orlando.com

Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million sold in Florida: Here's where

ORLANDO, Fla. - One lucky Floridian became an overnight millionaire after matching five numbers in the Mega Millions drawing on Friday night. The lucky combination of numbers drawn late Friday night were: 30, 43, 45, 46, 61 and gold Mega Ball 14. One person in Maine won the $1.35 billion grand prize, with a cash option of $724.6 million.
ssrnews.com

State of Florida Reverses Course on Brock Hamilton Prosecution

Myrick “Brock” Hamilton, 46, previously served 38 months of a 54-month prison sentence for charges including 6 counts of burglary, trafficking in stolen property, 4 counts of grand theft and selling, dealing or manufacturing meth. He was released May 31, 2021 and since then has been arrested three times: August 22, 2022 for a felony larceny charge, December 1, 2022 for felony failure to appear charge and January 6, 2023 for a November 7 incident in which prosecutors initially said they would not charge him.
floridapolitics.com

Paul Renner requests emails about faculty hiring, discipline and curriculum at state’s higher ed institutions

The House Speaker is on the trail of an 'ideological agenda' in seeking communications about faculty hiring, discipline. A court challenge to stop Gov. Ron DeSantis’ survey of “woke” activities on the state’s campuses has been rejected, and now Speaker Paul Renner is sending a more extensive request regarding institutions’ diversity, equity, inclusion (DEI) and critical race theory.
Florida Phoenix

Day 4 of trial testimony: University teacher feels that recording lectures is ‘creepy,’ ‘invasive’

Quality Journalism for Critical Times An associate lecturer from the University of Central Florida criticized a Florida law that allows students to record lectures without permission of the instructor, saying that it makes him feel he’s a “criminal under suspicion.” Barry Edwards, a plaintiff in a federal legal challenge of a law that includes the controversial classroom recording provision, among […] The post Day 4 of trial testimony: University teacher feels that recording lectures is ‘creepy,’ ‘invasive’ appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
