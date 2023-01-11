ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison, OH

Fox 19

Semi hauling beer crashes off SB I-71, closing it all night

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A semi tractor-trailer hauling beer rolled over off southbound Interstate 71 in Clinton County overnight, closing it for hours, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The highway has been shut down since about 10:30 p.m. Thursday past the Ohio 72 exit for Sabina and...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Crews responding to a vehicle fire on Princeton Pike in Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ohio — Crews are responding to a vehicle fire on Princeton Pike and West Kemper Road in Springdale. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do...
SPRINGDALE, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash with injuries on Terra Firma Drive in Warren County

MASON, Ohio — Crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Terra Firma Drive, near Kroger, in Warren County. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's...
MASON, OH
WLWT 5

Serious crash closes stretch of Covedale Avenue in West Price Hill

CINCINNATI — A crash has prompted police to close a stretch of road in West Price Hill, Friday evening. According to police, Covedale Avenue is closed between Rapid Run Pike and Limberlost Lane due to a reported head-on collision. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash on Reed Hartman Highway at I-275 in Blue Ash

BLUE ASH, Ohio — Emergency crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Reed Hartman Highway at I-275 in Blue Ash. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated...
BLUE ASH, OH
WLWT 5

I-275 in Erlanger is closed due to a crash

ERLANGER, Ky. — UPDATE:. All lanes are reopened after an earlier crash closed eastbound I-275 in Erlanger. The crash has been cleared and all lanes are reopened. A crash on eastbound I-275 in Erlanger has caused the interstate to be shut down Thursday morning. Click the video player above...
ERLANGER, KY
WLWT 5

﻿Structure fire reported on Glenway Avenue in Green Township

CINCINNATI — Structure fire reported on Glenway Avenue in Green Township. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Stuck Truck: Driver blocks hill at state memorial

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Ohio 350 is open again outside Fort Ancient State Memorial in Warren County after a semi-tractor-trailer got stuck in one of the sharp, zig-zag turns going up the hill, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. It happened just before 8:30 a.m. Friday. The road...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Crash, flipped vehicle reported on Observatory Avenue in Hyde Park

CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. Observatory Avenue is now open to usual traffic. Officers are responding to reports of a crash involving a flipped vehicle in Hyde Park, Friday afternoon. It happened just before 4 p.m. at the intersection of Observatory and Delta avenues. Police are temporarily closing Observatory Avenue while...
CINCINNATI, OH
Times Gazette

Hillsboro woman injured in fatal crash

A Hillsboro woman sustained minor injuries in a fatal crash Thursday when an Amelia man failed to yield at stop a sign and pulled into the path of the woman’s vehicle on S.R. 32. The Georgetown Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 5:35...
HILLSBORO, OH

