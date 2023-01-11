Read full article on original website
Trump Stuns the Nation by Threatening DeSantis Directly
Photo byPhoto 171068188 / Trump © Matthew Bills | Dreamstime.com. Former President Donald Trump has a new mortal enemy. Trump directly warned Florida Governor Ron DeSantis against his potential presidential run in 2024 on a conservative podcast, "The Water Cooler,"
Hunter Biden Paid $49,910 In Monthly Rent While Living At President Joe Biden's Delaware Home Where Classified Documents Were Stored, Document Reveals
Hunter Biden paid his father nearly $50,000 in monthly rent while living at the president’s Delaware home where classified documents were being stored, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a concerning development to come as Hunter remains at the center of a federal investigation into his taxes and finances, and as President Joe Biden finds himself under investigation for possessing classified documents, a newly surfaced document shows Hunter paid his father $49,910 in monthly rent from March 2017 to February 2018.In 2018 Hunter Biden claimed he owned the house where Joe Biden kept classified documents alongside his Corvette in the garage Via @jj_talking...
Trump claimed credit, but a GOP congressman says the former president had 'no influence' over anti-McCarthy conservatives during the contentious vote for the House speakership
"President Trump had no influence on the votes, myself or any of my colleagues," Rep. Bob Good of Virginia told ABC News of the vote for speaker.
Vladimir Putin Plans To 'Take As Many People As Possible With Him' Before His Death, Insider Reveals
A Kremlin insider made a haunting claim that Russian President Vladimir Putin was prepared to "take down as many people as possible with him" as his health rapidly deteriorates, RadarOnline.com has learned. The remark, which read more like an ominous global warning, suggested that Putin, 70, was prepared to take drastic measures in the ongoing Russia/Ukraine conflict, even resorting to using nuclear weapons — as the Kremlin leader's rumored failing health has left him with a demented and grim outlook on the remaining time he has left on Earth. The startling possibility was brought forward by a source close to...
'I'm Not Doing That': VP Kamala Harris REFUSES To Take Knee With President Biden & Golden State Warriors During Awkward Photo-Op At White House
Vice President Kamala Harris made an awkward scene this week as she and President Joe Biden met with the Golden State Warriors to celebrate the team’s NBA championship win, RadarOnline.com has learned.The uncomfortable incident took place on Tuesday as the Warriors visited the White House to meet with the president and vice president and take pictures.But shortly before the meet-and-greet concluded, and as the parties gathered to take a few last photos together, the visit took a turn for the worse when President Biden insisted on getting down on one knee in front of the team.“I'll tell you what,” Biden...
Analysis: Classified documents being found in closets & Hunter's charges — it's not looking good for President Biden
The recent tales of confidential documents found in a random closet and his son Hunter Biden's tax and weapons charges do not bode well for President Biden. Let us look at the GOP's handling of this mess that Potus is in...
Lauren Boebert Lands Powerful Position Despite Trashing McCarthy
The outspoken Colorado Republican got a key position on the House Oversight Committee Tuesday even after publicly opposing Kevin McCarthy for speaker.
Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Paul Gosar get committee assignments after Democrats kicked them off
WASHINGTON — House Republicans have reinstated far-right Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Paul Gosar of Arizona on committees again after Democrats stripped them of that privilege in 2021, multiple GOP sources said. The GOP Steering Committee, which doles out committee gavels and seats, voted to give Greene...
McConnell calls on special counsels to treat Biden and Trump docs "exactly the same way"
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Tuesday urged the Department of Justice's special counsels to treat President Biden and former President Trump equally during the investigations into their possession of classified documents. The big picture: McConnell, who has publicly feuded with Trump for years, appeared to join GOP lawmakers...
McCarthy: GOP probe of Biden docs will ensure law is "applied equally"
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said Tuesday that the GOP will investigate President Biden's handling of classified records to ensure the law is "applied equally." Why it matters: Republicans have jumped on Biden since the White House confirmed that at least three sets of classified documents from when he was vice president were discovered in his former office and his home in Delaware.
Judge: Jan. 6 rioter who broke into Capitol followed "Trump's instructions"
A federal judge said Tuesday that a California woman who breached the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection "followed then-President Trump’s instructions" in breaking the law. Driving the news: Danean MacAndrew, who traveled to D.C. from California for Trump's rally and filmed herself storming the Capitol with the...
Trump: "We'll handle that" if DeSantis challenges him for 2024
Former President Trump said during an interview this week that "we'll handle that" if Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) challenges him for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination. Why it matters: Recent polling has showed that Trump, the only Republican to have announced a 2024 presidential bid so far, has faced a drop in base support. Meanwhile voters have said they'd favor DeSantis, who has not publicly announced his intentions for the 2024 election.
Trump in new Michael Schmidt afterword: "What the f---?"
New York Times legal scoop machine Mike Schmidt has new nuggets from the Oval Office in a 12,000-word afterword for the paperback edition of his bestselling "Donald Trump v. The United States." The big picture: After retired four-star Marine Gen. John Kelly became White House chief of staff in 2017,...
White House slams far-right Republicans' committee assignments
The White House on Wednesday condemned the addition of far-right Republicans to the House Oversight Committee, including Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.), Scott Perry (R-Pa.) and Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.). Why it matters: The blistering statement foreshadows the tension that will fester in Washington over the next two...
Trump ally Jim Banks is running for Senate
Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.) on Tuesday announced he is running for the Senate seat being vacated by Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.). Why it matters: Banks, the former chair of the conservative Republican Study Committee and a vocal ally of former President Trump, is likely to be a top contender for the seat.
White House picks fight with McCarthy over speaker deal
The White House is pressing House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) to publicize the terms of the deal with right-wing lawmakers that secured him the speaker’s gavel. Why it matters: It’s a new front in the emerging but heated conflict between the Biden administration and the new House GOP majority that includes a battery of investigations and fights over the budget.
Senior Biden official visits Iraq as U.S. and Iran vie for political influence
Brett McGurk, President Biden’s top Middle East adviser, visited Iraq this week to discuss security cooperation between the two countries with new Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, the Iraqi Prime Minister’s office and the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad said. Why it matters: The U.S. and Iran are fighting...
GOP Rep. George Santos faces more allegations after securing committee seats
Embattled Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) — who has now been sworn into Congress and secured two committee assignments despite blowback — is facing yet another round of allegations about fabricating key details about his background, including his mother's whereabouts on 9/11. The big picture: Lawmakers on both sides...
Sullivan lands in Israel as Netanyahu's government faces possible political crisis
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan landed in Israel on Wednesday for talks with Israeli and Palestinian officials. Why it matters: The talks are primarily aimed at reaching understandings with the new Israeli government on its policies concerning the Palestinians, Iran, and the process to normalize relations between Israel and other countries in the region, U.S. and Israeli officials say.
Scoop: Rosen tells Israel she doesn't want to meet with members of 2 far-right parties
U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.) told the Israeli government she doesn't want the bipartisan Senate delegation she is leading to Israel this week to meet with any members of two Israeli far-right parties that are in the government coalition, according to two Israeli officials and a source close to the senator.
