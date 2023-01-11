ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Best of CES 2023: Pet tech's smart collar, litter robot

By ADRIANA MORGA Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hzdrB_0kBVxAQK00

From a litter box that automatically cleans itself to buttons designed to allow your dog to communicate with you, this year’s CES tech show in Las Vegas featured a range of products aimed at gadget-loving pet owners.

Big and small companies representing everything from the food to the automobile industries put their latest products on display at the show, which wrapped up Sunday.

While some of the products are already available for purchase in the U.S., others, like Ilume's smart dog bowl, are not yet.

But whether you're hoping to keep your dog on an optimum diet, or you want to avoid the unpleasant work of cleaning your cat’s litter box, there are a lot of gadgets out there aimed at making pet owning easier.

Here are some of the pet tech products showcased at CES:

A FITNESS TRACKER FOR YOUR DOG

If you wonder what your dog is doing while you’re not home, French startup Invoxia has a product for you. The company’s smart dog collar monitors your pet’s activity and sleep, sending the data to your phone.

The latest version unveiled at CES, which has a GPS tracker, includes more advanced heart health monitoring.

The collar is $149 in the U.S., with a monthly $8.25 subscription for an app that monitors the data and shares it with your veterinarian.

‘TALKING’ PETS

Have you ever wondered what your dog would say if it could speak to you?

FluentPet promises the next best thing — buttons the company says you can train your pet to push if it’s hungry, needs to go outside or wants to play.

The buttons come in a hexagon-shaped plastic mat the company calls a hextile. Hextiles can be connected to each other to form a bigger collection of buttons.

“We find that actually, when dogs kind of know that they’re being understood because they have the precision and specificity of the buttons, then they complain less because they’re no longer wondering whether they actually communicated what they wanted to,” said Leo Trottier, FluentPet CEO.

At CES, the company announced FluentPet Connect, a new app that notifies owners when their dog presses a button and collects data on how the buttons are used.

Fluent Pet’s starter kit comes with hextiles, a speaker and six buttons for $159.95. The app does not require a subscription.

AN APP TO ID YOUR PET

If you ever wished that you could have a simple way to find your pet when it’s lost, this South Korean app is offering a solution. Powered by AI technology, Petnow helps you create an electronic identification for your dog or cat.

For dogs, the app uses a nose print. For cats, it captures their entire face. Petnow’s purpose is to reunite owners with their pet after they have been lost by making it easier for other people to identify them. The app lets users create a profile for their pet and, in case of an emergency, report their lost pet through the app. The mobile app is free and available for both Apple and Android mobile devices.

SELF-CLEANING LITTER BOX

If you get tired of cleaning your cat’s litter box every day, Whisker offers a solution. Litter-Robot is an automatic self-cleaning litter box for your cat. Because it’s an automatic machine, Litter-Robot reduces the odors inside your home. The litter box is Wi-Fi enabled, which lets users keep track of the waste and litter levels through an app. Whisker also presented its Feeder-Robot, an automatic cat feeder, at CES. Litter-Robot can fit up to four cats and doesn’t need a special type of litter. The latest version of Litter-Robot costs $699 and the accompanying app is free.

A SMART FOOD BOWL FOR YOUR DOG

If your dog had a very active day at the dog park, he might need more food than the days he naps on your couch all day. Ilume, an Australia -based company, created a smart dog bowl and collar duo to help you find the amount you should feed your dog each day. Through their smart collar, Ilume assesses the caloric needs of your dog and then sends the information to the bowl. Users only have to press a single button on the bowl and it will indicate the correct amount for the day. Ilume also has a free app so pet parents can see the exercise and health data collected from the smart collar. Ilume is expected to launch soon in Australia, with hopes of expanding to the United States in the near future.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CNET

What It'll Take for Me to Want to Buy a Samsung Galaxy S23

Samsung's Galaxy S22 features a fresh design and an upgraded camera that's better at seeing in the dark. But there's plenty of room for Samsung to further upgrade with the Galaxy S23, expected to arrive in February. In particular, I'd like to see longer-lasting batteries, more photographic features that take...
Android Authority

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs S23 Ultra: Will the new handset be worth the wait?

According to current rumors, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is quite similar to its predecessor. The Galaxy S22 Ultra is currently the most powerful flagship Samsung offers, but that’s not the case for much longer. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is set to debut this February 1, packing quite a few improvements under the hood. What’s new with the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and is it worth waiting for? Let’s take a look at the current rumored changes in our quick Galaxy S22 Ultra vs S23 Ultra comparison.
notebookcheck.net

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Galaxy S22 Ultra: Leaker lists four major improvements between generations

There shouldn’t be much of a fair Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs. Galaxy S22 Ultra contest as the former is expected to be filled to the brim with current cutting-edge smartphone tech. There have been many lines already written about the rumored 200 MP main camera, the tweaked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, and the less curvy corners for the S23 Ultra, and now Ice universe has decided to focus on some other areas that may have been overlooked. In a paraphrasing nutshell, this is how the leaker claims the Galaxy S23 Ultra will be much better than its predecessor:
Digital Trends

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro just got big price cuts

Samsung’s latest batch of wearable devices, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, just received massive discounts. If you’ve been waiting for a chance to get either smartwatch for cheaper than usual, you shouldn’t miss these Samsung Galaxy Watch deals. You’ll have to hurry though, because we’re not sure when these offers will end.
AOL Corp

Used car prices post biggest drop ever as new luxury car sales boom

The volatility in the used car market rolled on in 2022, but there might be some relief for car buyers coming this year. The Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index (MUVVI) for the month of December posted a 0.8% increase in wholesale auto prices month over month, however it dropped a whopping 14.9% year over year, the largest annualized price decline ever in the 26-year history of the index.
Reveal

New York Passes Law to Protect Amazon Warehouse Workers

New York has become the second state to regulate warehouse work quotas in an effort to improve working conditions at Amazon facilities. Gov. Kathy Hochul last month signed the Warehouse Worker Protection Act, which says warehouse workers can’t be forced to hit work quotas that would prevent them from taking meal and rest breaks and using the bathroom. As Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting reported in 2019, Amazon workers felt such pressure to achieve productivity targets and escape discipline that some delayed bathroom trips and even developed urinary tract infections. The new law also says employers must provide written notice of quotas and provide productivity data to workers who request it. It’s the latest example of government officials taking action after years of mounting injuries from Amazon’s relentless drive for speed.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Upworthy

A college student created an app that can tell if someone cheated on their paper using AI

Type the words “college student” and “ChatGPT” into Google and you’ll probably find multiple horror stories of robot-written book reports and the inevitable downfall of academia. However, one college student has built a tool specifically designed to sniff out text written by AI, giving teachers a small sense of relief. Edward Tian, a 22-year-old senior at Princeton University, spent his winter break diligently working on GPTZero—an app that (perhaps ironically) incorporates the same technologies used in ChatGPT to “quickly and efficiently” detect AI in any block of text. The fact that Tian is studying computer science and journalism seems oh-so fitting. The process behind GPTZero is fairly simple. Users can copy and paste a piece of text into the app and it will scan the text to provide a score based on two basic metrics—perplexity and burstiness.
CBS News

Best Samsung smartphone deals ahead of the Samsung Galaxy S23 release

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. The first Samsung Unpacked event of 2023 has been announced. The event will be taking place on Feb. 1 at...
ABC News

ABC News

981K+
Followers
204K+
Post
576M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy