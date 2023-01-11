Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Wave 3
Lanes blocked after 18-wheeler rolls over spilling frozen McChickens on I-71 North in Carroll County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - All lanes are shut down on I-71 North going toward Cincinnati after 18-wheeler frozen food trailer rolled over, spilling frozen McChickens across the roadway. Volunteer firefighter Don Bullock with Amateur Radio Emergency Services said the crash happened near mile marker 39 around 1:50 p.m. on Saturday.
Fox 19
Semi hauling beer crashes off SB I-71, closing it all night
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A semi tractor-trailer hauling beer rolled over off southbound Interstate 71 in Clinton County overnight, closing it for hours, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The highway has been shut down since about 10:30 p.m. Thursday past the Ohio 72 exit for Sabina and...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on Turpin Lake Place in Anderson Township
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Turpin Lake Place in Anderson Township. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT...
WLWT 5
Crews responding to a vehicle fire on Princeton Pike in Springdale
SPRINGDALE, Ohio — Crews are responding to a vehicle fire on Princeton Pike and West Kemper Road in Springdale. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do...
WLWT 5
Multiple lanes blocked on the interstate in Sharonville due to a crash
SHARONVILLE, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash has been cleared and all lanes are reopened. The two right lanes are blocked on westbound I-275 in Sharonville after a crash Thursday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The Ohio Department of Transportation...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on Terra Firma Drive in Warren County
MASON, Ohio — Crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Terra Firma Drive, near Kroger, in Warren County. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's...
3 people seriously injured in early morning multi-vehicle Roselawn crash
Police believe excessive speed and impairment are factors that caused a crash along Summit Road in Roselawn early Saturday morning.
WLWT 5
Serious crash closes stretch of Covedale Avenue in West Price Hill
CINCINNATI — A crash has prompted police to close a stretch of road in West Price Hill, Friday evening. According to police, Covedale Avenue is closed between Rapid Run Pike and Limberlost Lane due to a reported head-on collision. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines...
WLWT 5
Crews responding to a report of a vehicle fire on Alan Ct in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Crews are responding to a report of a vehicle fire on Alan Court in Florence. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you...
WLWT 5
Crash cleared, State Route 32 reopen in Washington Township
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash on State Route 32 has been cleared. The road is now open to usual traffic. A crash has closed a stretch of State Route 32 in Washington Township, Thursday evening. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, State Route 32 is closed...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash on Reed Hartman Highway at I-275 in Blue Ash
BLUE ASH, Ohio — Emergency crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Reed Hartman Highway at I-275 in Blue Ash. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated...
WLWT 5
I-275 in Erlanger is closed due to a crash
ERLANGER, Ky. — UPDATE:. All lanes are reopened after an earlier crash closed eastbound I-275 in Erlanger. The crash has been cleared and all lanes are reopened. A crash on eastbound I-275 in Erlanger has caused the interstate to be shut down Thursday morning. Click the video player above...
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on Glenway Avenue in Green Township
CINCINNATI — Structure fire reported on Glenway Avenue in Green Township. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
Woman killed in Price Hill crash
Ms. Mary Hale, 64, was killed and another individual injured in automobile crash on Covedale Avenue on Friday.
Fox 19
Stuck Truck: Driver blocks hill at state memorial
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Ohio 350 is open again outside Fort Ancient State Memorial in Warren County after a semi-tractor-trailer got stuck in one of the sharp, zig-zag turns going up the hill, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. It happened just before 8:30 a.m. Friday. The road...
WLWT 5
Crash, flipped vehicle reported on Observatory Avenue in Hyde Park
CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. Observatory Avenue is now open to usual traffic. Officers are responding to reports of a crash involving a flipped vehicle in Hyde Park, Friday afternoon. It happened just before 4 p.m. at the intersection of Observatory and Delta avenues. Police are temporarily closing Observatory Avenue while...
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Princeton Road in Liberty Township
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Princeton Road in Liberty Township. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported at 21st Street and Eastern Avenue in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Crash with injuries reported at 21st Street and Eastern Avenue in Covington. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
Times Gazette
Hillsboro woman injured in fatal crash
A Hillsboro woman sustained minor injuries in a fatal crash Thursday when an Amelia man failed to yield at stop a sign and pulled into the path of the woman’s vehicle on S.R. 32. The Georgetown Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 5:35...
WLWT 5
Crews responding to reported crash with injuries on Hamilton Avenue in Colerain Township
CINCINNATI — Crews responding to reported crash with injuries on Hamilton Avenue in Colerain Township. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
Comments / 0